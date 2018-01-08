 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The 14 Hottest New Restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul Right Now, January 2022

Where to Order Christmas Meals Around the Twin Cities

17 Gorgeous Twin Cities Party Rooms to Plan an Event Around

At the center of a large room with sunny gold light is a curved bar with large, round, black leather topped stools.
The dining room Sooki & Mimi from celebrated chef Ann Kim.
Jes Lahay

38 Essential Restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Winter 2022

Scandinavian egg coffee, Mexican tasting menus, indigenous cooking, and more

by Joy Summers and Eater Staff Updated
The dining room Sooki & Mimi from celebrated chef Ann Kim.
| Jes Lahay
by Joy Summers and Eater Staff Updated

The Eater 38 is a tapestry of restaurants — spanning multiple cuisines, neighborhoods, and price points — that represents the defining dining destinations in and around Minneapolis and St. Paul. As more restaurants are opening for in-person dining, each level of service, from eating inside, to patios, to curbside pickup, is noted in this geographically sorted map.

If your favorite neighborhood restaurant didn’t make the list, it doesn’t mean it isn’t an important part of our cities. This is just a starting point and updated quarterly. For those looking for newer restaurants, check out the Eater Twin Cities Heatmap. For this season, we are saying goodbye to Stewart’s, Animales, and Mucci’s. For the new year, we welcome Owamni, Myriel, and Sooki & Mimi.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Travail Kitchen and Amusements

4134 Hubbard Ave N
Robbinsdale, MN 55422
(763) 535-1131
(763) 535-1131
There is no party like a Travail party. This trail-blazing chef collective specializes in creating an atmosphere of delight and wonder no matter the meal. The third iteration of the restaurant, a newly built and expansive three-level building, has opened in starts-and-stops thanks to the pandemic. But whether you’re tucked into the basement bar or surveying downtown Robbinsdale from the roof, this place is always sophisticated fun.

A selection of drinks on a black background including one black collins glass, one clear garnished with apples and cinnamon, one opaque like a clarified milk punch, one shockingly verdant green with a grassy garnish, and a coup glass with flower petals mixed into an amber liquid
Travail’s basement bar is hosting it’s grand re-re-reopening this month. Reservations are required
Travail

2. Hai Hai

2121 University Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 223-8640
(612) 223-8640
Chef and co-owner Christina Nguyen goes hard on the herbs, fish sauce, and lime juice inside her exemplary Vietnamese restaurant in Northeast. The rich teal walls and giant inside-outside bar pair with tons of giant tropical greenery to give the restaurant a permanent summertime feel. Come prepared to order the entire menu: From supple water fern cakes to crackly crusty banh xeo to the fresh sugarcane cocktails, it’s really all delicious.

The brightly colored, wallpapered dining room at Hai Hai
Tropical vibes in Northeast
Kevin Kramer / Eater Twin Cities

3. ViV!R

1414 Quincy St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 345-5527
(612) 345-5527
An all-day Mexican cafe from chef Jose Alarcón and co-owner Jami Olsen is perfect for meeting up with friends for a coffee or a light cocktail and feast of empanadas and burritos. Shop the small retail corner or make reservations for a spectacular agave spirit experience in the adjacent private bar. Vivir has a little bit of something for everyone, all on an industrial corner of Northeast Minneapolis.

4. Young Joni

165 13th Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 345-5719
(612) 345-5719
Young Joni’s pizza is really good, but the restaurant is so much more than a simple pie shop. The menu also includes small plates like house-made Thai sausage lettuce wraps and Korean sweet potatoes topped with undulating bonito. Order at least a couple of kinds of pizza like the classic pepperoni and La Parisienne: prosciutto, gruyère, ricotta, brown butter, caramelized onion, arugula, and pickled mustard seed. Save room for Minnesota-approved church lady basement bars.

