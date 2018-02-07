 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

38 Essential Restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Winter 2022

The 14 Hottest New Restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul Right Now, January 2022

Where to Order Christmas Meals Around the Twin Cities

Extreme close-up of curly pepperoni pizza from Wrecktangle.
All the best in crust, cheese, and toppings
John Yuccas/Eater Twin Cities

14 Essential Twin Cities Pizza Restaurants

Slice by ooey, gooey slice

by Joy Summers and Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
All the best in crust, cheese, and toppings
| John Yuccas/Eater Twin Cities
by Joy Summers and Eater Staff Updated

Everyone has an opinion when it comes to the perfect pizza. Thin crust/thick crust/whole wheat or even fried crust? Should the shape be a traditional triangle or a Minnesota-made square? How much and how seasoned should the sauce be? Then there are the myriad of toppings available. It’s enough to make a decisive person’s head explode. All styles are welcome on our list, but these select slices are the best of the Twin Cities take on the pizza.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Pizzas are listed in geographical order from west to east.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Hello Pizza

Copy Link
3904 Sunnyside Rd
Edina, MN 55424
(952) 303-4514
(952) 303-4514
Visit Website

Located in Edina, some say that this slice shop is where you’ll find the closest replica of New York-Style pies. Lauded restaurateur Ann Kim’s restaurant serves up pies with ingredients like artichokes, pineapple, and fennel sausage. Kim’s slices are best enjoyed followed by a pint of Bebe Zito ice cream, with flavors like Dad’s Coffee (beans from Peace, mixed with bourbon and chocolate chips).

Also Featured in:

2. Pizzeria Lola

Copy Link
5557 Xerxes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
(612) 424-8334
(612) 424-8334
Visit Website

Anne Kim’s South Minneapolis restaurant has been the hotspot since opening in 2010. Standouts include The Korean BBQ pizza topped with beef short ribs, mozzarella, scallions, arugula, sesame, and soy-chili vinaigrette and The Sunnyside with guanciale, pecorino, cream, leeks, topped with two organic eggs, sunnyside up. Fans love to snap pictures in the photo booth and always save room for warm chocolate chip cookies.

The Lady Za Za
Pizzeria Lola

Also Featured in:

3. Red Wagon Pizza Company

Copy Link
5416 Penn Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 259-7147
(612) 259-7147
Visit Website

From the beginning when Red Wagon was a mobile operation popping up at farmers markets, the pizzas have always been topped with the best ingredients - often locally sourced. The restaurant has become a neighborhood favorite with an unmatched beer and astoundingly priced wine selection.

An irresistible siren call to the Armatage neighborhood
Red Wagon Pizza Company

Also Featured in:

4. Wrecktangle Pizza

Copy Link
729 N Washington Ave #102
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Visit Website

Wrecktangle Pizza (located now at North Loop Galley and Malcolm Yards) does a Detroit-style pizza, which means a thick, but light crust, leavened over several days to give it a foccacia-like chew, is baked in a sheet pan. The edges of crispy cheese are part of what make this style of pizza making so special. Chef Jeff Rogers goes wild with the ingredients, from curly pepperonis topped with a hot sauce spiked honey, to a pizza topped with tater tots and creamy mushroom sauce to mimi Minnesota’s favorite hotdish.

A rectangular pizza topped with tater tots, creamy sauce, an a pickle wrapped in ham garnish
Tater tot hotdish meets pizza
John Yuccas/Eater Twin Cities

Also Featured in:

5. Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza

Copy Link
600 N Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 342-2625
(612) 342-2625
Visit Website

The North Loop’s Black Sheep opened in 2008 and other locations soon followed. The pizza place is well known for its blistered crust, plus simple-sounding toppings (like chicken and pickled peppers) that add up to more than the sum of their parts. Added bonus is their craft beer selection and frequent brewery firkin tapping events. 

Coal fire fuels this place
Black Sheep

Also Featured in:

6. Young Joni

Copy Link
165 13th Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 345-5719
(612) 345-5719
Visit Website

Ann Kim is the mighty Queen Za with her third restaurant, Young Joni. It doesn’t matter what they throw on that perfectly stretched, charred dough, it’s always delicious. Get creative while ordering, or stick with the classic; those little round pepperonis that curl up into cups win our hearts every time.

Ann Kim inside Young Joni.
Queen ‘Za inside her empire
Katie Cannon

Also Featured in:

7. EaTo

Copy Link
305 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
(612) 208-1638
(612) 208-1638
Visit Website

James Beard Award-nominated chef, Jamie Malone just opened an Italian market and restaurant in East Town Minneapolis. Here, you’ll find pies like EaTo’s chicken confit and salsa verde version, a pie with taleggio and honey with rosemary, as well as one featuring fingerling potatoes, leeks, and ricotta.

Also Featured in:

8. Surly Brewing Co.

Copy Link
520 Malcolm Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
(763) 999-4040
(763) 999-4040
Visit Website

Get down on Surly’s take on New Haven-style a’pizza with its charred crust and perfectly thin, but not-too-thin crust. Grab one up in the brewery or take one down to eat on the lawn outside the taproom.

