 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

20 Must-Have Soups in the Twin Cities

The 16 Hottest New Restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul Right Now, November 2021

Where to Order Thanksgiving Dinner Around the Twin Cities

ie&nbsp;-&nbsp;Italian Eatery’s cork-covered wine room in South Minneapolis.
ie - Italian Eatery’s cork-covered wine room in South Minneapolis accommodates events up to 30.
ie - Italian Eatery/official photo

17 Gorgeous Twin Cities Party Rooms to Plan an Event Around

Some of the swankiest restaurants also make room for gorgeous private gatherings

by Joy Summers and Tierney Plumb Updated
View as Map
ie - Italian Eatery’s cork-covered wine room in South Minneapolis accommodates events up to 30.
| ie - Italian Eatery/official photo
by Joy Summers and Tierney Plumb Updated

The low lights flickering, a table packed with food, ice cubes clink against glass edges, and a room filled with familiar, smiling faces: this is the ideal setting for a perfect party.

Now that holiday gatherings are back in full swing, it’s time to pick the right restaurant that caters to a party planner’s preferred cuisine, vibe, and head count.

Outsource the food, find a central location, and book one of these fabulous private party spaces in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed in geographically.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Create Catering & The Dining Studio

Copy Link
1121 NE Jackson St #145
Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 331-3310
(612) 331-3310
Visit Website

It’s not technically a restaurant, but owner Philip Dorwart was a well-known restaurant chef before branching out with his wife/partner Desiree to open this private space that has an art gallery feel. Tucked into a fast-developing party of Northeast with a large parking lot, this is an ideal industrial-styled spot for a stunning private event that’s a little outside the box. The room fits up to 40 guests for a sit-down dinner and up to 50 for a cocktail party.

2. Red Stag Supperclub

Copy Link
509 1st Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 767-7766
(612) 767-7766
Visit Website

In Northeast Minneapolis, the Red Stag Supperclub’s private Clubroom & Courtyard is an open-air warehouse space that oozes old-school Wisconsin supper club charm. Parties of up to 100 can congregate over locally-sourced fare and a customizable cocktail menu. Its dining room and bar area can also be reserved for happy hours and events over passed or buffet-style hors d’oeuvres.

Meats and veggies on a white table at Red Stag Supperclub.
A seasonal spread at Red Stagg Supperclub.
Red Stag Supperclub/official photo

Also Featured in:

3. Spoon and Stable

Copy Link
211 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 224-9850
(612) 224-9850
Visit Website

Gavin Kaysen’s first restaurant, Spoon and Stable, is a study in excellence. The private dining room is accessed by walking the length of the room, with plenty of opportunities to spy around the bar, dining, and kitchen, before tucking into a comfortable private space near the back, far away from the murmuring crowd. The private dining room dubbed the Hennepin Salon can seat 25 for dinner. The St. Anthony Parlor hosts intimate dinners for up to 12.

The sunny dining room at Spoon and stable is filled with muted beige and white tones. In the foreground are large, circular dark wood tables with chairs and in the background an edge of the white bar is visible. On the wall is a large rough-hewn piece of wood lined with spoons. It’s a bit of an inside joke that Kaysen was known for stealing spoons whenever he dined somewhere that had utensils he admired.
This dining room is particularly baller
Spoon & Stable [Official]

Also Featured in:

4. Wilde Cafe & Spirits

Copy Link
65 SE Main St
Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 331-4544
(612) 331-4544
Visit Website

With its idyllic St. Anthony Main view of the Mississippi River, the Wilde Cafe’s private Parlor Room accommodates small to mid-sized groups of 6-36, and provides catering from the restaurant’s full menu: like duck fat fries seasoned with smoked salt and rosemary, or a “Juicy Lucy” variation with gouda, served on a brioche bun.