Katie Cannon

5. Nixta Tortilleria & Mexican takeout

1222 NE 2nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Chef Gustavo Romero takes the humble tortilla and elevates it to an art form. The heirloom corn varieties he uses and his nixtamalization process create a perfect canvas for his Mexican comfort kits to shine. Bi-weekly take-home menus include Mexican dishes that varied depending on seasonality. All the love and care from the DF are right inside this tiny counter-only spot in Northeast.

Black and white image of Gustavo Romero from the torso up, hands on his hips, wearing a chef coat and an apron. A corn cob tattoo is visible on his forearm.
Chef Gustavo Romero has built the perfert restaurant for COVID times: deeply flavorful comfort foods built to be enjoyed at home.
Nixta

6. Wrecktangle Pizza

729 N Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 695-6525
(612) 695-6525
In a land obsessed with pizza, it still feels like we hadn’t truly lived the full potential of the cheese, sauce, and crust before Wrecktangle unleashed its Detroit-style pan-cooked pizzas upon us. This hefty entry is otherworldly in no small part due to the crackly cheese border that cradles every thick slice.

7. Demi

212 N 2nd St Suite 100
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 404-1123
(612) 404-1123
Every piece of artwork, garnish, and silverware has been carefully selected inside celebrity chef Gavin Kaysen’s small, intimate, tasting menu-only restaurant. Even as the world looks entirely different, this special occasion stop offers the pinnacle of Minneapolis fine dining.

A dark dining room bar that’s filled with still wood shelves with small porcelain serving implements
Tailored tasting menu from star chef Gavin Kaysen
Demi

8. Soul Bowl

520 N 4th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 567-7044
(612) 567-7044
Creating a restaurant built upon music and neo-soul food was a long-held dream for Gerard and Brittany Klass; Soul Bowl, their fast-casual restaurant in North Loop, is its physical manifestation after years of hard work. Whether you order fried chicken, greens, or vegan comfort food classics, these bowls pack a ton of flavor into compostable containers.

A fried chicken sandwich with sauce and shredded lettuce on a poppyseed bun
The famous Big K.R.I.T.
Soul Bowl

9. Lat14 Asian Eatery

8815 7th Ave N
Golden Valley, MN 55427
(763) 400-7910
(763) 400-7910
Chef-owner Ann Ahmed cooks the food from all around the 14th parallel in Southeast Asia, which means delicious versions of pineapple pork fried rice, lumpia, and Bengali jackfruit curry, all happily exist on this endlessly devourable menu. The bar serves a wide array of herbaceous alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Lat14

10. Billy Sushi ビリー寿司

116 N 1st Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 886-1783
(612) 886-1783
Chef Billy Tserenbat has built a bombastic reputation for serving sushi in somewhat unlikely spaces. At first, it was his sushi food truck that became a sensation. Now, it’s this North Loop restaurant he first opened in the middle of the pandemic. Now that things have loosened up, the good times have returned to the bar and dining room. Take full advantage of the saki list while ordering the best selection of sushi.

11. Restaurant Alma

528 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 379-4909
(612) 379-4909
Chef and owner Alex Roberts' Restaurant Alma has managed to become a crown jewel of Minneapolis fine dining with a constant evolution of locally-sourced foods, second-to-none wine list and intimate surroundings. The restaurant has reduced takeout hours, but still creates stunning new American, seasonal meals for celebrating an occasion in a more intimate setting. Stop by the cafe in the morning and lunch for light meals and heavenly baked goods.

Katie Cannon

12. Owamni by The Sioux Chef

420 1st St S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 444-1846
(612) 444-1846
James Beard Award-winning chef Sean Sherman has created an experience unlike any other in the city. Here, Sherman and co-owner Dana Thompson put indigenous cooking at the forefront. The decolonized menu runs without foods that “did not exist in America before white people stepped onto this soil” — meaning, no flour, dairy, or refined sugar is used in the kitchen. The result is both delicious and informative: not only will customers find something extraordinary to try, but also be asked to think critically about the systemic erasure of indigenous culinary contributions to this country.

