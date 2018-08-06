 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Great Spots for a Vikings Pregame Near U.S. Bank Stadium

The 15 Hottest New Restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul Right Now, September 2022

Where to Eat and Drink in Duluth, Minnesota

Two tamales sit on a white plate on a wooden table.
Tamales from Cantina Laredo at the MOA.
Joy Summers

10 Mall of America Restaurants That Are Actually Good

Where to eat at the biggest mall in the country

by Justine Jones and Joy Summers Updated
View as Map
Tamales from Cantina Laredo at the MOA.
| Joy Summers
by Justine Jones and Joy Summers Updated

The Mall of America, which sits just south of the Twin Cities in Bloomington, Minnesota, is the biggest mall in the entire United States. (At 5.6 million square feet, the mall actually has its own zip code: 55425.) Just a stone’s throw from the airport, it’s a popular spot for tourists — and a long day of shopping, of course, calls for a solid meal. Here are ten places to grab a bite in the MOA.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you book a reservation through an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Cantina Laredo

Copy Link

Chef Mauricio Legorreta hails from Mexico City, and the dishes served inside this corner sit-down restaurant are fresh and flavor-dense. Don’t miss the guacamole, tamales, or el relleno de camarones. There’s also a full bar with plenty of tequila to take the edges off the shopping experience. Find it at West Market on level three.

300 West Market (Mall of America, third level, Bloomington, MN 55425
(952) 406-8311
(952) 406-8311

Also featured in:

Masu Sushi & Robata

Copy Link

Tonkatsu ramen, stuffed gyoza, myriad sushi rolls, and plenty of sake await at this popular restaurant, which sources its fish with an eye toward sustainability, following recommendations from the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch program. Masu’s sushi menu is a little slim, but its cocktail menu is extensive and grouped by pairings: light drinks for nigiri and sashimi, fruity for rolls and appetizers, and earthy for meat and noodle dishes. Find it at South Street Dining on level three.

344 South Avenue, Bloomington, MN 55425
(952) 896-6278
(952) 896-6278
Ramen is served in a black bowl on a black table.
The best bet for ramen at MOA.
Masu Sushi & Robata

Also featured in:

FireLake Grill House and Cocktail Bar

Copy Link

This expansive restaurant’s menu is locally sourced and changes seasonally. There’s wild Alaskan salmon with watercress and shaved fennel, a barbecue chicken sandwich, and rotisserie chicken with white cheddar mashed potatoes. Save room for strawberry rhubarb fritters or a flourless chocolate torte. Find it on level two at the Radisson Blu.

2100 Killebrew Dr, Bloomington, MN 55425
(952) 851-4040
(952) 851-4040

Also featured in:

Bonchon Mall of America

Copy Link

This popular Korean fried chicken chain opened at the MOA a few years ago. Fried food rules here, so grab the spicy or sweet soy-garlic wings (or just drumsticks, if you prefer), and maybe a side of takoyaki. Both pair well with the chain’s pickled daikon. This is a good budget spot, too: There’s plenty to choose from on the menu that’s under $10. Find it on South Avenue on level three.

372 South Avenue, Bloomington, MN 55425
(952) 513-7644
(952) 513-7644

La Michoacana Purepecha

Copy Link

This popular Lake Street spot has an MOA outpost. La Michoacana Purepecha serves a vast array agua frescas and over 30 flavors of ice cream, but perhaps most popular are the paletas — some tart and fruity, and others made with a rich cream base, served plain or dipped in chocolate. Order a sandia y limon after a long day of shopping, and balance the sweetness out with some Dorilocos or chicharrones. Find it on East Broadway on level two.

284 E Broadway, Bloomington, MN 55425

Cedar + Stone, Urban Table

Copy Link

Cedar and Stone offers an alternative to food court fare, if you’re looking for a more upscale, sit-down meal. Dive into a juniper mule or sip a chilled glass of riesling before feasting on the crispy pancetta-topped brussels sprouts, a bowl of creamy wild rice soup, or pan-roasted walleye. This restaurant is located in the base of the MOA’s adjacent Marriott Hotel.