The private dining room at Wilde Cafe
The Wilde Cafe’s private Parlor Room welcomes guests with peacock-covered columns.
Wilde Cafe & Spirits/official photo

5. Alma

Copy Link
528 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 379-4909
(612) 379-4909
Visit Website

James Beard Award-winning chef Alex Robert’s excellent Alma just turned 20, but it feels as fresh as ever. The entire restaurant was refreshed a not long ago, adding more private dining space. Plus, there’s a little boutique hotel upstairs that would be perfect for out of town guests. There’s three- and four-course dinner options for groups of six to 50.

The exterior of Alma’s restaurants and hotel
Modest private event spaces, along with five star dining and a boutique hotel upstairs
Hotel Alma [Official]

Also Featured in:

6. Kieran's Irish Pub

Copy Link
85 N 6th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 259-8840
(612) 259-8840
Visit Website

Located next to Target Field and Target Center, the Warehouse District’s go-to Irish pub doubles as a prime place for birthdays, weddings, Irish wakes, retirements, fundraisers, and more. Consider this dressed-down standby for a party over pints, corned beef Reubens, and its beloved fish and chips.

Also Featured in:

7. Murray's

Copy Link
26 South 6th St
Minneapolis, MN 55402
(612) 339-0909
(612) 339-0909
Visit Website

Murray’s has the old school allure of a classic steakhouse with all the attentive service, excellent cuts, and low ball Manhattans that can expected. Private dining here includes space for 50 to dine a la carte, have a set menu, or create a customized culinary feast with its chef.

Eater Scenes: Murray’s Steakhouse, the butterknife steak
Step back in time with this swank steakhouse
Katie Cannon/Eater Twin Cities

Also Featured in:

8. Constantine

Copy Link
1115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 353-6207
(612) 353-6207
Visit Website

The gothic grandeur of the subterranean bar at Constantine always feels like the beginning of a night full of endless possibilities. Book the whiskey room, just off the bar for a top shelf sipping, completely with velvet rope to keep the regular folks out. Private cocktail classes are available, too. Jester Concepts’s handsome sister spot Parlour also offers optimal party spaces, with buyout options for 100 at its St. Paul location and four rooms up for grabs in Minneapolis.

A long room lined with benches and a Highland cow mount overlooking the dimly lit space
A perfect spot for whisky fans
Constantine [Official]

Also Featured in:

9. Café and Bar Lurcat

Copy Link
1624 Harmon Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 486-5500
(612) 486-5500
Visit Website

This urban-chic American eatery overlooking Loring Park offers a scenic setting for corporate events, rehearsal dinners, weddings, and more. Due to the current staffing market, it’s currently capping private events at 55 guests until April. Opt for a seated situation, buffet, or just cocktails and appetizers.

Also Featured in:

10. P.S. Steak

Copy Link
510 Groveland Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 886-1620
(612) 886-1620
Visit Website

Guests arrive at the complementary valet station before stepping into one of the most impressive entryways this town has to offer. Once inside, this historic gem is dripping in classy opulence with food from chef Mike DeCamp and service to match. Reserve a giant, fabric-tufted booth in the dining room, a private table at the back of the lounge, and live the high life. Two distinct spaces — the Lounge and Steakhouse — are available for private events.

The dark dining room with plenty of small, Victorian style pictures
Fine dining, exemplary service and the most impressive entry of any building in Minneapolis
Lucy Hawthorne/Eater Twin Cities

Also Featured in:

11. The Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen

Copy Link
2515 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 872-2221
(612) 872-2221
Visit Website

Located just south of the Minneapolis Institute of Art, this rustic restaurant butters up party-goers with custom cakes and cupcakes to go along with its scratch Italian plates. Book an event here.

Also Featured in:

12. The Lynhall

Copy Link
2640 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 870-2640
(612) 870-2640
Visit Website

This farmhouse-styled restaurant in Uptown regularly holds all manner of private events both in its fully-loaded TV studio and the side room that’s framed by a roaring fireplace. An additional location in Edina is also ripe for a party, with private event menus featuring rotisserie meats, seasonal vegetables, hearty grains, and house-baked breads.

