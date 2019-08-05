15 Essential Restaurants in Northeast Minneapolis

A stone’s throw from downtown on the Mississippi River’s east bank, Northeast Minneapolis often feels like a city unto itself. Historically an industrial hub, the abandoned warehouses and old grain mills that shaped the neighborhood in the early 20th century later played host to a thriving arts culture. In recent years, an economic boom has created concerns about the neighborhood’s identity changing — but at the heart of Northeast is still an eclectic mix of long-held family establishments, immigrant-owned restaurants, and celebrated newcomers. From baba ghanoush and fresh mistah bread at Emily’s Lebanese Deli, to massive chimichangas at El Taco Riendo, to crispy pork belly and shrimp Vietnamese crepes at Hai Hai, Northeast itself is one of Minneapolis’s most essential dining destinations. Here’s a list of fantastic restaurants to try in the neighborhood.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.