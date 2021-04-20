 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

13 Incredible Cheeseburgers to Try in Minneapolis and St. Paul

38 Essential Restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Spring 2022

13 Essential Rooftop Bars with Fantastic Views of the Twin Cities

Four tacos stuffed with red-tinged meat and garnished with cilantro, onions, and lime in a basket with white and black-checkered paper.
Sample tacos at these essential Twin Cities spots.
Getty Images

Where to Eat Tacos in Minneapolis and St. Paul

Try tender lengua, smoky chicken tinga, or quesabirria tacos at these Twin Cities restaurants

by Ali Elabbady and Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Sample tacos at these essential Twin Cities spots.
| Getty Images
by Ali Elabbady and Eater Staff Updated

The Twin Cities’ taco scene is more dynamic today than ever: From long-established spots like Boca Chica and El Burrito Mercado on Cesar Chavez Avenue, to pillars of East Lake Street like Las Cuatros Milpas, to pop-up and food truck transformations like Yeah Yeah Tacos and Habanero Tacos, Minneapolis and St. Paul have no shortage of stellar options. Stop by one of the essential taco spots on this list to get your fill of savory carne asada, carnitas, or al pastor tacos — or try something unique, like charred cauliflower, grilled cactus and onion, or lamb tacos dorados.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. MB Foodhouse

Copy Link
3346 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 217-0735
(612) 217-0735
Visit Website

Located next door to Five Watt Coffee, chef Kristen Martinez of Minneapolis-based noise rap group Moodie Black serves Tex-Mex twist tacos like the macha chicken, tossed in macha barbecue sauce and topped with pico, or the “death veggie” tacos, made with charred cauliflower. Go early for the breakfast tacos and bowls.

2. Yeah Yeah Taco

Copy Link
2424 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(763) 310-2136
(763) 310-2136
Visit Website

During the pandemic, the owners of Zetta’s, a flatbread sandwich restaurant, opened Yeah Yeah Tacos as a pop-up. It became so popular that the owners shut down Zetta’s in order to fully devote themselves to taco slinging. Yeah Yeah’s menu is simple, but quality: try the carnitas with shagbark bacon glaze, or the veggie, made with elote, sweet potato, and radish.

3. Valerie's Taqueria Inc

Copy Link
30 E 32nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 824-1577
(612) 824-1577
Visit Website

Valerie’s Taqueria’s wide range of meat options — from lengua to carnitas to milanesa — are served street-style or norteno. Try the cecina: thinly sliced, salt-cured skirt steak that’s lightly grilled.

4. Pineda Tacos Plus

Copy Link
330 E Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 823-2222
(612) 823-2222
Visit Website

A gem among the taco restaurants on Lake Street, Pineda Tacos’ location is no bigger than a living room. This is a great spot for hard shell tacos, if you swing that way — otherwise, try the bistec a la Mexicana served acorazado-style with jalapenos and onions.

5. Tacos El Kevin

Copy Link
3751 Portland Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 964-8818
(612) 964-8818
Visit Website

Recognized by critics and patrons alike as one of the best taco spots in Minneapolis, Tacos El Kevin is Portland Avenue’s pre-eminent taco restaurant. Try a plate of the carne asada, served with whole grilled green onions, and pair it with two-dollar elotes and slice mangoes.

6. Nixta Tortilleria & Mexican takeout

Copy Link
1222 NE 2nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Visit Website

Chef Gustavo Romero takes pride in the hearty, densely flavorful heirloom tortillas he makes from scratch — they’re a true labor of love. His tacos, along with the weekly meal kits to make your own tacos, are a Northeast staple.

Also Featured in:

7. Taqueria Los Ocampo

Copy Link
801 E Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 825-4978
(612) 825-4978
Visit Website

A Lake Street staple and next-door neighbor to Chicago Lake Liquors, Los Ocampo has been serving late-night tacos with any choice of meat and toppings for a long time. Save room for esquites and churros.

8. Taco Taxi

Copy Link
1511 E Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 722-3293
(612) 722-3293
Visit Website

Located just next door to Mercado Central, Taco Taxi serves an excellent birria de chivo, with a spicy and flavorful consomé — pair a cup with carnitas or tripa tacos.

