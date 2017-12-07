 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

11 Underrated Restaurants to Explore in the Twin Cities

18 Essential Twin Cities Brunches

Where to Get a Lovely Whole Cake in the Twin Cities

More in Twin Cities See more maps
A plate of roasted carrots and crispy fried vegetables and rice on a black background.
Mee-Ka pop-up on Lake Street.
Lauren Cutshall

The 15 Hottest New Restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul Right Now, May 2023

Crunchy tlayudas in Northeast, birria ramen in Uptown, and other noteworthy spots to try this month

by Justine Jones and Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Mee-Ka pop-up on Lake Street.
| Lauren Cutshall
by Justine Jones and Eater Staff Updated

Welcome to the Eater Twin Cities Heatmap, a collection of exciting new restaurants that have opened or re-opened in the last six months or so. Despite the long-tail challenges of the pandemic, Minneapolis and St. Paul’s resilient restaurant community continues to find creative ways to introduce diners to fantastic food. This month, the map highlights four new spots: Oro by Nixta, La Bodega Taco Bar, AltBurger, and Centro in Highland Park.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.

Read More

Juche

Copy Link

Chris Her, Eve Wu, and Eddie Wu have transformed Cook St. Paul into Juche, an intimate Korean lounge and restaurant. On the menu are galbi (grilled Peterson Farms short ribs with daikon slaw), a bulgogi burger, and “mac n’ chi,” which pairs creamy mac and cheese with zippy butter-fried kimchi, among other dishes. Juche also serves makgeolli, an effervescent Korean rice wine that’s hard to find in the Midwest, let alone the Twin Cities.

1124 Payne Ave, St Paul, MN 55130
(612) 490-3380
(612) 490-3380

Centro Highland

Copy Link

After opening a second location on Eat Street last summer, Centro continues to expand its mini-empire across the metro. The new Highland Park location has all the Centro classics — tacos, oysters, margaritas — plus the Everywhen Burger bar, which serves smash burgers, chicken sandwiches, tater tots, and banana cream pie.

750 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul, MN 55116
(612) 489-5558
(612) 489-5558
A cheese burger sits on a silver tray on pattered paper next to a side of yucca fries.
The mushroom burger from Centro’s Everywhen burger bar.
Tim Evans/Eater Twin Cities

Bolé Express

Copy Link

Chef Rekik Abaineh has expanded Bolé — a St. Paul favorite for Ethiopian food — with a new counter-service spot in the Cedar-Riverside area. Where the original Bolé is more of a sit-down restaurant, fit for sipping a glass of honey wine on the patio, Bolé Express is fast-casual. Abaineh’s rich, berbere-spiced beef tibs and or a vegetarian platter (with plenty of injera, of course) are fit for a quick lunch, or for takeout.

2111 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404

Oro by Nixta Tortilleria

Copy Link

Nixta’s dine-in space, Oro, is now open. Chef Gustavo Romero’s Mexican menu preserves and celebrates heirloom corn varieties, which have suffered in recent decades due to hybridization and industrial tortilla production. As tasty as Romero’s dishes are for takeout, they shine in a plated, dine-in format. Tender hunks of pollo rest in a chocolatey pool of mole; pork belly is served with a tangy pastor adobo. On Oro’s menu, masa takes a number of unique forms: chochoyotes (potato-requeson dumplings), tetelas (triangular nixtamal cakes), and tlayudas (large, crunchy tortillas) alongside the usual tacos, sopes, and tamales.

1222 NE 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55413
A tortilla topped with refried beans and veggies on a red cutting board. A hand is placing a leafy herb on top of it.
Oro is now open in Northeast.
Tyson Crockett

ALTBuRGEr

Copy Link

AltBurger is the newest meat-free burger spot to open in Northeast. These aren’t Impossible patties — they’re made with a proprietary blend of chickpeas, quinoa, and other grains crafted by chef Derek Moran, and topped with combos like gruyere, caramelized onion, and thyme mayo. Veggie burgers aren’t the only thing on the menu, though. AltBurger serves sandwiches, tacos, gyros, a creamy mac and cheese, and other dishes, all skipping the meat but making use of cheese and house-made sauces to up the flavor factor. Round out a meal with a humongous, still-gooey chocolate chip cookie.

