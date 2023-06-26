 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A jar of smoked trout dip topped with dill with slices of toasted baguette on a red and white checked paper.
Smoked trout dip at Howard’s Bar.
Emmet Kowler/Eater Twin Cities

Where to Eat and Drink in Historic Stillwater, MN

From old-fashioned malt shops to moody wine bars

by Justine Jones and Eater Staff
Smoked trout dip at Howard’s Bar.
| Emmet Kowler/Eater Twin Cities
by Justine Jones and Eater Staff

Stationed on the banks of the scenic St. Croix River, Stillwater offers a charming summer escape just a half hour’s drive away from the Twin Cities: Stroll across the historic (and newly restored) lift bridge to Wisconsin, eat your way down Main Street, and wander the valley’s quaint neighborhoods. Don’t miss legendary Phil’s Tara Hideaway, quite literally hidden in a modest log cabin off Highway 36; towering scoops of rum raisin at Nelson’s Ice Cream; or Prohibition-era cocktails at The Velveteen, a basement speakeasy. Here’s a list of great restaurants and bars to explore in Stillwater.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.

Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter

Gasthaus, just off Manning Avenue, is one of Stillwater’s most unique restaurants. The classically German menu offers everything from bratkartoffeln (fried potatoes with bacon and onion) to a schnitzel sampler with rham, jager, and zegnuer sauces, and is complemented by a 12-tap bar that serves German imports. Don’t skip the Black Forest cherry cake. Gasthaus is a great stop for bikers; it’s just off the Gateway Trail.

8390 Lofton Ave N, Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-7128
(651) 439-7128

Phil's Tara Hideaway

Housed in a log cabin once frequented by the mafia during prohibition, a cool, old-school energy still lingers at Phil’s Tara Hideaway. Expect thoughtful riffs on supper club classics, but with a Greek twist. Rotisserie-cut gyros are a crowd favorite, as is the 10-ounce Tara steak.

15021 60th St N, Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-9850
(651) 439-9850
A square white plate with steak in the middle and slices of baguette topped with pesto.
Phil’s, off 36.
Phil’s Tara Hideaway

Oasis Cafe

The Oasis Cafe is a dreamy highway diner just north of Stillwater’s main drag. Stop by for excellent breakfast dishes like cinnamon nutmeg buckwheat pancakes, country fried steak and eggs, and the Granny Smith breakfast sandwich, made with caramelized apples and havarti cheese. The lunch and dinner menus, which offer poutine, mac and cheese bites, burgers, and more, is also worth sampling.

806 Main St S, Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-0928
(651) 439-0928

You & Me Cafe

You & Me is the newest cozy cafe to set up in the former Chilkoot space on Fourth Street. Stop by for a bistro ambiance, a robust coffee and tea menu, and breakfast and lunch dishes like banana parfaits, bacon and egg croissants, and mushroom melts.

826 4th St S, Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 342-0854
(651) 342-0854
An espresso machine close-up.
You & Me is a good coffee option.
You & Me Cafe

Nelson's Ice Cream

Nelson’s has built its reputation on almost comically large servings of ice cream. The shop first opened in Stillwater in 1923 as Seven Corners grocery store — in the ‘60s, it sold hefty two-scoop ice cream cones for just 10 cents. Decades later, Nelson’s is still known for its generous servings. A “child” size will buy you a towering cone of black licorice chip, moose tracks, or Superman ice cream.

920 Olive St W, Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 430-1103
(651) 430-1103

Howard's Bar

Local Minnesota musician Caroline Smith and her partner, chef Adam To (formerly of LA restaurant Trois Mec) bought Whitey’s Bar on Main Street, renaming it Howard’s. They’ve stayed true to Whitey’s cozy, hometown bar vibes, and introduced a stellar menu with highlights like hand-trimmed ribeyes, meatloaf, and lasagna made with fresh pasta sheets. As always, juice is pressed fresh behind the bar.

