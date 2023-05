Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat in Minneapolis’s Ever-Changing Uptown Neighborhood

Now the neighborhood most likely to name-check Prince, Uptown was once the beating heart of a vibrant Minneapolis arts scene. While the neighborhood has been transformed by rapid commercial and retail expansion, Uptown remains densely packed with restaurants, bakeries, and bars that are well worth the visit. (It happens to be a hot spot for ramen, too.) Here’s a guide to navigating its ever-changing food scene.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.