13. Zen Box Izakaya

602 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
(612) 332-3936
(612) 332-3936
A true Izakaya in the heart of Minneapolis’ East Town neighborhood, this is an ideal stop before a Guthrie show or after a long meander down by the Mill City Ruins. The foods are perfect for soaking up a night of drinking: crispy fried karaage or hearty bowls of udon. Thanks to chef and co-owner John Ng’s ramen obsession, the weekly specials are the stuff of dining legend. Order early in the weekend before they sell out.

A table spread with Japanese dishes
Order one of everything, including a six pack, and recreate the izakaya experience at home.
Zen Box Izakaya

14. Brunson's Pub

956 Payne Ave
St Paul, MN 55130
(651) 447-2483
(651) 447-2483
This is just a phenomenal neighborhood bar. Everything is good, from the top shelf drinks to the bartenders who know which beer to pour a regular as they cross the threshold to the hearty comforts of the amped-up bar food menu from chef Torrance Beevers. Owners Thomas and Molly LaFleche met while working at another bar and this place is their dream realized. It’s an ideal stop for crusty-spiced chicken “wings” (thighs) or mountainous burgers adorned with pulled bacon. The patio is a hidden gem, set back off the street for a quiet reprieve inside a busy city.

Burgers and more in a quintessential Minnesota bar setting
Brunson’s Pub

15. P.S. Steak

510 Groveland Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 886-1620
(612) 886-1620
P.S. Steak is located inside one of the most beautiful locations in Minneapolis. The old-world elegance of 510 Groveland includes marble, chandeliers, and other stunning, historic touches. Inside the incredible steakhouse and lounge menu live up to the ambiance and is served with polished service that is some of the most attentive and considerate around. The free valet service saves trying to find parking in this populated area.

A grand entryway with marble floors and an elegant chandelier
The stunning entry to P.S. Steak
Lucy Hawthorne

16. Union Hmong Kitchen

693 Raymond Ave
St Paul, MN 55114
(612) 431-5285
(612) 431-5285
When chef Yia Vang first began cooking and serving foods from Hmong culture made with the fine dining skills he had gained working in area kitchens, Hmong food wasn’t a familiar cuisine in the Twin Cities restaurant world. Fast forward years later, his original restaurant Union Hmong Kitchen is the best place to get a taste of the fresh flavors and char-kissed meats. Yang has also become a nationally known chef with a highly anticipated restaurant, Vinai, on the horizon. Still, his first restaurant, the nomadic Union Hmong Kitchen, is the best place to order a takeout feast built to share with others.

Chef Yia Vang is wearing a plaid shirt and denim apron, smiling, in front of a black background
Chef Yia Vang is serving fantastic fried chicken sandwiches, Hmong sausage with sticky rice and more at Union Hmong Kitchen’s moving kitchen
Katie Cannon

17. Bebe Zito Ice Cream

704 W 22nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Bebe Zito is a brilliant mishmash of flavors, eye-popping design, and a healthy dose of merriment. Co-owners Ben Spangler and Gabriella Grant built an ice cream shop in Minneapolis’ Wedge neighborhood with equal parts fine dining and fun. The menu features ice cream flavors like MSG-spiked cream steeped with generous amounts of vanilla. Dad’s coffee flavor takes an intensely flavored bourbon base, spikes it with coffee, and takes all the edges off with chocolate chips. On the weekends, there’s a burger pop-up serving some skinny-smashed beef draped in an American cheese blanket. It’s the real-world incarnation of sweet summer memories, all-year-long.

A double scoop ice cream cone with a green ooze dripping down to a red waffle cone
The corner ice cream shop grows up and leans into weird whimsy
Bebe Zito

18. Pimento Jamaican Kitchen & Rum Bar

2524 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 345-5637
(612) 345-5637
During the unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s killing, this restaurant became a touchstone for the city. It turned from serving food to acting as a collection point for neighbors in need. While it has long since returned to serving its incredible jerk chicken and coconut rice, the eatery remains an example of its one love philosophy.

