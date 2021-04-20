Where to Eat Tacos in Minneapolis and St. Paul

The Twin Cities’ taco scene is more dynamic today than ever: From long-established spots like Boca Chica and El Burrito Mercado on Cesar Chavez Avenue, to pillars of East Lake Street like Las Cuatros Milpas, to pop-up and food truck transformations like Yeah Yeah Tacos and Habanero Tacos, Minneapolis and St. Paul have no shortage of stellar options. Stop by one of the essential taco spots on this list to get your fill of savory carne asada, carnitas, or al pastor tacos — or try something unique, like charred cauliflower, grilled cactus and onion, or lamb tacos dorados.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.