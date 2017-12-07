The 15 Hottest New Restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul Right Now, May 2023

Crunchy tlayudas in Northeast, birria ramen in Uptown, and other noteworthy spots to try this month

The 15 Hottest New Restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul Right Now, May 2023

Welcome to the Eater Twin Cities Heatmap, a collection of exciting new restaurants that have opened or re-opened in the last six months or so. Despite the long-tail challenges of the pandemic, Minneapolis and St. Paul’s resilient restaurant community continues to find creative ways to introduce diners to fantastic food. This month, the map highlights four new spots: Oro by Nixta, La Bodega Taco Bar, AltBurger, and Centro in Highland Park.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.