337 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 564-4999
(612) 564-4999
A veggie burger toped with caramelized onions with a golden toasted bun.
An AltBurger.
Justine Jones

Marty's Deli

Copy Link

Minneapolis sandwich shop Marty’s Deli operated as a roving pop-up and delivery service for the past two years. But in early January, the deli debuted its new permanent home — and revamped menu — in Northeast Minneapolis. Owner Martha Polacek kept many staples on the menu: her chicken salad sandwich; the Uncle Pete, a BLT with Peterson Craftsman bacon, pickled tomato, and basil; and the Raffi Luigi, which is stuffed with salami, prosciutto, and fennel slaw. Her roasted cauliflower vegan sandwich stuck around, too. But she’s added a customizable breakfast sandwich, hash browns, a kid’s salami sandwich, and a chicken cutlet and broccoli sandwich.

400 NE Lowry Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55418
A focaccia sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, tofu, and pesto on red and white checkered paper.
A Seward sandwich from Marty’s.
Tim Evans/Eater Twin Cities

Also featured in:

Francis

Copy Link

Vegan restaurant Francis has opened in the former Sen Yai Sen Lek and Dipped & Debris space in Northeast. The Francis team — Lindsey Johnston, Garrett Born, and Brendan Viele — started out as Sociable Ciderwerks’ resident food truck last year. The new restaurant’s menu is similar to that of the food truck (think Impossible burgers and bean burgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets made with a seitan-tofu blend that’s breaded and fried, and crispy french fries). There’s also a bar with fully vegan offerings.

2422 NE Central Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 208-6870
(612) 208-6870
A hand holding a veggie burger topped with cheese, pickles and lettuce in the sunlight.
A vegan burger from Francis.
Francis

Also featured in:

Dahlia

Copy Link

Helmed by three Travail alumni — pastry chef Alex Althoff, chef Nat Moser, and creative director Sarah Julson — Dahlia is an exciting “pastries and savories” pop-up. On a technical level, these baked goods are superb: The croissants are feather-light, the biscuits crumbly and moist. They’re a canvas for unexpected flavors, like a jammy Bloody Mary croissant, or a donut lacquered with a shimmering creme brulee glaze. Note that Dahlia doesn’t have a physical storefront, so don’t drive out to Robbinsdale and expect to find a bakery there. It’s essential to keep an eye on the website or Instagram for details on upcoming locations.

4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
(763) 537-7267
(763) 537-7267
Three pastries on white paper with blue decals.
Pastries from Dahlia.
Justine Jones

Also featured in:

Bricksworth Beer Co.

Copy Link

Burnsville restaurant Bricksworth Beer Co. has opened a second location in Minneapolis’s North Loop neighborhood. Bricksworth pairs craft beers with Detroit-style pizza, the rectangular, pan-baked style with a crispy cheese crust that’s been gaining local traction with the help of restaurants like Wrecktangle and Mario’s. Ingredient-wise, Bricksworth hews fairly close to classic Italian favorites: pepperoni, cremini mushrooms, prosciutto, anchovies, and mozzarella (though specials like Swedish meatball pizza and a “Minnesota sushi roll” break that trend). The restaurant serves notable chicken wings, too, and salad. It’s open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to midnight on weekends, adding a much-needed casual late-night spot to the area.

305 N 5th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Eat Street Crossing

Copy Link

After three years of development, locally led food hall Eat Street Crossing is finally open on Nicollet Avenue. A few highlights from the various food counters include Sushi Dori’s Spam sandwiches, which pair a fluffy egg patty with a slab of Spam between two sheets of nori and sushi rice; Ouro Pizzaria’s Bananinha pizza, topped with dulce de leche and roasted banana; and Trish Gavin’s supplementary extra cocktail menu, which pairs a drink to each astrological sign. (Leos get a gold rush-inspired drink with extra honey, and Scorpios get Malort and lager.) Ramen Shoten’s menu features three chicken broths and one vegetarian — a big deal for the local ramen scene, where tonkotsu broth dominates.

2819 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 345-4136
(612) 345-4136
Two sushi sandwiches stacked on a silver tray and wrapped in paper.
Sushi sandwiches at ESC.
Tim Evans/Eater Twin Cities

Also featured in:

Mee-Ka Pop-Up

Copy Link

Mee-Ka is the second pop-up, after Slurp, that chef Yia Vang has launched in his Hilltribe space on Lake Street. Devoted to what Vang (and others) call “third culture” cuisine — in this case, food that combines both Hmong and American ingredients and themes to create a distinct third cuisine — Mee-Ka’s menu features a smash burger with fermented radishes and a hot ranch sauce, spaghetti and Hmong sausage meatballs, and pork katsu sandwich, among other dishes. It’ll be open for the next few months, before a new pop-up rotates into the space.