Also Featured in:

9. Rusty Taco

Copy Link
522 E Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 315-5372
(612) 315-5372
Visit Website

With over five locations in metro area, Rusty Taco has found its footing in the Twin Cities with a bevy of taco options for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Try the fish tacos, made with battered cod and baja sauce, or the spicy fried chicken taco (add even more habanero sauce if you like).

Also Featured in:

10. Taqueria y birrieria las cuatro milpas

Copy Link
1526 E Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 834-8814
(612) 834-8814

Tucked under an emerald green awning on East Lake Street, Taqueria y Birrieria Las Cuatro Milpas is reputed to be the first restaurant to introduce birria to the Twin Cities. Many years later, they remain the Cities’ go-to for messy, indulgent birria tacos — try the lamb, goat, or beef tacos dorados.

Also Featured in:

11. Centro

Copy Link
1414 Quincy St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 345-5527
(612) 345-5527
Visit Website

Chef Jose Alarcon’s restaurant, stationed on a cobblestone street corner in Northeast Minneapolis, serves quick and tasty tacos. The restaurant’s full bar is known for its margarita pitchers — on warm days, sit outside and take in the views of this art-meets-industrial mixed neighborhood.

12. El Taco Riendo

Copy Link
2412 Central Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-3000
(612) 781-3000
Visit Website

Another institution along the Central Avenue corridor in Northeast, El Taco Riendo rose from the ashes after a fire almost burned it down during the pandemic. Try the chicharron tacos, made with pork skin, or the smoky tinga de pollo tacos.

A dimly lit tray of street tacos in a paper boat and two elotes on a paper plate
This beloved northeast taco restaurant rebuilt after a fire that damaged many of the businesses on the block
Ali Elabbady

Also Featured in:

13. Taqueria Las Cañadas

Copy Link
3333 Cedar Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 913-2634
(612) 913-2634

Hidden inside of Winner Gas Station on Cedar Avenue, Taqueria Las Cañadas serves a full menu of tacos, tortas, and more. Pair carne asada tacos with a bowl of birria de borrego, or lamb stew.

14. Habanero Tacos Grill

Copy Link
3223 E Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55406
(612) 501-6929
(612) 501-6929
Visit Website

Habanero Tacos started as a food truck and has since found a permanent location a few blocks away from Hymie’s Records on Lake Street. Try the street tacos trio, or grab a quesabirria plate, served with consomé for dipping.

15. El Norteño Authentic Mexican

Copy Link
4000 E Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55406
(612) 722-6888
(612) 722-6888
Visit Website

A popular, woman-owned Mexican restaurant in Minneapolis’s Longfellow neighborhood, El Norteño serves classic tacos on corn or flour tortillas — try the savory asada, the shrimp tacos, or the norteño: beef, bacon, and pork with onions and cheese.

More in Maps

16. Tavial Grill

Copy Link
1199 7th St W
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 298-1000
(651) 298-1000
Visit Website

Brothers Victor and Tanis Alquicira have been serving tacos on West 7th and Lexington in Saint Paul for years. Try the tinga, pescado, or buche (pork stomach) tacos — or the alambres or the tamales, which are equally notable.

A tight close up on four stuffed, flour tortilla tacos with shredded lettuce and hefty drizzle of hot sauce
Tacos from Tavial Grill.
Tavial Grill

Also Featured in:

17. Boca Chica | Restaurante Mexicano & Cantina

Copy Link
11 Cesar Chavez St
St Paul, MN 55107
(651) 222-8499
(651) 222-8499
Visit Website

Serving West Saint Paul since 1964, Boca Chica is a mainstay of Cesar Chavez Avenue. Among the restaurant’s most notable menu items are the nopalitos con cebolla (grilled cactus and onion) tacos — or for meat lovers, swap in the shredded beef or tinga de pollo tacos.

Also Featured in:

18. Taco Libre

Copy Link
1221 S Robert St
West St Paul, MN 55118
(651) 444-8820
(651) 444-8820
Visit Website

Another West Saint Paul institution, Taco Libre has been serving both classic street tacos and vegetarian options on Robert Street since 2015. Try the mushroom tacos, served with queso fresco, or the picadillo: ground beef with potato.

