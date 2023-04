Share All sharing options for: These Twin Cities Patios Are Open for This Rare Gorgeous Weather

Patio season came early this year. Though chillier temperatures in the coming week may call for indoor eating, a good number of restaurants around the Twin Cities have opened up outdoor dining to celebrate this unseasonably warm April weather. (If the weather starts to head south, it’s best to call ahead and confirm that the patio is indeed open.) Here are 25 restaurants for dining in the sunshine around Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Note that this map is sorted geographically.