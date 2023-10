Where to Dine Alone in the Twin Cities

Where to Dine Alone in the Twin Cities

The best restaurants for solo dining have a certain alchemy: comfy bar seating; great food and drinks without the scene-y feel of buzzy new restaurants; staff who value both banter and solitude. Social stigma be damned — dining alone, in the right setting, can be a great pleasure. Here are nine restaurants ideal for enjoying a peaceful meal alone in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.