Also Featured in:

19. El Burrito Mercado

Copy Link
175 Cesar Chavez St
St Paul, MN 55107
(651) 227-2192
(651) 227-2192
Visit Website

Equal parts market and restaurant, this Saint Paul staple run has been serving the westside since 1979. El Burrito Mercado has a stellar taco Tuesdays deal: Get three tacos for five dollars, and grab a margarita off the happy hour menu.

Also Featured in:

20. Taqueria Los Paisanos

Copy Link
825 E 7th St
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 778-8062
(651) 778-8062
Visit Website

Located in east St. Paul, Taqueria Los Paisanos serves noteworthy tacos, enchiladas, and quesadillas in its East 7th Street storefront. The restaurant has been ranked in local publications as one of the Cities’ best taco spots — stop in for birria, chorizo tacos, or al pastor tacos, or for savory consomé con carne.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. MB Foodhouse

3346 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Located next door to Five Watt Coffee, chef Kristen Martinez of Minneapolis-based noise rap group Moodie Black serves Tex-Mex twist tacos like the macha chicken, tossed in macha barbecue sauce and topped with pico, or the “death veggie” tacos, made with charred cauliflower. Go early for the breakfast tacos and bowls.

3346 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 217-0735
Visit Website

2. Yeah Yeah Taco

2424 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404

During the pandemic, the owners of Zetta’s, a flatbread sandwich restaurant, opened Yeah Yeah Tacos as a pop-up. It became so popular that the owners shut down Zetta’s in order to fully devote themselves to taco slinging. Yeah Yeah’s menu is simple, but quality: try the carnitas with shagbark bacon glaze, or the veggie, made with elote, sweet potato, and radish.

2424 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(763) 310-2136
Visit Website

3. Valerie's Taqueria Inc

30 E 32nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Valerie’s Taqueria’s wide range of meat options — from lengua to carnitas to milanesa — are served street-style or norteno. Try the cecina: thinly sliced, salt-cured skirt steak that’s lightly grilled.

30 E 32nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 824-1577
Visit Website

4. Pineda Tacos Plus

330 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55408

A gem among the taco restaurants on Lake Street, Pineda Tacos’ location is no bigger than a living room. This is a great spot for hard shell tacos, if you swing that way — otherwise, try the bistec a la Mexicana served acorazado-style with jalapenos and onions.

330 E Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 823-2222
Visit Website

5. Tacos El Kevin

3751 Portland Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55407

Recognized by critics and patrons alike as one of the best taco spots in Minneapolis, Tacos El Kevin is Portland Avenue’s pre-eminent taco restaurant. Try a plate of the carne asada, served with whole grilled green onions, and pair it with two-dollar elotes and slice mangoes.

3751 Portland Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 964-8818
Visit Website

6. Nixta Tortilleria & Mexican takeout

1222 NE 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Chef Gustavo Romero takes pride in the hearty, densely flavorful heirloom tortillas he makes from scratch — they’re a true labor of love. His tacos, along with the weekly meal kits to make your own tacos, are a Northeast staple.

1222 NE 2nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Visit Website

7. Taqueria Los Ocampo

801 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55407

A Lake Street staple and next-door neighbor to Chicago Lake Liquors, Los Ocampo has been serving late-night tacos with any choice of meat and toppings for a long time. Save room for esquites and churros.

801 E Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 825-4978
Visit Website

8. Taco Taxi

1511 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55407

Located just next door to Mercado Central, Taco Taxi serves an excellent birria de chivo, with a spicy and flavorful consomé — pair a cup with carnitas or tripa tacos.

1511 E Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 722-3293
Visit Website

9. Rusty Taco

522 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414

With over five locations in metro area, Rusty Taco has found its footing in the Twin Cities with a bevy of taco options for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Try the fish tacos, made with battered cod and baja sauce, or the spicy fried chicken taco (add even more habanero sauce if you like).

522 E Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 315-5372
Visit Website

10. Taqueria y birrieria las cuatro milpas

1526 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55407

Tucked under an emerald green awning on East Lake Street, Taqueria y Birrieria Las Cuatro Milpas is reputed to be the first restaurant to introduce birria to the Twin Cities. Many years later, they remain the Cities’ go-to for messy, indulgent birria tacos — try the lamb, goat, or beef tacos dorados.

