Many restaurants close on Mondays, taking a break on what’s typically the slowest business day of the week. This can make it tricky to score a reservation for a date night or special occasion — but more Twin Cities restaurants stay open on Monday than you might think. Here’s where to start the week at restaurants around Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.