302 Main St S, Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-9902
(651) 439-9902
A jar of smoked trout dip topped with dill and slices of toasted baguette on red and white checkered paper.
Smoked trout dip at Howard’s.
Emmet Kowler/Eater Twin Cities

LoLo American Kitchen and Craft Bar

When Brad Nordeen, former executive chef at Phil’s Tara Hideaway, and Joe Ehlenz, former general manager at Smalley’s, first opened Lolo, it was an immediate hit. Years later, the restaurant — known for hearty takes on American fare — is a Stillwater institution. Elegant small plates like burrata with asparagus, artichoke, and tomato are notable, as are the varied burger, taco, and sticky rice bowl dishes.

233 Main St S, Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 342-2461
(651) 342-2461

Mad Capper Saloon & Eatery

Mad Capper is one of Stillwater’s longest-standing bars: First opened in 1979, the space and menu were revamped in 2021. The historic feel remains, but from the new menu, expect small plates like truffle fries, smoked fish dip, and bruschetta, plus burgers, paninis, and house-made pasta. The cocktail, wine, and draft beer menus are also robust.

224 Main St S, Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 430-3710
(651) 430-3710

Brick & Bourbon

This new(ish) spot is big on smoke: The food gets a hefty dose of it, and the restaurant’s signature whiskey cocktails are served with smoked ice balls. It’s a fun bit, but the big burgers (try the PB & Jay, served on a glazed donut) and pastas are also notable. Elsewhere on the food menu are highlights like the duck bacon wontons and smoked chicken mac and cheese.

215 Main St S, Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 342-0777
(651) 342-0777

Leo's Grill & Malt Shop

This glass-paned corner storefront on Main Street has seen a number of grill and malt shops come and go over the past two decades, but the space’s old-fashioned heart (and decor) has remained unchanged. From the grill, grab a flat-top burger and add fries and onion rings. Save room for a thick, creamy malt: Leo’s flavors range from classics like chocolate, vanilla and strawberry to pineapple, orange Dreamsicle, and chocolate wild cherry.

131 Main St S, Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 351-3943
(651) 351-3943

The Main Cafe

The Main Cafe, a classic, no-frills spot on Main Street, has called Stillwater home since 1989. The cuisine here is simple, quality American fare: From the all-day breakfast menu, try the superbly fluffy blueberry, strawberry, and chocolate chip pancakes, or an omelette with hash browns. For lunch, grab a patty melt or reuben.

108 Main St S, Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 430-2319
(651) 430-2319

Domaćin Restaurant & Wine Bar

An oenophile’s dream, this wine bar is located just up the hill off Main Street. It’s stocked with hundreds of bottles of wine: Pair one (or two) with an elegant beef tenderloin or halibut entree, or a plate of papardelle with duck confit and English peas. Domacin is among Stillwater’s priciest restaurants; its interior is understated and warm.

102 2nd St S, Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-1352
(651) 439-1352
A glass of wine on a table.
Domacin in Stillwater.
Domacin

Osaka Sushi

Osaka is Stillwater’s sushi go-to. Grab a seat at the mahogany bar and pair a sake pour with a red snapper, scallop, or salmon roe roll — Osaka also offers an array of vegetarian rolls, from peanut and avocado to sweet potato tempura with sweet soy sauce. Appetizers like the pork gyoza are also worth sampling.

108 Main St N, Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 342-0285
(651) 342-0285

The Velveteen Speakeasy

Stillwater’s only speakeasy is a swanky, Prohibition-style bar tucked into a 2nd Street basement. Wander over to the JX Event Center, enter into the lobby and listen for muted jazz music playing through a door — then, as the website instructs, “follow it down the rabbit hole.” Expect weekly live music, a robust cocktail menu (an entire section features Prohibition-style drinks like the Tom Collins and the “Alamagoozlum,” a gin, rum, and chartreuse mix) plus small plates, tacos, and desserts.

123 2nd St N, Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 342-2571
(651) 342-2571

Related Maps