1526 E Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 834-8814

11. Centro

1414 Quincy St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Chef Jose Alarcon’s restaurant, stationed on a cobblestone street corner in Northeast Minneapolis, serves quick and tasty tacos. The restaurant’s full bar is known for its margarita pitchers — on warm days, sit outside and take in the views of this art-meets-industrial mixed neighborhood.

1414 Quincy St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 345-5527
Visit Website

12. El Taco Riendo

2412 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418
A dimly lit tray of street tacos in a paper boat and two elotes on a paper plate
This beloved northeast taco restaurant rebuilt after a fire that damaged many of the businesses on the block
Ali Elabbady

Another institution along the Central Avenue corridor in Northeast, El Taco Riendo rose from the ashes after a fire almost burned it down during the pandemic. Try the chicharron tacos, made with pork skin, or the smoky tinga de pollo tacos.

2412 Central Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-3000
Visit Website

13. Taqueria Las Cañadas

3333 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55407

Hidden inside of Winner Gas Station on Cedar Avenue, Taqueria Las Cañadas serves a full menu of tacos, tortas, and more. Pair carne asada tacos with a bowl of birria de borrego, or lamb stew.

3333 Cedar Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 913-2634

14. Habanero Tacos Grill

3223 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55406

Habanero Tacos started as a food truck and has since found a permanent location a few blocks away from Hymie’s Records on Lake Street. Try the street tacos trio, or grab a quesabirria plate, served with consomé for dipping.

3223 E Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55406
(612) 501-6929
Visit Website

15. El Norteño Authentic Mexican

4000 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55406

A popular, woman-owned Mexican restaurant in Minneapolis’s Longfellow neighborhood, El Norteño serves classic tacos on corn or flour tortillas — try the savory asada, the shrimp tacos, or the norteño: beef, bacon, and pork with onions and cheese.

4000 E Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55406
(612) 722-6888
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Tavial Grill

1199 7th St W, St Paul, MN 55102
A tight close up on four stuffed, flour tortilla tacos with shredded lettuce and hefty drizzle of hot sauce
Tacos from Tavial Grill.
Tavial Grill

Brothers Victor and Tanis Alquicira have been serving tacos on West 7th and Lexington in Saint Paul for years. Try the tinga, pescado, or buche (pork stomach) tacos — or the alambres or the tamales, which are equally notable.

1199 7th St W
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 298-1000
Visit Website

17. Boca Chica | Restaurante Mexicano & Cantina

11 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul, MN 55107

Serving West Saint Paul since 1964, Boca Chica is a mainstay of Cesar Chavez Avenue. Among the restaurant’s most notable menu items are the nopalitos con cebolla (grilled cactus and onion) tacos — or for meat lovers, swap in the shredded beef or tinga de pollo tacos.

11 Cesar Chavez St
St Paul, MN 55107
(651) 222-8499
Visit Website

18. Taco Libre

1221 S Robert St, West St Paul, MN 55118

Another West Saint Paul institution, Taco Libre has been serving both classic street tacos and vegetarian options on Robert Street since 2015. Try the mushroom tacos, served with queso fresco, or the picadillo: ground beef with potato.

1221 S Robert St
West St Paul, MN 55118
(651) 444-8820
Visit Website

19. El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul, MN 55107

Equal parts market and restaurant, this Saint Paul staple run has been serving the westside since 1979. El Burrito Mercado has a stellar taco Tuesdays deal: Get three tacos for five dollars, and grab a margarita off the happy hour menu.

175 Cesar Chavez St
St Paul, MN 55107
(651) 227-2192
Visit Website

20. Taqueria Los Paisanos

825 E 7th St, St Paul, MN 55106

Located in east St. Paul, Taqueria Los Paisanos serves noteworthy tacos, enchiladas, and quesadillas in its East 7th Street storefront. The restaurant has been ranked in local publications as one of the Cities’ best taco spots — stop in for birria, chorizo tacos, or al pastor tacos, or for savory consomé con carne.

825 E 7th St
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 778-8062
Visit Website

Related Maps