A large white room with bookshelves, exposed wood beams, and a long farmhouse table set for dinner
The reservable side room is flanked by a large window and a roaring fireplace
The Lynhall [Official]

Also Featured in:

13. Barbette

Copy Link
1600 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 827-5710
(612) 827-5710
Visit Website

Uptown’s longtime favorite French bistro expanded next door with a cozy, sunlit space called Trapeze. The party pad fits up to 20 and caters to every need: from wedding shower to happy hour. Create a specialized bubbly program to pair with cheese plates, seasonal crudités, terrines, and more.

A photo of bubbly in a tin basket.
Barbette’s party pad called Trapeze features a bubbly bar.
Morgan Marks/Barbette

Also Featured in:

14. The Commodore Bar & Restaurant

Copy Link
79 Western Ave N
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 330-5999
(651) 330-5999
Visit Website

Living swank history, there’s an authentic-to-the-era 1930s art deco bar and plenty of rooms that seem built as a set for a Ginger and Rogers movie. The Commodore can accommodate groups from a few at a semi-private table to 250, depending on the style of event. As of this month, The Commodore went all in on events and scratched its restaurant piece for now.

Behind the Art Deco Doors of The Commodore
A 1930’s art deco getaway
Katie Cannon/Eater Twin Cities

15. Holman's Table

Copy Link
644 Bayfield St
St Paul, MN 55107
(612) 261-1620
(612) 261-1620
Visit Website

Nestled in the curve of the Mississippi River, Holman’s Table’s sleek, modern space is a beautiful place to grab a nightcap and watch planes take off at nearby St. Paul Downtown Airport. The private dining room, appropriately called the Earhart Room, offers customizable catering and cocktail menus. It’s an ideal venue for group gatherings, particularly at lunch, when the sun streams in through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

A photo of a helicopter flying in to St. Paul Downtown Airport.
Soak up jet-setting views at Holman’s Table.
Holman’s Table/official photo

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. The Lexington

Copy Link
1096 Grand Ave
St Paul, MN 55105
(651) 289-4990
(651) 289-4990
Visit Website

Plan an intimate night inside the leather and wood comfort of the Williamsburg room for a 125-person reception The sprawling space offers five distinct event areas in all, designed for groups of 30 to 125.

Two large teal chairs sit in a lounge, before a fireplace
The Williamsburg room at The Lexington.
Katie Cannon / Eater Twin Cities

Also Featured in:

17. ie - Italian Eatery

Copy Link
4724 Cedar Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 223-8504
(612) 223-8504
Visit Website

This rustically beautiful Italian restaurant creates lovely candlelit evenings over giant, shared pasta plates. A classy wine room with cork-covered walls is a sophisticated setting for groups of 25 to 30.

A photo of the private dining room at ie - Italian Eatery.
A cork-covered room at ie - Italian Eatery.
ie - Italian Eatery/official photo

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Create Catering & The Dining Studio

1121 NE Jackson St #145, Minneapolis, MN 55413

It’s not technically a restaurant, but owner Philip Dorwart was a well-known restaurant chef before branching out with his wife/partner Desiree to open this private space that has an art gallery feel. Tucked into a fast-developing party of Northeast with a large parking lot, this is an ideal industrial-styled spot for a stunning private event that’s a little outside the box. The room fits up to 40 guests for a sit-down dinner and up to 50 for a cocktail party.

1121 NE Jackson St #145
Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 331-3310
Visit Website

2. Red Stag Supperclub

509 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Meats and veggies on a white table at Red Stag Supperclub.
A seasonal spread at Red Stagg Supperclub.
Red Stag Supperclub/official photo

In Northeast Minneapolis, the Red Stag Supperclub’s private Clubroom & Courtyard is an open-air warehouse space that oozes old-school Wisconsin supper club charm. Parties of up to 100 can congregate over locally-sourced fare and a customizable cocktail menu. Its dining room and bar area can also be reserved for happy hours and events over passed or buffet-style hors d’oeuvres.