19. Quang Restaurant

2719 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 870-4739
(612) 870-4739
Quang on Nicollet Avenue, aka Eat Street, was founded as a tiny spot by matriarch Lung Tran and remains family-run. The giant portions of fragrant pho, piles of flavorful bun, and giant banh mi are wonderfully affordable and satisfy every time.

A smiling woman in a red shirt and hair net in the kitchen at Quang, building banh mi
Giant vats of pho, shatter-crisp eggrolls, and huge banh mi are so satisfying and astoundingly affordable
Rebecca Slater/Eater Twin Cities

20. World Street Kitchen

2743 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 424-8855
(612) 424-8855
Chef Sameh Wadi’s restaurant takes inspiration from street foods from around the world and turns them into dishes that can wake even the sleepiest tastebuds. The Yum Yum Bowl isn’t just a clever name, but the tasty comfort of rice, quivering egg, various meats, veggies, and savory sauce. There are giant fried chicken sandwiches, perfect-bite tacos, and curry-stuffed burritos here, all made even better with an added pint of Milkjam ice cream from next door.

A hand holds a paper boat of two tacos topped with green sauce
Street food from all over the world at this Uptown spot
World Street Kitchen

21. Manny's Tortas

Midtown Global Market, 920 E Lake St #125
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 870-3930
(612) 870-3930
Consider these tortas an ideal in sandwich construction: hot griddled meats are layered with melty cheese, crispy lettuce and tomato, spicy peppers, creamy avocado, and beans — with the option to add more toppings to taste. Manny Gonzalez is also a Minneapolis treasure. His kind, enthusiastic greetings from behind the counter make stopping by this stand inside the Midtown Global Market a treat.

Manny’s Tortas

22. The Bungalow Club

4300 E Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55406
(612) 866-3334
(612) 866-3334
Perched not far from the Lake Street Bridge that connects Minneapolis to Saint Paul, this restaurant is the ideal stop this winter season. The reasonably priced tasting menu, which changes weekly makes this spot a pole star of cozy dining, and the kind of spot every city dweller would be lucky to find just down their street (that said, it is also worth a drive).

A huge plate of spaghetti with meatballs
A neighborhood gem worth driving across town to enjoy
The Bungalow Club

23. Sooki & Mimi

1432 W 31st St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 540-2554
(612) 540-2554
James Beard Award-winning chef Ann Kim’s hot new Uptown restaurant is one we’ve been watching since it opened last year. A sibling to other Eater favorites like Young Joni, Sooki & Mimi is Kim’s take on Mexican cooking, focusing on a vegetarian-forward tasting menu; you’ll find unique dishes like a gravlax tostada, green chorizo potstickers, and mushroom birria tacos. Much like at her other restaurants, here, Kim shows off her culinary prowess that makes her not only one of Minneapolis’s most exciting chefs but a leader in the restaurant scene nationwide.

The view of the sun-filled dining room and bar. Lots of blonde wood, vaulted ceilings with soaring beams. A small bar is at the center of the room with a few stools and in the background are several, soft focused staff members in white shirts and black pants.
Inside Sooki & Mimi.
Jes Lahay

24. Meritage

410 St Peter St
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 222-5670
(651) 222-5670
One of the most romantic dining destinations in the Twin Cities is Meritage in downtown St. Paul. Chef Russell Klein’s fare is hearty in the winter, light and lovely in the summer, and decadently briney around Oysterfest time. From the more casual raw bar that serves creative cocktails to the intimate dining room and its fat book of beautiful wine offerings, this restaurant remains an ideal date-night destination.

