A tented patio with patterned rugs on the floor and Hola’s signature turquoise colored chairs at the tables
Hola Arepa’s year-round canopy.
Hola Arepa

Where to Dine Outdoors All Year Round in the Twin Cities

These heated patios, canopies, and tents are terrific outdoor dining spots in any season

by Justine Jones and Eater Staff Updated
Hola Arepa’s year-round canopy.
| Hola Arepa
by Justine Jones and Eater Staff Updated

Patio season is almost upon us — but as balmy May days make their way along spring’s slow arc, these Twin Cities restaurants have year-round outdoor dining spaces for any season. During winter 2020, before COVID-19 vaccines were available, restaurants around the Cities found creative ways to help diners eat safely: canvas tents proliferated, fire pits were built, and heat lamps were purchased at inflated prices. Many of these pandemic winter vestiges remain, much to the benefit of adventurous outdoor diners. From canopies strung with paper lanterns to dog-friendly patios, here are some essential year-round outdoor dining spots in the Twin Cities.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Block Food & Drink

7007 Walker St
St Louis Park, MN 55426
(952) 767-1117
The heated, tented patio at The Block Food and Drink is dog-friendly — it even has a heated floor.  Come for American fare like short rib cheesesteaks, vegan nachos, and broasted chicken sandwiches. There’s also a three-course menu for dogs (think pigs’ ears, turkey meatloaf, and banana and peanut butter desserts) and a weekly canine special: dogs eat free on Tuesdays.

2. Lago Tacos Lyn-Lake

2901 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 353-6736
Lagos Tacos’ Lyn-Lake location is a great option for outdoor dining in Uptown: it has a cold-weather patio complete with standing heaters, fire pits, and strings of globe lights. Favorites are the chicken tinga tacos, the guava barbecue pork tacos, and the elotes. Lunch and dinner are served daily, and a brunch menu is available on the weekend.

3. Hola Arepa

3501 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 345-5583
Hola Arepa offers heated seating under a canopy just outside its storefront: the space is warm, cozy, and carpeted with burgundy rugs. But it still keeps the restaurant’s tropical feel — lush ferns and philodendrons hang from the ceiling, and the canopy matches Hola Arepa’s signature turquoise. Try the chimichurri chicken or black bean and sweet potato arepas. Dinner is served Tuesday through Saturday, and a brunch menu is available on the weekend.

A tented patio with patterned rugs on the floor and Hola’s signature turquoise colored chairs at the tables
Hola Arepa’s year-round canopy.
Hola Arepa

4. Smack Shack

603 N Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 259-7288
Smack Shack’s covered patio has a permanent roof and overhead industrial heaters, plus a few free-standing tables. Grab a cup of shrimp chowder, lobster guacamole, or Dayboat scallops in a garlic cream sauce — brunch, lunch, and dinner are served daily.

5. Stanley's Northeast Bar Room

2500 University Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 788-2529
The heated and tented dog-friendly patio at Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room is a go-to for dog owners, even in the chilly months. The tent is decorated with shrubs and string lights, and has transparent “windows” where diners can look out onto the street. The lunch and dinner menus, served daily, feature ahi tuna crisps, fajita bowls, broccoli cheddar tots, and hand-battered Wisconsin cheese curds with spicy jam. A dog menu is available, too — as is brunch on the weekend.  

6. Hai Hai

2121 University Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 223-8640
At Hai Hai, the covered patio area is called a “chalet” — the semi-enclosed space is kept warm with heaters, and strung with dreamy paper lanterns and fairy lights. Order the beef laab lettuce wraps or the Balinese chicken thigh from James Beard-nominated chef Christina Nguyen’s menu. Dinner is served seven days a week, from 4 p.m. onward — note that on Mondays, Hai Hai’s last seating is an hour before close.

7. Reverie Cafe + Bar

1517 E 35th St
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 987-7080
Vegan favorite Reverie has a covered, partially protected seating area with fire pits and hay bales for seating. Its plant-based menu is extensive: try the nachos supreme with jackfruit carnitas, the BLT with tempeh bacon, the cauliflower tacos, and the dark chocolate beignets. Dinner is available daily, and brunch is served on the weekend.

8. Red Rabbit St. Paul

788 Grand Ave
St Paul, MN 55105
(651) 444-5995
Red Rabbit has standalone heat lamps stationed on its Grand Avenue patio in St. Paul. Their menu features American fare and simple Italian dishes: try the bolognese with fresh pappardelle, or the mostaccioli with marinara, goat cheese fondue, and parmesan. Lunch and dinner are served Tuesday through Sunday.

9. The Gnome Craft Pub

498 Selby Ave
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 219-4233
The Gnome’s popular patio is well equipped for the cold weather — it has heaters, a tent, and a massive brick fireplace. The Gnome is known for its refined takes on bar food: menu highlights include the beer can chicken served with chicken gravy and parmesan, and the Gnome burger, with bacon jam and smoked gouda. Lunch and dinner are served daily, and a brunch menu is available on the weekends.

