Shredded elk meat on a blue corn taco topped with raspberry and herbs.
A trail of excellent tacos around the Twin Cities.
Justine Jones

Where to Eat Tacos in Minneapolis and St. Paul

Tender lengua, smoky chicken tinga, and crispy tacos dorados

by Ali Elabbady and Eater Staff Updated
A trail of excellent tacos around the Twin Cities.
| Justine Jones
by Ali Elabbady and Eater Staff Updated

The Twin Cities’ taco scene is more dynamic today than ever. From long-established spots like El Burrito Mercado and Las Cuatros Milpas to pop-up and food truck transformations like Yeah Yeah Tacos and Habanero Tacos, Minneapolis and St. Paul have no shortage of stellar options. Stop by one of the essential taco spots on this list to get your fill of tangy al pastor, carne asada, or carnitas — or try something unique, like charred cauliflower or grilled cactus. Here are 24 great taco spots around the Twin Cities.

El Taco Riendo

A neighborhood favorite on Central Avenue in Northeast, El Taco Riendo rose from the ashes after a fire almost burned it down during the pandemic. Try the chicharron tacos, made with pork skin, or the tangy, smoky tinga de pollo tacos.

2412 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-3000
(612) 781-3000
Three chicken tinga tacos in tortillas garnished with onions, cilantro, and radish slices.
Chicken tinga tacos from El Taco Riendo.
Justine Jones

Maya Cuisine - Minneapolis

Grab tacos from Maya Cuisine’s cafeteria-style counter, or indulge in tacos fritos — rolled, deep-fried corn tortillas filled with chicken or potatoes, drizzled with sour cream and queso fresco — in the restaurant’s sit-down section.

1840 NE Central Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 789-0775
(612) 789-0775

Yeah Yeah Taco

During the pandemic, the owners of Zetta’s, a flatbread sandwich restaurant, opened Yeah Yeah Tacos as a pop-up, and eventually fully devoted themselves to taco slinging. Yeah Yeah’s menu is simple, but quality. Try the carnitas with shagbark bacon glaze, or the veggie, a mix of elote, sweet potato, and radish.

2424 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
(763) 310-2136
(763) 310-2136

El Sazon Tacos & More

Tucked inside an Eagan gas station, El Sazon is a family-owned operation serving some of the Cities’ finest tacos. Don’t miss the pork belly chicharrón taco, tender and fatty and crowned with purple cabbage, queso fresco, and salsa ranchera, all over a fresh smear of guacamole.

Inside BP, 1815 Diffley Rd, Eagan, MN 55122
(763) 276-0654
(763) 276-0654

Valerie's Taqueria Inc

Valerie’s Taqueria’s wide range of meat options — from lengua to carnitas to milanesa — are served street-style or norteno. Try the cecina: thinly sliced, salt-cured skirt steak that’s lightly grilled.

30 E 32nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 824-1577
(612) 824-1577

Centro

Centro, stationed on a cobblestone street corner in Northeast Minneapolis, serves tasty tacos in a fast-casual setting. The restaurant’s full bar is known for its margarita pitchers — ideal for a sunny day on the Quincy Street patio.

1414 Quincy St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 345-5527
(612) 345-5527
Two breakfast tacos made with eggs and garnished with purple onion sit in a silver tray on patterned paper. They have a side of salsa verde.
Breakfast tacos from Centro.
Tim Evans/Eater Twin Cities

Tacos El Kevin

Recognized by critics and customers alike as one of the best taco spots in Minneapolis, Tacos El Kevin is Portland Avenue’s pre-eminent taco restaurant. Try a plate of the carne asada, served with whole grilled green onions, and pair it with an elote and sliced mango.

3751 Portland Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 964-8818
(612) 964-8818

Pineda Tacos Plus

Copy Link

A gem among the taco restaurants on Lake Street, Pineda Tacos is a great spot for hard-shell tacos, if that’s your jam — otherwise, try the bistec a la Mexicana served acorazado-style with jalapenos and onions.

330 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 823-2222
(612) 823-2222

Nixta Tortilleria & Mexican takeout

Chef Gustavo Romero takes pride in the hearty, densely flavorful heirloom tortillas he makes from scratch — they’re a true labor of love. His tacos, along with the weekly meal kits to make your own tacos, are a Northeast staple.

1222 NE 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Taqueria Los Ocampo

Copy Link

A Lake Street staple and next-door neighbor to Chicago Lake Liquors, Los Ocampo has been serving late-night tacos with any choice of meat and toppings for a long time. Save room for esquites and churros.