A flour-covered chef presents a blistered crust with cheese and toppings
A’pizza
Surly

Also Featured in:

9. Mavericks Pizza

Copy Link
1215 Randolph Ave
St Paul, MN 55105
(651) 698-3439
(651) 698-3439
Visit Website

This petite eatery in St. Paul is just off 35E on Randolph Avenue. So, it’s easy to get in and out and get that hot pie home. The crust is the closest thing to a proper NY slice in the city and the judicious amount of irresistibly seasoned sauce serves as a bed for the pepper and fennel studded sausage.

A little spot with big pizzas
Maverick’s

Also Featured in:

10. Pizza Luce

Copy Link
1183 Selby Ave
St Paul, MN 55104
(651) 288-0186
(651) 288-0186
Visit Website

Pizza Luce has multiple Twin Cities (and Duluth) locations and was one of the first around town to do innovative toppings. Opened in 1993, serving whole wheat crust the restaurant quickly became known as one of the first to hire people with plenty of visible tattoos and piercings, serving the late night post-bar crowd and being a haven for vegetarian and vegan options that go beyond the sad can black olives and green peppers that are ubiquitous at so many other places.

Minneapolis o.g. creative pizza chain
Pizza Luce

11. Mucci’s Italian

Copy Link
786 Randolph Ave
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 330-2245
(651) 330-2245
Visit Website

Mucci’s offers Montanara crust which has a crispy yet chewy crust imparted from a quick deep-fry before being topped and baked. Toppings range from straight-forward to a fried chicken pizza that has to be tried at the original Saint Paul location to be believed.

First the crust is fried
Katie Cannon/Eater Twin Cities

12. Punch Pizza Grand Avenue

Copy Link
769 Grand Ave
St Paul, MN 55105
(651) 602-6068
(651) 602-6068
Visit Website

With several locations around the Twin Cities, Punch is known for its super-quick, made-to-order, wood-fired super-thin crust pies. These are best to eat on site, because of the delicate nature of these pizzas.

punch pizza
Quickly served Neapolitan pizzas
Punch Pizza

13. Cossetta

Copy Link
211 7th St W
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 222-3476
(651) 222-3476
Visit Website

The original Cossetta’s Italian deli opened in 1911, selling the same Italian sausage that graces the St. Paul institution’s pizzas today. Order a whole and it’s a choose-your-own-adventure, picking from a host of traditional toppings atop scratch, hand-kneaded crust. By the slice is available with either sausage, pepperoni, or plain cheese, plus a three-topping slice special of the day.

Also Featured in:

14. Big River Pizza

Copy Link
280 5th St E
St Paul, MN 55101
(651) 683-2186
(651) 683-2186
Visit Website

The Lowertown pizzeria serves wood-fired pizza and serves “Minne-politan,” a take on Neapolitan pizza. Just across from the St. Paul Farmer&#39;s Market, Big River uses locally sourced toppings from places like Shepherd&#39;s Way Farms, Red Table Meats and other natural, non-processed, regional ingredients.

big river pizza
Lowertown’s best food fired pizza
Big River Pizza

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Hello Pizza

3904 Sunnyside Rd, Edina, MN 55424

Located in Edina, some say that this slice shop is where you’ll find the closest replica of New York-Style pies. Lauded restaurateur Ann Kim’s restaurant serves up pies with ingredients like artichokes, pineapple, and fennel sausage. Kim’s slices are best enjoyed followed by a pint of Bebe Zito ice cream, with flavors like Dad’s Coffee (beans from Peace, mixed with bourbon and chocolate chips).

3904 Sunnyside Rd
Edina, MN 55424
(952) 303-4514
Visit Website

2. Pizzeria Lola

5557 Xerxes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55410
The Lady Za Za
Pizzeria Lola

Anne Kim’s South Minneapolis restaurant has been the hotspot since opening in 2010. Standouts include The Korean BBQ pizza topped with beef short ribs, mozzarella, scallions, arugula, sesame, and soy-chili vinaigrette and The Sunnyside with guanciale, pecorino, cream, leeks, topped with two organic eggs, sunnyside up. Fans love to snap pictures in the photo booth and always save room for warm chocolate chip cookies.

5557 Xerxes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
(612) 424-8334
Visit Website

3. Red Wagon Pizza Company

5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419
An irresistible siren call to the Armatage neighborhood
Red Wagon Pizza Company

From the beginning when Red Wagon was a mobile operation popping up at farmers markets, the pizzas have always been topped with the best ingredients - often locally sourced. The restaurant has become a neighborhood favorite with an unmatched beer and astoundingly priced wine selection.

