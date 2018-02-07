14 Essential Twin Cities Pizza Restaurants

Everyone has an opinion when it comes to the perfect pizza. Thin crust/thick crust/whole wheat or even fried crust? Should the shape be a traditional triangle or a Minnesota-made square? How much and how seasoned should the sauce be? Then there are the myriad of toppings available. It’s enough to make a decisive person’s head explode. All styles are welcome on our list, but these select slices are the best of the Twin Cities take on the pizza.

Pizzas are listed in geographical order from west to east.