901 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55408
A white bowl of spaghetti and meatballs on a black background.
Spaghetti and Hmong sausage meatballs at Mee-Ka.
Lauren Cutshall

LA BODEGA TACO BAR #3

Copy Link

La Bodega Taco Bar has expanded from its St. Louis Park home base to Hennepin Avenue in Uptown. Tacos, of course, are the backbone of the menu — the birria (and quesabirria) are stuffed with ample shredded beef and cheese, a perfect, salty complement to La Bodega’s sweet mangonadas and paletas. But one of La Bodega’s most popular dishes is actually its birria ramen, which pairs fiery beef birria broth with springy ramen noodles, all topped with diced onions and cilantro and served in a noodle cup.

2829 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 434-6539
(612) 434-6539

Pinoli

Copy Link

Pinoli is now officially open in the former Amore space in Uptown. Like its predecessor, this spot is all about Italian cuisine: Linguini with braised mushrooms and cashew cream, Genovese pesto pizza, sunny salads of burrata, golden beets, and grapefruit. Picatta gets a Great Lakes twist with whitefish and preserved lemon. The space feels fresh too, with green stonewashed walls and ocean-blue chairs.

1601 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 823-0250
(612) 823-0250

Kruse Markit

Copy Link

Half market and half cafe, Kruse Markit is the sunniest new neighborhood spot on Nicollet Avenue. The market side is stocked with everything from fresh whole milk to coffee beans to Haribo gummy bears, while the cafe side offers brunchy tartines, charcuterie boards, pasta and rice bowls, and sandwiches. And coffee, of course. There’s also a nice wine a beer list for evenings out.

4237 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55409
(612) 259-8516
(612) 259-8516
A white bowl filled with pesto pasta, sausage slices, and cheese on a table.
Pistachio pesto pasto with goat cheese and smoked sausage from Kruse Markit.
Justine Jones

Muddy Tiger- Indian Bistro

Copy Link

After finding success as a food truck, Muddy Tiger has set up shop in Edina. The restaurant serves Marathi cuisine, which originates from India’s Maharashtra, a western state that includes Mumbai and a long coastal area. Street foods like vada pav (fried potato patties topped with chutneys) and entrees like chili paneer rice bowls are yet another exciting addition to the suburbs’ burgeoning Indian food scene.

7015 Amundson Ave, Edina, MN 55439
(952) 600-7009
(952) 600-7009

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Juche

1124 Payne Ave, St Paul, MN 55130

Chris Her, Eve Wu, and Eddie Wu have transformed Cook St. Paul into Juche, an intimate Korean lounge and restaurant. On the menu are galbi (grilled Peterson Farms short ribs with daikon slaw), a bulgogi burger, and “mac n’ chi,” which pairs creamy mac and cheese with zippy butter-fried kimchi, among other dishes. Juche also serves makgeolli, an effervescent Korean rice wine that’s hard to find in the Midwest, let alone the Twin Cities.

1124 Payne Ave, St Paul, MN 55130
(612) 490-3380
(612) 490-3380

Centro Highland

750 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul, MN 55116

After opening a second location on Eat Street last summer, Centro continues to expand its mini-empire across the metro. The new Highland Park location has all the Centro classics — tacos, oysters, margaritas — plus the Everywhen Burger bar, which serves smash burgers, chicken sandwiches, tater tots, and banana cream pie.

750 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul, MN 55116
(612) 489-5558
(612) 489-5558
A cheese burger sits on a silver tray on pattered paper next to a side of yucca fries.
The mushroom burger from Centro’s Everywhen burger bar.
Tim Evans/Eater Twin Cities

Bolé Express

2111 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404

Chef Rekik Abaineh has expanded Bolé — a St. Paul favorite for Ethiopian food — with a new counter-service spot in the Cedar-Riverside area. Where the original Bolé is more of a sit-down restaurant, fit for sipping a glass of honey wine on the patio, Bolé Express is fast-casual. Abaineh’s rich, berbere-spiced beef tibs and or a vegetarian platter (with plenty of injera, of course) are fit for a quick lunch, or for takeout.

