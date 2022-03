10 Mall of America Restaurants That Are Actually Good



It’s the number one tourist draw in the Twin Cities and an easy commute from the airport for those longer layovers. Bring a full wallet and an empty stomach when shopping the miles of stores inside the Mall of America.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.