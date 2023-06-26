Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink in Historic Stillwater, MN

Where to Eat and Drink in Historic Stillwater, MN

Stationed on the banks of the scenic St. Croix River, Stillwater offers a charming summer escape just a half hour’s drive away from the Twin Cities: Stroll across the historic (and newly restored) lift bridge to Wisconsin, eat your way down Main Street, and wander the valley’s quaint neighborhoods. Don’t miss legendary Phil’s Tara Hideaway, quite literally hidden in a modest log cabin off Highway 36; towering scoops of rum raisin at Nelson’s Ice Cream; or Prohibition-era cocktails at The Velveteen, a basement speakeasy. Here’s a list of great restaurants and bars to explore in Stillwater.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.