5416 Penn Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 259-7147
Visit Website

4. Wrecktangle Pizza

729 N Washington Ave #102, Minneapolis, MN 55413
A rectangular pizza topped with tater tots, creamy sauce, an a pickle wrapped in ham garnish
Tater tot hotdish meets pizza
John Yuccas/Eater Twin Cities

Wrecktangle Pizza (located now at North Loop Galley and Malcolm Yards) does a Detroit-style pizza, which means a thick, but light crust, leavened over several days to give it a foccacia-like chew, is baked in a sheet pan. The edges of crispy cheese are part of what make this style of pizza making so special. Chef Jeff Rogers goes wild with the ingredients, from curly pepperonis topped with a hot sauce spiked honey, to a pizza topped with tater tots and creamy mushroom sauce to mimi Minnesota’s favorite hotdish.

729 N Washington Ave #102
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Visit Website

5. Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza

600 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Coal fire fuels this place
Black Sheep

The North Loop’s Black Sheep opened in 2008 and other locations soon followed. The pizza place is well known for its blistered crust, plus simple-sounding toppings (like chicken and pickled peppers) that add up to more than the sum of their parts. Added bonus is their craft beer selection and frequent brewery firkin tapping events. 

600 N Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 342-2625
Visit Website

6. Young Joni

165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Ann Kim inside Young Joni.
Queen ‘Za inside her empire
Katie Cannon

Ann Kim is the mighty Queen Za with her third restaurant, Young Joni. It doesn’t matter what they throw on that perfectly stretched, charred dough, it’s always delicious. Get creative while ordering, or stick with the classic; those little round pepperonis that curl up into cups win our hearts every time.

165 13th Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 345-5719
Visit Website

7. EaTo

305 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415

James Beard Award-nominated chef, Jamie Malone just opened an Italian market and restaurant in East Town Minneapolis. Here, you’ll find pies like EaTo’s chicken confit and salsa verde version, a pie with taleggio and honey with rosemary, as well as one featuring fingerling potatoes, leeks, and ricotta.

305 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
(612) 208-1638
Visit Website

8. Surly Brewing Co.

520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
A flour-covered chef presents a blistered crust with cheese and toppings
A’pizza
Surly

Get down on Surly’s take on New Haven-style a’pizza with its charred crust and perfectly thin, but not-too-thin crust. Grab one up in the brewery or take one down to eat on the lawn outside the taproom.

520 Malcolm Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
(763) 999-4040
Visit Website

9. Mavericks Pizza

1215 Randolph Ave, St Paul, MN 55105
A little spot with big pizzas
Maverick’s

This petite eatery in St. Paul is just off 35E on Randolph Avenue. So, it’s easy to get in and out and get that hot pie home. The crust is the closest thing to a proper NY slice in the city and the judicious amount of irresistibly seasoned sauce serves as a bed for the pepper and fennel studded sausage.

1215 Randolph Ave
St Paul, MN 55105
(651) 698-3439
Visit Website

10. Pizza Luce

1183 Selby Ave, St Paul, MN 55104
Minneapolis o.g. creative pizza chain
Pizza Luce

Pizza Luce has multiple Twin Cities (and Duluth) locations and was one of the first around town to do innovative toppings. Opened in 1993, serving whole wheat crust the restaurant quickly became known as one of the first to hire people with plenty of visible tattoos and piercings, serving the late night post-bar crowd and being a haven for vegetarian and vegan options that go beyond the sad can black olives and green peppers that are ubiquitous at so many other places.

1183 Selby Ave
St Paul, MN 55104
(651) 288-0186
Visit Website

11. Mucci’s Italian

786 Randolph Ave, St Paul, MN 55102
First the crust is fried
Katie Cannon/Eater Twin Cities

Mucci’s offers Montanara crust which has a crispy yet chewy crust imparted from a quick deep-fry before being topped and baked. Toppings range from straight-forward to a fried chicken pizza that has to be tried at the original Saint Paul location to be believed.

786 Randolph Ave
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 330-2245
Visit Website

12. Punch Pizza Grand Avenue

769 Grand Ave, St Paul, MN 55105
punch pizza
Quickly served Neapolitan pizzas
Punch Pizza

With several locations around the Twin Cities, Punch is known for its super-quick, made-to-order, wood-fired super-thin crust pies. These are best to eat on site, because of the delicate nature of these pizzas.

769 Grand Ave
St Paul, MN 55105
(651) 602-6068
Visit Website

13. Cossetta

211 7th St W, St Paul, MN 55102

The original Cossetta’s Italian deli opened in 1911, selling the same Italian sausage that graces the St. Paul institution’s pizzas today. Order a whole and it’s a choose-your-own-adventure, picking from a host of traditional toppings atop scratch, hand-kneaded crust. By the slice is available with either sausage, pepperoni, or plain cheese, plus a three-topping slice special of the day.

211 7th St W
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 222-3476
Visit Website

14. Big River Pizza

280 5th St E, St Paul, MN 55101
big river pizza
Lowertown’s best food fired pizza
Big River Pizza

The Lowertown pizzeria serves wood-fired pizza and serves “Minne-politan,” a take on Neapolitan pizza. Just across from the St. Paul Farmer&#39;s Market, Big River uses locally sourced toppings from places like Shepherd&#39;s Way Farms, Red Table Meats and other natural, non-processed, regional ingredients.

280 5th St E
St Paul, MN 55101
(651) 683-2186
Visit Website

Related Maps