25. Hyacinth

790 Grand Ave
St Paul, MN 55105
(651) 478-1822
(651) 478-1822
Intimacy, comfort, and Italian romance dominate the little dining room of Hyacinth. Chef-owner Rikki Giambruno relocated from running a popular New York restaurant to St. Paul and brought all his talent to this neighborhood spot serving a succinct menu that changes often depending on what is at its peak seasonality. Giambruno’s skills particularly shine when he plays in the vegetable sphere: ingredients like cabbage, zucchini, or frisée become shining stars of the meal, brought to new heights of savory flavor.

A plate of spaghetti
Order takeout pasta and other Italian dishes from this small spot on Grand Avenue
Hyacinth

26. Matt's Bar

3500 Cedar Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 722-7072
(612) 722-7072
This neighborhood dive bar is the first stop to make for a true Juicy Lucy experience. The cheese-stuffed burger was possibly invented here (an easy argument to start with any Minneapolis resident, though, is who makes the best). The Matt’s Bar version features a perfect-sized patty with molten cheddar, offering the ultimate beef and cheese bite.

Matt’s Bar

27. DeGidio's

425 7th St W
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 291-7105
(651) 291-7105
This family-owned eatery on St. Paul’s West 7th Street has been around since the wild Prohibition days when the area was home to members of organized crime. Nowadays, the restaurant is a bastion for deeply satisfying cheese and red-sauce-covered Italian comforts. The dining room is often filled with young and old enjoying hefty plates like the hot dago: a mountain of sauce, spicy sausage, bread, peppers, and, of course, lots of cheese.

A sliced open Italian sausage is buried under red sauce and covered with a layer of toasted, melty white cheese in a plate filled with sauce and two pepperoncinis.
Pure, red sauce, old school goodness
DeGidio’s

28. Pajarito

605 7th St W
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 340-9545
(651) 340-9545
Chefs Tyge Nelson and Stephan Hesse bring their fine dining background to St. Paul’s West 7th Street and a new Edina location. Salsas and sauces are made entirely from scratch, like the irresistible cashew and chile de abról salsa served with their just-fried tortilla chips. The shaved beef torta is a toasty take on a Philly cheesesteak served end-side down in a thick, spicy sauce. Dignity be damned with this sandwich: tuck that napkin under the chin, throw those elbows out akimbo, and dig in.

29. Victor's 1959 Cafe

3756 Grand Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55409
(612) 827-8948
(612) 827-8948
Victor’s 1959 Cafe has been serving up Cuban comforts on 38th and Grand for more than 20 years. Even without sliding into those wonderful worn and graffiti-covered booths, the Buena Vista Social Club vibes remain. Order up deliciously sweet cafe con leche for morning takeaway, or long stewed meats, beans, and rice for hearty dinner.

The vibrant exterior of Victor’s is filled with tropical colors and flowers on a sunny summer day
Victor’s patio shines in the summertime
Victor’s 1959 Cafe

30. Hot Hands Pie & Biscuit

272 Snelling Ave S #100
St Paul, MN 55105
(651) 300-1503
(651) 300-1503
This town was short on great biscuits until Tara Coleman arrived with this breakfast and lunch restaurant on Snelling Avenue, not far from Macalester College. These handheld bites are perfectly leavened, chewy, and packed with butter. Order a stunner of a breakfast sandwich with smoky bacon, yolky egg, American cheese, and a swipe of spiced mayo, and slap on a slice of pie for dessert.

Three biscuit breakfasts, one with gravy, one as a sandwich with bacon and cheese, another sliced with a side of jam
The best biscuits in town
Rebecca Slater

31. El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St
St Paul, MN 55107
(651) 227-2192
(651) 227-2192
El Burrito Mercado is an icon of St. Paul shopping and continues run by the family who founded it back when cilantro was a hard-to-source ingredient. This pillar of the community has everything from an in-person restaurant, a panaderia, deli items to-go, and a grocery store with everything you could ever need to make your favorite Mexican dishes at home. Every visit ends with arms filled with a few more items than were on your original list. Shop the store, dine in the restaurant or out on the patio, or grab elotes and esquites outside in the parking lot. Please note: currently, the restaurant is only operating with takeout.

