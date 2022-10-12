12 Essential Restaurants in St. Paul’s Mac-Groveland Neighborhood

Stretching from the eastern banks of the Mississippi River to Ayd Mill Road, the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood of Saint Paul is home to many vibrant green spaces, historic sites, boutiques, and small businesses. There are plenty of longtime homeowners and multigenerational families in the area, and it’s also a hotspot for college students: In addition to neighborhood landmarks Macalester College and St. Paul Seminary, Mac-Groveland borders the campuses of the University of St. Thomas, St. Catherine University, the Mitchell-Hamline School of Law, and Concordia University, St. Paul. Just as intrepid and multigenerational as its residents, the neighborhood dining scene draws locals from across the metro area — particularly during the spring and fall, when the neighborhood’s parks and walking paths come to life. Here are 12 essential restaurants to explore around the Mac-Groveland neighborhood.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.