509 1st Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 767-7766
Visit Website

3. Spoon and Stable

211 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN 55401
The sunny dining room at Spoon and stable is filled with muted beige and white tones. In the foreground are large, circular dark wood tables with chairs and in the background an edge of the white bar is visible. On the wall is a large rough-hewn piece of wood lined with spoons. It’s a bit of an inside joke that Kaysen was known for stealing spoons whenever he dined somewhere that had utensils he admired.
This dining room is particularly baller
Spoon & Stable [Official]

Gavin Kaysen’s first restaurant, Spoon and Stable, is a study in excellence. The private dining room is accessed by walking the length of the room, with plenty of opportunities to spy around the bar, dining, and kitchen, before tucking into a comfortable private space near the back, far away from the murmuring crowd. The private dining room dubbed the Hennepin Salon can seat 25 for dinner. The St. Anthony Parlor hosts intimate dinners for up to 12.

211 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 224-9850
Visit Website

4. Wilde Cafe & Spirits

65 SE Main St, Minneapolis, MN 55414
The private dining room at Wilde Cafe
The Wilde Cafe’s private Parlor Room welcomes guests with peacock-covered columns.
Wilde Cafe & Spirits/official photo

With its idyllic St. Anthony Main view of the Mississippi River, the Wilde Cafe’s private Parlor Room accommodates small to mid-sized groups of 6-36, and provides catering from the restaurant’s full menu: like duck fat fries seasoned with smoked salt and rosemary, or a “Juicy Lucy” variation with gouda, served on a brioche bun.

65 SE Main St
Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 331-4544
Visit Website

5. Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
The exterior of Alma’s restaurants and hotel
Modest private event spaces, along with five star dining and a boutique hotel upstairs
Hotel Alma [Official]

James Beard Award-winning chef Alex Robert’s excellent Alma just turned 20, but it feels as fresh as ever. The entire restaurant was refreshed a not long ago, adding more private dining space. Plus, there’s a little boutique hotel upstairs that would be perfect for out of town guests. There’s three- and four-course dinner options for groups of six to 50.

528 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 379-4909
Visit Website

6. Kieran's Irish Pub

85 N 6th St, Minneapolis, MN 55403

Located next to Target Field and Target Center, the Warehouse District’s go-to Irish pub doubles as a prime place for birthdays, weddings, Irish wakes, retirements, fundraisers, and more. Consider this dressed-down standby for a party over pints, corned beef Reubens, and its beloved fish and chips.

85 N 6th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 259-8840
Visit Website

7. Murray's

26 South 6th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402
Eater Scenes: Murray’s Steakhouse, the butterknife steak
Step back in time with this swank steakhouse
Katie Cannon/Eater Twin Cities

Murray’s has the old school allure of a classic steakhouse with all the attentive service, excellent cuts, and low ball Manhattans that can expected. Private dining here includes space for 50 to dine a la carte, have a set menu, or create a customized culinary feast with its chef.

26 South 6th St
Minneapolis, MN 55402
(612) 339-0909
Visit Website

8. Constantine

1115 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55403
A long room lined with benches and a Highland cow mount overlooking the dimly lit space
A perfect spot for whisky fans
Constantine [Official]

The gothic grandeur of the subterranean bar at Constantine always feels like the beginning of a night full of endless possibilities. Book the whiskey room, just off the bar for a top shelf sipping, completely with velvet rope to keep the regular folks out. Private cocktail classes are available, too. Jester Concepts’s handsome sister spot Parlour also offers optimal party spaces, with buyout options for 100 at its St. Paul location and four rooms up for grabs in Minneapolis.

1115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 353-6207
Visit Website

9. Café and Bar Lurcat

1624 Harmon Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55403

This urban-chic American eatery overlooking Loring Park offers a scenic setting for corporate events, rehearsal dinners, weddings, and more. Due to the current staffing market, it’s currently capping private events at 55 guests until April. Opt for a seated situation, buffet, or just cocktails and appetizers.