2111 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404

Oro by Nixta Tortilleria

1222 NE 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Nixta’s dine-in space, Oro, is now open. Chef Gustavo Romero’s Mexican menu preserves and celebrates heirloom corn varieties, which have suffered in recent decades due to hybridization and industrial tortilla production. As tasty as Romero’s dishes are for takeout, they shine in a plated, dine-in format. Tender hunks of pollo rest in a chocolatey pool of mole; pork belly is served with a tangy pastor adobo. On Oro’s menu, masa takes a number of unique forms: chochoyotes (potato-requeson dumplings), tetelas (triangular nixtamal cakes), and tlayudas (large, crunchy tortillas) alongside the usual tacos, sopes, and tamales.

1222 NE 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55413
A tortilla topped with refried beans and veggies on a red cutting board. A hand is placing a leafy herb on top of it.
Oro is now open in Northeast.
Tyson Crockett

ALTBuRGEr

337 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

AltBurger is the newest meat-free burger spot to open in Northeast. These aren’t Impossible patties — they’re made with a proprietary blend of chickpeas, quinoa, and other grains crafted by chef Derek Moran, and topped with combos like gruyere, caramelized onion, and thyme mayo. Veggie burgers aren’t the only thing on the menu, though. AltBurger serves sandwiches, tacos, gyros, a creamy mac and cheese, and other dishes, all skipping the meat but making use of cheese and house-made sauces to up the flavor factor. Round out a meal with a humongous, still-gooey chocolate chip cookie.

337 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 564-4999
(612) 564-4999
A veggie burger toped with caramelized onions with a golden toasted bun.
An AltBurger.
Justine Jones

Marty's Deli

400 NE Lowry Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55418

Minneapolis sandwich shop Marty’s Deli operated as a roving pop-up and delivery service for the past two years. But in early January, the deli debuted its new permanent home — and revamped menu — in Northeast Minneapolis. Owner Martha Polacek kept many staples on the menu: her chicken salad sandwich; the Uncle Pete, a BLT with Peterson Craftsman bacon, pickled tomato, and basil; and the Raffi Luigi, which is stuffed with salami, prosciutto, and fennel slaw. Her roasted cauliflower vegan sandwich stuck around, too. But she’s added a customizable breakfast sandwich, hash browns, a kid’s salami sandwich, and a chicken cutlet and broccoli sandwich.

400 NE Lowry Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55418
A focaccia sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, tofu, and pesto on red and white checkered paper.
A Seward sandwich from Marty’s.
Tim Evans/Eater Twin Cities

Francis

2422 NE Central Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55418

Vegan restaurant Francis has opened in the former Sen Yai Sen Lek and Dipped & Debris space in Northeast. The Francis team — Lindsey Johnston, Garrett Born, and Brendan Viele — started out as Sociable Ciderwerks’ resident food truck last year. The new restaurant’s menu is similar to that of the food truck (think Impossible burgers and bean burgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets made with a seitan-tofu blend that’s breaded and fried, and crispy french fries). There’s also a bar with fully vegan offerings.

2422 NE Central Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 208-6870
(612) 208-6870
A hand holding a veggie burger topped with cheese, pickles and lettuce in the sunlight.
A vegan burger from Francis.
Francis

Dahlia

4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale, MN 55422

Helmed by three Travail alumni — pastry chef Alex Althoff, chef Nat Moser, and creative director Sarah Julson — Dahlia is an exciting “pastries and savories” pop-up. On a technical level, these baked goods are superb: The croissants are feather-light, the biscuits crumbly and moist. They’re a canvas for unexpected flavors, like a jammy Bloody Mary croissant, or a donut lacquered with a shimmering creme brulee glaze. Note that Dahlia doesn’t have a physical storefront, so don’t drive out to Robbinsdale and expect to find a bakery there. It’s essential to keep an eye on the website or Instagram for details on upcoming locations.

4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
(763) 537-7267
(763) 537-7267
Three pastries on white paper with blue decals.
Pastries from Dahlia.
Justine Jones

Bricksworth Beer Co.