2141 Lindau Ln, Bloomington, MN 55425
(612) 615-0124
(612) 615-0124

Twin City Grill

Copy Link

Unabashedly Minnesotan, this dim, cozy restaurant is a perfect antidote to the mall’s fluorescent vibe. The onion bread staves off hunger pangs and pairs well with a martini. Go for the walleye, a classic burger, or the wedge salad, crispy and drenched in briny blue cheese dressing. Find it on level one in the North Garden.

First, 130 North Garden, Bloomington, MN 55425
(952) 854-0200
(952) 854-0200

Piada Italian Street Food

Copy Link

This fast-casual Italian restaurant is a great place to stop for a quick bite. Try the chef’s favorite piada — an Italian-style street wrap with romaine, mozzarella, sweet peppers, and spicy diavolo sauce. Or get some tossed pasta, or a grain bowl. Find it on level three in the North Garden.

60 E Broadway N 326, Bloomington, MN 55425
(952) 303-5458
(952) 303-5458

Bussin' Birria Tacos

Copy Link

Bussin Birria Tacos is the latest venture by chef Janene Holig and owner Amol Dixit of Hot Indian —this new spot is all about juicy, messy, birria-style tacos. Ride the escalators up to third-level culinary and order a few in beef or chicken, or vegan (the latter made with help from Minneapolis’s own Herbivorous Butcher). Bussin Birria also serves nachos and quesadillas, and sources many of its ingredients from local Mexican-owned businesses around the Cities.

60 E Broadway Suite C332, Bloomington, MN 55425
(952) 479-7952
(952) 479-7952
Three birria tacos on a plate; one being dipped into a dish of consomé.
Bussin Birria Tacos is located on the third level of the MOA.
Bussin Birria Tacos

Also featured in:

Wafels & Dinges

Copy Link

Don’t be deterred by the unusual name. This spot is all about fluffy Belgian waffles — or “wafels” — and “dinges” means toppings. For a sweet bite at the end of the day, load up a waffle with Speculoos (gingerbread cookie butter) and whipped cream, or Belgian chocolate fudge. Find it on level three in the West Market.

60 E Broadway unit W360, Bloomington, MN 55425
(952) 322-7074
(952) 322-7074

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Cantina Laredo

300 West Market (Mall of America, third level, Bloomington, MN 55425

Chef Mauricio Legorreta hails from Mexico City, and the dishes served inside this corner sit-down restaurant are fresh and flavor-dense. Don’t miss the guacamole, tamales, or el relleno de camarones. There’s also a full bar with plenty of tequila to take the edges off the shopping experience. Find it at West Market on level three.

300 West Market (Mall of America, third level, Bloomington, MN 55425
(952) 406-8311
(952) 406-8311

Masu Sushi & Robata

344 South Avenue, Bloomington, MN 55425
Ramen is served in a black bowl on a black table.
The best bet for ramen at MOA.
Masu Sushi & Robata

Tonkatsu ramen, stuffed gyoza, myriad sushi rolls, and plenty of sake await at this popular restaurant, which sources its fish with an eye toward sustainability, following recommendations from the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch program. Masu’s sushi menu is a little slim, but its cocktail menu is extensive and grouped by pairings: light drinks for nigiri and sashimi, fruity for rolls and appetizers, and earthy for meat and noodle dishes. Find it at South Street Dining on level three.

344 South Avenue, Bloomington, MN 55425
(952) 896-6278
(952) 896-6278
Ramen is served in a black bowl on a black table.
The best bet for ramen at MOA.
Masu Sushi & Robata

FireLake Grill House and Cocktail Bar

2100 Killebrew Dr, Bloomington, MN 55425

This expansive restaurant’s menu is locally sourced and changes seasonally. There’s wild Alaskan salmon with watercress and shaved fennel, a barbecue chicken sandwich, and rotisserie chicken with white cheddar mashed potatoes. Save room for strawberry rhubarb fritters or a flourless chocolate torte. Find it on level two at the Radisson Blu.

