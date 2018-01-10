Share All sharing options for: Where to Dine Outdoors All Year Round in the Twin Cities

Patio season is almost upon us — but as balmy May days make their way along spring’s slow arc, these Twin Cities restaurants have year-round outdoor dining spaces for any season. During winter 2020, before COVID-19 vaccines were available, restaurants around the Cities found creative ways to help diners eat safely: canvas tents proliferated, fire pits were built, and heat lamps were purchased at inflated prices. Many of these pandemic winter vestiges remain, much to the benefit of adventurous outdoor diners. From canopies strung with paper lanterns to dog-friendly patios, here are some essential year-round outdoor dining spots in the Twin Cities.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.