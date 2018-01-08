38 Essential Restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Winter 2022

The Eater 38 is a tapestry of restaurants — spanning multiple cuisines, neighborhoods, and price points — that represents the defining dining destinations in and around Minneapolis and St. Paul. As more restaurants are opening for in-person dining, each level of service, from eating inside, to patios, to curbside pickup, is noted in this geographically sorted map.

If your favorite neighborhood restaurant didn’t make the list, it doesn’t mean it isn’t an important part of our cities. This is just a starting point and updated quarterly. For those looking for newer restaurants, check out the Eater Twin Cities Heatmap. For this season, we are saying goodbye to Stewart’s, Animales, and Mucci’s. For the new year, we welcome Owamni, Myriel, and Sooki & Mimi.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.