32. Myriel

470 Cleveland Ave S
St Paul, MN 55105
(651) 340-3568
(651) 340-3568
Karyn Tomlinson’s much-anticipated Myriel — a name that nods to Les Miserable — opened last summer in Highland Park. Whether you opt for the tasting menu or a la carte options, there is something new to be found in each visit, and the restaurant is especially accommodating to dietary needs, including those who eat vegetarian or gluten-free. Keep an eye out for the special, end-of-meal treat that sets this restaurant apart from other restaurants of its kind: Scandinavian-style egg coffee.

Inside Myriel.
Jes Lahay/Myriel

33. Martina

4312 S Upton Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55410
(612) 922-9913
(612) 922-9913
Chef Daniel del Prado’s Linden Hills restaurant is fueled by wood fire to create stunning Argentinian and Italian dishes. The well-designed (and well-lit) dining room makes for an Instagrammer’s dream of lighting and composition. Order the potato churros to start, which balance a soft, creamy interior with craggy, crispy fried edges.

A large open room set with tables, a large white wall to the right sports just a few green plants and the open kitchen is barely visible to the left
Big city dining in a quiet Minneapolis neighborhood
Kevin Kramer / Eater Twin Cities

34. Joan's in the Park

631 Snelling Ave S
St Paul, MN 55116
(651) 690-3297
(651) 690-3297
Joanne Schmitt and her wife chef Susan Dunlop took over a former pizza joint in Highland Park, and transformed the restaurant into destination fine dining. Now, nine years later, it has become a touchstone for the neighborhood, and a regular stop for those in the know. Make a reservation for the intimate dining room and seasonal tasting menu featuring five courses — a selection of fresh-made breads to start. Summer nights are the best time to savor these dishes on their romantic patio.

35. Cecil's

651 Cleveland Ave S
St Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0334
(651) 698-0334
At the first sign of a sniffle, or a tiny tickle in the throat, it’s a good idea to order Cecil’s bubbe-approved matzo. A combination delicatessen and restaurant, Cecil’s is the number one spot for Jewish comfort fare like great pastrami or a crumbly rugelach or an aromatic loaf of rye bread.

36. Bull's Horn Food and Drink

4563 S 34th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
(612) 208-1378
(612) 208-1378
Doug Flicker was a longtime fine-dining chef who influenced a generation of Minneapolis chefs, but he walked away from the world of white linen to open a neighborhood bar alongside his wife, Amy Greeley. The two have created a watering hole with all the best of the corner bar: a jukebox, pulltabs, and a menu loaded with fantastic things from the fryer and the grill. Stop by for the famous pickle brined chicken: tangy, juicy meat wrapped in a crusty shell.

A crispy fried sandwich with shredded lettuce in a basket with a side of pinto beans
A phenomenal fried chicken sandwich in a chill neighborhood bar
Bull’s Horn

37. El Cubano

870 Dodd Rd
St Paul, MN 55118
(651) 227-1510
(651) 227-1510
Tucked off Dodd Road in a residential area of Saint Paul is this Cuban and Dominican restaurant serving some of the best rice and beans to be found anywhere. The humble fare is deeply satisfying, including the namesake Cubano — a mix of crusty bread, salty meats, tangy mustard, and pickles with a melted layer of cheese. The ropa vieja stewed with poppy tomatoes is sized for two or three meals, along with a side of rice, beans, savory-sweet plantains, and a salad.

38. Pizzeria Lola

5557 Xerxes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
(612) 424-8338
(612) 424-8338
This was James Beard Award winner Ann Kim’s first pizza restaurant and it remains one of the best to be had in the Twin Cities. Order a pepperoni pie, with the little meat slices that curl up as they bake, and save room for soft serve topped with olive oil and sea salt for dessert. This casual, family-friendly eatery is also offering frozen pizzas to-go.