2100 Killebrew Dr, Bloomington, MN 55425
(952) 851-4040
(952) 851-4040

Bonchon Mall of America

372 South Avenue, Bloomington, MN 55425

This popular Korean fried chicken chain opened at the MOA a few years ago. Fried food rules here, so grab the spicy or sweet soy-garlic wings (or just drumsticks, if you prefer), and maybe a side of takoyaki. Both pair well with the chain’s pickled daikon. This is a good budget spot, too: There’s plenty to choose from on the menu that’s under $10. Find it on South Avenue on level three.

372 South Avenue, Bloomington, MN 55425
(952) 513-7644
(952) 513-7644

La Michoacana Purepecha

284 E Broadway, Bloomington, MN 55425

This popular Lake Street spot has an MOA outpost. La Michoacana Purepecha serves a vast array agua frescas and over 30 flavors of ice cream, but perhaps most popular are the paletas — some tart and fruity, and others made with a rich cream base, served plain or dipped in chocolate. Order a sandia y limon after a long day of shopping, and balance the sweetness out with some Dorilocos or chicharrones. Find it on East Broadway on level two.

284 E Broadway, Bloomington, MN 55425

Cedar + Stone, Urban Table

2141 Lindau Ln, Bloomington, MN 55425

Cedar and Stone offers an alternative to food court fare, if you’re looking for a more upscale, sit-down meal. Dive into a juniper mule or sip a chilled glass of riesling before feasting on the crispy pancetta-topped brussels sprouts, a bowl of creamy wild rice soup, or pan-roasted walleye. This restaurant is located in the base of the MOA’s adjacent Marriott Hotel.

2141 Lindau Ln, Bloomington, MN 55425
(612) 615-0124
(612) 615-0124

Twin City Grill

First, 130 North Garden, Bloomington, MN 55425

Unabashedly Minnesotan, this dim, cozy restaurant is a perfect antidote to the mall’s fluorescent vibe. The onion bread staves off hunger pangs and pairs well with a martini. Go for the walleye, a classic burger, or the wedge salad, crispy and drenched in briny blue cheese dressing. Find it on level one in the North Garden.

First, 130 North Garden, Bloomington, MN 55425
(952) 854-0200
(952) 854-0200

Piada Italian Street Food

60 E Broadway N 326, Bloomington, MN 55425

This fast-casual Italian restaurant is a great place to stop for a quick bite. Try the chef’s favorite piada — an Italian-style street wrap with romaine, mozzarella, sweet peppers, and spicy diavolo sauce. Or get some tossed pasta, or a grain bowl. Find it on level three in the North Garden.

60 E Broadway N 326, Bloomington, MN 55425
(952) 303-5458
(952) 303-5458

Bussin' Birria Tacos

60 E Broadway Suite C332, Bloomington, MN 55425
Three birria tacos on a plate; one being dipped into a dish of consomé.
Bussin Birria Tacos is located on the third level of the MOA.
Bussin Birria Tacos

Bussin Birria Tacos is the latest venture by chef Janene Holig and owner Amol Dixit of Hot Indian —this new spot is all about juicy, messy, birria-style tacos. Ride the escalators up to third-level culinary and order a few in beef or chicken, or vegan (the latter made with help from Minneapolis’s own Herbivorous Butcher). Bussin Birria also serves nachos and quesadillas, and sources many of its ingredients from local Mexican-owned businesses around the Cities.

60 E Broadway Suite C332, Bloomington, MN 55425
(952) 479-7952
(952) 479-7952
Three birria tacos on a plate; one being dipped into a dish of consomé.
Bussin Birria Tacos is located on the third level of the MOA.
Bussin Birria Tacos

Wafels & Dinges

60 E Broadway unit W360, Bloomington, MN 55425

Don’t be deterred by the unusual name. This spot is all about fluffy Belgian waffles — or “wafels” — and “dinges” means toppings. For a sweet bite at the end of the day, load up a waffle with Speculoos (gingerbread cookie butter) and whipped cream, or Belgian chocolate fudge. Find it on level three in the West Market.

60 E Broadway unit W360, Bloomington, MN 55425
(952) 322-7074
(952) 322-7074

Related Maps