1624 Harmon Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 486-5500
Visit Website

10. P.S. Steak

510 Groveland Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403
The dark dining room with plenty of small, Victorian style pictures
Fine dining, exemplary service and the most impressive entry of any building in Minneapolis
Lucy Hawthorne/Eater Twin Cities

Guests arrive at the complementary valet station before stepping into one of the most impressive entryways this town has to offer. Once inside, this historic gem is dripping in classy opulence with food from chef Mike DeCamp and service to match. Reserve a giant, fabric-tufted booth in the dining room, a private table at the back of the lounge, and live the high life. Two distinct spaces — the Lounge and Steakhouse — are available for private events.

510 Groveland Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 886-1620
Visit Website

11. The Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen

2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404

Located just south of the Minneapolis Institute of Art, this rustic restaurant butters up party-goers with custom cakes and cupcakes to go along with its scratch Italian plates. Book an event here.

2515 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 872-2221
Visit Website

12. The Lynhall

2640 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
A large white room with bookshelves, exposed wood beams, and a long farmhouse table set for dinner
The reservable side room is flanked by a large window and a roaring fireplace
The Lynhall [Official]

This farmhouse-styled restaurant in Uptown regularly holds all manner of private events both in its fully-loaded TV studio and the side room that’s framed by a roaring fireplace. An additional location in Edina is also ripe for a party, with private event menus featuring rotisserie meats, seasonal vegetables, hearty grains, and house-baked breads.

2640 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 870-2640
Visit Website

13. Barbette

1600 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55408
A photo of bubbly in a tin basket.
Barbette’s party pad called Trapeze features a bubbly bar.
Morgan Marks/Barbette

Uptown’s longtime favorite French bistro expanded next door with a cozy, sunlit space called Trapeze. The party pad fits up to 20 and caters to every need: from wedding shower to happy hour. Create a specialized bubbly program to pair with cheese plates, seasonal crudités, terrines, and more.

1600 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 827-5710
Visit Website

14. The Commodore Bar & Restaurant

79 Western Ave N, St Paul, MN 55102
Behind the Art Deco Doors of The Commodore
A 1930’s art deco getaway
Katie Cannon/Eater Twin Cities

Living swank history, there’s an authentic-to-the-era 1930s art deco bar and plenty of rooms that seem built as a set for a Ginger and Rogers movie. The Commodore can accommodate groups from a few at a semi-private table to 250, depending on the style of event. As of this month, The Commodore went all in on events and scratched its restaurant piece for now.

79 Western Ave N
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 330-5999
Visit Website

15. Holman's Table

644 Bayfield St, St Paul, MN 55107
A photo of a helicopter flying in to St. Paul Downtown Airport.
Soak up jet-setting views at Holman’s Table.
Holman’s Table/official photo

Nestled in the curve of the Mississippi River, Holman’s Table’s sleek, modern space is a beautiful place to grab a nightcap and watch planes take off at nearby St. Paul Downtown Airport. The private dining room, appropriately called the Earhart Room, offers customizable catering and cocktail menus. It’s an ideal venue for group gatherings, particularly at lunch, when the sun streams in through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

644 Bayfield St
St Paul, MN 55107
(612) 261-1620
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. The Lexington

1096 Grand Ave, St Paul, MN 55105
Two large teal chairs sit in a lounge, before a fireplace
The Williamsburg room at The Lexington.
Katie Cannon / Eater Twin Cities

Plan an intimate night inside the leather and wood comfort of the Williamsburg room for a 125-person reception The sprawling space offers five distinct event areas in all, designed for groups of 30 to 125.

1096 Grand Ave
St Paul, MN 55105
(651) 289-4990
Visit Website

17. ie - Italian Eatery

4724 Cedar Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55407
A photo of the private dining room at ie - Italian Eatery.
A cork-covered room at ie - Italian Eatery.
ie - Italian Eatery/official photo

This rustically beautiful Italian restaurant creates lovely candlelit evenings over giant, shared pasta plates. A classy wine room with cork-covered walls is a sophisticated setting for groups of 25 to 30.

4724 Cedar Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 223-8504
Visit Website

Related Maps