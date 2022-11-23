These Twin Cities Restaurants Are Great for Group Dining

Dining with a group is a tricky endeavor. A restaurant that can accommodate a larger party, of course, is important, but so is a menu with enough variety to suit each person’s tastes. The other key factor is a little harder to put a finger on — a welcoming, convivial atmosphere where a group can enjoy a meal without feeling cramped or hushed. From dim sum brunches to pasta dinners and traditional Filipino kamayan, here are eight Twin Cities restaurants that work well for group dining.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.