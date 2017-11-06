Share All sharing options for: Catch the Game at These Twin Cities Sports Bars

Whether it’s basketball, hockey, soccer, or any other game, the Twin Cities’ sports bars have plenty of fanfare to go around. Dust off those jerseys, grab a crew, and head out to these spots around the metro. You’ll find giant TVs, stellar bar food, huge draft beer lists, and the unmissable conviviality of a room packed with like-minded fans. Here are 13 spots for game day around Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

