Four buffalo wings on a white plate garnished with parsley.
Spend game day at these spots around the Cities.
Catch the Game at These Twin Cities Sports Bars

Wings, beer, and vantage points for game day

by Eater Staff Updated
by Eater Staff Updated

Whether it’s basketball, hockey, soccer, or any other game, the Twin Cities’ sports bars have plenty of fanfare to go around. Dust off those jerseys, grab a crew, and head out to these spots around the metro. You’ll find giant TVs, stellar bar food, huge draft beer lists, and the unmissable conviviality of a room packed with like-minded fans. Here are 13 spots for game day around Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Tailgate Sports Cafe

Like most sports bars, Tailgate is known for its wings — but it also offers a stellar popper burger. It’s basically a Juicy Lucy, but stuffed with cream cheese and jalapeños. As the name implies, this bar is dedicated sports fan territory.

6050 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 861-5600
(612) 861-5600

Iron Door Pub

Iron Door Pub makes for an ideal game day — there’s no shortage of televisions, an extensive list of local beers on tap, and great classic bar food. The chicken nuggets (they’re more like tenders), mac and cheese, and Reuben are all solid choices for a game day meal.

3001 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 200-9967
(612) 200-9967

Mac's Industrial Sports Bar

Mac’s relocated a few years ago, but it remains one of the best bars to catch a game in the Twin Cities. There are still a ton of taps and excellent bar food, but now in slightly spiffed-up surroundings. The standout here is the brisket-style Reuben, which tends to sell out, and the blackened buffalo wings are another great bet.

310 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 379-3379
(612) 379-3379

Manning's Cafe

This neighborhood institution is near the University of Minnesota in St. Paul’s Como Neighborhood. Manning’s has been serving diners for 80 years — nearly a century! Even after all of those years, it still serves one-of-a-kind, thick-battered onion rings and beer at college-student prices. A classic cheeseburger is a great choice here, or come on Thursdays for 75 cent wings.

2200 Como Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 331-1053
(612) 331-1053

Cedar Inn

Find plenty of weekly specials at this neighborhood bar — including High Life Tuesdays, where the champagne of beers sells for $2.50 a bottle. Pair drinks with the famous wings, so big they’re fondly called “pterodactyl wings.” (Go for the F’ed Up sauce, a mix of the hot buffalo and Asian sticky sauces.) There are several televisions, making Cedar Inn a great spot for watching the game. throughout the space and a revved up fanbase.

4155 Cedar Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 729-9785
(612) 729-9785

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

Just off the Blue Line near the 38th street station, the Howe has a mod feel, but it’s a go-to choice for Minnesota sports fans. Check out the game day deals for half-priced appetizers and discounted drinks. If you’re a vegetarian sports lover, the cauliflower wings here are exceptionally crispy.

3675 Minnehaha Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
(612) 729-3663
(612) 729-3663

Peppers and Fries

There’s plenty to love at this baseball-themed bar in Minneapolis. Stop by for a classic burger and fries, an extra-gooey Juicy Lucy, or a burrito. The mini corn dogs are a great option for a lighter bite, or try the peanut butter and jelly fries.

3900 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55406
(612) 353-6730
(612) 353-6730

The Blue Door Longfellow

The Longfellow outpost of Blue Door has cozy booths and a comfortable bar, all with great vantage points of the televisions. Choose from a dozen options of Blue Door’s cheese-stuffed burgers or dig into the wide selection of tasty wings. (The hot and sticky or strawbanero are great options if you like a bit of a sweeter wing.)

3448 42nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55406
(612) 315-2470
(612) 315-2470

Tiffany Sports Lounge

Sports fans have been gathering at this Highland Park neighborhood bar since 1971. Weekend games are upgraded with Tiffany’s extensive food options, which range from classic wings and eight-hour Reubens to huge servings of “chocolate sin cake” for dessert. There are plenty of televisions, too.

2051 Ford Pkwy #1932, St Paul, MN 55116
(651) 690-4747
(651) 690-4747

Black Hart of Saint Paul

Black Hart is an LGBTQ soccer bar stationed just a thousand feet from Allianz Field in St. Paul. Ambiance-wise, it’s a great post-game spot: Join fellow fans to celebrate and order the Heggie’s pizza or the mini corn dogs. All the cocktails clock in at $9 or under. Outside of game days, Black Hart also hosts fantastic drag and burlesque shows. Snap a picture of the Megan Rapinoe mural outside.

1415 University Ave W, St Paul, MN 55104
(651) 528-8028
(651) 528-8028

Shamrocks

A St. Paul mainstay since 2012, Shamrocks is an Irish bar with plenty of bites, booze, and entertainment for game day. The best part? Here, you can watch the game while noshing on its acclaimed Juicy Nookie burger (also on the menu at sibling restaurant the Nook). Or go for the Reuben, another great bet.

995 7th St W, St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 228-9925
(651) 228-9925

Tom Reid's Hockey City Pub

No tickets to the hockey game? Tom Reid’s has you covered if you want to skip the hassle of a big event for a more relaxed pub scene (though it does get crowded on game days). It’s just a few blocks from the Xcel center, so you won’t miss out on the ambiance, either. Go for the poutine, and do some pull tabs while you’re at it.

258 7th St W, St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 292-9916
(651) 292-9916

Obb's Sports Bar & Grill

This Dayton's Bluff sports bar has 10 televisions, 15 taps featuring local and regional beers, and walls decorated with all kinds of sports memorabilia. The spacious digs overflow on game day, so expect a crowd. The ribs are super tender and saucy, and Obb’s serves some great chicken drummies as well.

1347 Burns Ave, St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-7010
(651) 776-7010