305 N 5th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Burnsville restaurant Bricksworth Beer Co. has opened a second location in Minneapolis’s North Loop neighborhood. Bricksworth pairs craft beers with Detroit-style pizza, the rectangular, pan-baked style with a crispy cheese crust that’s been gaining local traction with the help of restaurants like Wrecktangle and Mario’s. Ingredient-wise, Bricksworth hews fairly close to classic Italian favorites: pepperoni, cremini mushrooms, prosciutto, anchovies, and mozzarella (though specials like Swedish meatball pizza and a “Minnesota sushi roll” break that trend). The restaurant serves notable chicken wings, too, and salad. It’s open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to midnight on weekends, adding a much-needed casual late-night spot to the area.

305 N 5th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Eat Street Crossing

2819 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408

After three years of development, locally led food hall Eat Street Crossing is finally open on Nicollet Avenue. A few highlights from the various food counters include Sushi Dori’s Spam sandwiches, which pair a fluffy egg patty with a slab of Spam between two sheets of nori and sushi rice; Ouro Pizzaria’s Bananinha pizza, topped with dulce de leche and roasted banana; and Trish Gavin’s supplementary extra cocktail menu, which pairs a drink to each astrological sign. (Leos get a gold rush-inspired drink with extra honey, and Scorpios get Malort and lager.) Ramen Shoten’s menu features three chicken broths and one vegetarian — a big deal for the local ramen scene, where tonkotsu broth dominates.

2819 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 345-4136
(612) 345-4136
Two sushi sandwiches stacked on a silver tray and wrapped in paper.
Sushi sandwiches at ESC.
Tim Evans/Eater Twin Cities

Mee-Ka Pop-Up

901 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Mee-Ka is the second pop-up, after Slurp, that chef Yia Vang has launched in his Hilltribe space on Lake Street. Devoted to what Vang (and others) call “third culture” cuisine — in this case, food that combines both Hmong and American ingredients and themes to create a distinct third cuisine — Mee-Ka’s menu features a smash burger with fermented radishes and a hot ranch sauce, spaghetti and Hmong sausage meatballs, and pork katsu sandwich, among other dishes. It’ll be open for the next few months, before a new pop-up rotates into the space.

901 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55408
A white bowl of spaghetti and meatballs on a black background.
Spaghetti and Hmong sausage meatballs at Mee-Ka.
Lauren Cutshall

LA BODEGA TACO BAR #3

2829 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408

La Bodega Taco Bar has expanded from its St. Louis Park home base to Hennepin Avenue in Uptown. Tacos, of course, are the backbone of the menu — the birria (and quesabirria) are stuffed with ample shredded beef and cheese, a perfect, salty complement to La Bodega’s sweet mangonadas and paletas. But one of La Bodega’s most popular dishes is actually its birria ramen, which pairs fiery beef birria broth with springy ramen noodles, all topped with diced onions and cilantro and served in a noodle cup.

2829 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 434-6539
(612) 434-6539

Pinoli

1601 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Pinoli is now officially open in the former Amore space in Uptown. Like its predecessor, this spot is all about Italian cuisine: Linguini with braised mushrooms and cashew cream, Genovese pesto pizza, sunny salads of burrata, golden beets, and grapefruit. Picatta gets a Great Lakes twist with whitefish and preserved lemon. The space feels fresh too, with green stonewashed walls and ocean-blue chairs.

1601 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 823-0250
(612) 823-0250

Kruse Markit

4237 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55409

Half market and half cafe, Kruse Markit is the sunniest new neighborhood spot on Nicollet Avenue. The market side is stocked with everything from fresh whole milk to coffee beans to Haribo gummy bears, while the cafe side offers brunchy tartines, charcuterie boards, pasta and rice bowls, and sandwiches. And coffee, of course. There’s also a nice wine a beer list for evenings out.

4237 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55409
(612) 259-8516
(612) 259-8516
A white bowl filled with pesto pasta, sausage slices, and cheese on a table.
Pistachio pesto pasto with goat cheese and smoked sausage from Kruse Markit.
Justine Jones

Muddy Tiger- Indian Bistro

7015 Amundson Ave, Edina, MN 55439

After finding success as a food truck, Muddy Tiger has set up shop in Edina. The restaurant serves Marathi cuisine, which originates from India’s Maharashtra, a western state that includes Mumbai and a long coastal area. Street foods like vada pav (fried potato patties topped with chutneys) and entrees like chili paneer rice bowls are yet another exciting addition to the suburbs’ burgeoning Indian food scene.

7015 Amundson Ave, Edina, MN 55439
(952) 600-7009
(952) 600-7009

Related Maps