801 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 825-4978
(612) 825-4978

Taco Taxi

Located just next door to Mercado Central, Taco Taxi serves an excellent birria de chivo, with a spicy and flavorful consomé. Pair a cup with carnitas or tripa tacos.

1511 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 722-3293
(612) 722-3293

Taqueria y birrieria las cuatro milpas

Tucked under an emerald green awning on East Lake Street, Taqueria y Birrieria Las Cuatro Milpas is reputed to be the first restaurant to introduce birria to the Twin Cities. Many years later, it remains the Cities’ go-to for messy, indulgent birria tacos. Try the lamb, goat, or beef tacos dorados.

1526 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 834-8814
(612) 834-8814

MB Foodhouse

Located next door to Five Watt Coffee, chef Kristen Martinez of Minneapolis-based noise rap group Moodie Black serves Tex-Mex tacos like the macha chicken, tossed in macha barbecue sauce and topped with pico, or the “death veggie” tacos, made with charred cauliflower. Go early for the breakfast tacos and bowls.

861 E Hennepin Ave UNIT 106, Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 217-0735
(612) 217-0735
Three tacos filled with meat, shredded cheese, and shredded lettuce sit on a white paper on a tray.
MB Foodhouse’s menu is El Paso-centric.
Kristen Martinez

Taqueria Las Cañadas

Hidden inside of Winner Gas Station on Cedar Avenue, Taqueria Las Cañadas serves a full menu of tacos, tortas, and more. Pair carne asada tacos with a bowl of birria de borrego, or lamb stew.

3333 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 913-2634
(612) 913-2634

Tacos El Primo Restaurant

Tucked into a bright yellow and orange storefront on Minnehaha Avenue, Tacos El Primo is a marvelous spot for all kinds of Mexican dishes, from its al pastor, chicharron, and carnitas tacos to calda de camaron and flautas.

3909 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55406
(612) 205-6963
(612) 205-6963

Owamni by The Sioux Chef

Owamni, known for its James Beard Award-winning Indigenous cuisine, serves great tacos. The menu rotates, but expect options like elk tacos, cedar-braised bison tacos dressed with corn salsa, and corn dumpling tacos. Note that Owamni is temporarily closed following an electrical fire, but plans to reopen in the coming weeks.

420 S 1st St, Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 444-1846
(612) 444-1846
Mushrooms topped with greens and mustard seeds on a blue corn taco.
A mushroom taco from Owamni.
Justine Jones

Habanero Tacos Grill

Habanero Tacos started as a food truck and has since found a permanent location a few blocks away from Hymie’s Records on Lake Street. Try the street tacos trio, or grab a quesabirria plate, served with consomé for dipping.

3223 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55406
(612) 501-6929
(612) 501-6929

El Norteño Authentic Mexican

A popular, woman-owned Mexican restaurant in Minneapolis’s Longfellow neighborhood, El Norteño serves classic tacos on corn or flour tortillas. Try the savory asada, the shrimp tacos, or the norteño: beef, bacon, and pork with onions and cheese.

4000 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55406
(612) 722-6888
(612) 722-6888

Colita

Colita, an upscale spot in Linden Hills by chef Danny del Prado, focuses on Oaxacan flavors and smoked meats, weaving subtle Tex-Mex influences into the mix. The lamb barbacoa tacos are prepared with anchovies; the green chile pork tacos are made with fresh, acidic tomatillos.

5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 886-1606
(612) 886-1606
A bar with a wall of greenery behind it and many diners in the foreground.
The bar at Colita.
Kevin Kramer/Eater Twin Cities

Taco Libre

Another West Saint Paul institution, Taco Libre has been serving both classic street tacos and vegetarian options on Robert Street since 2015. Try the mushroom tacos, served with queso fresco, or the picadillo (ground beef with potato).

1221 S Robert St, West St Paul, MN 55118
(651) 444-8820
(651) 444-8820

Tavial Grill

Brothers Victor and Tanis Alquicira have been serving tacos on West 7th and Lexington in Saint Paul for years. Try the tinga, pescado, or buche (pork stomach) tacos — or the tamales, which are equally notable.

1199 7th St W, St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 298-1000
(651) 298-1000
A tight close up on four stuffed, flour tortilla tacos with shredded lettuce and hefty drizzle of hot sauce
Tacos from Tavial Grill.
Tavial Grill

El Burrito Mercado

Equal parts market and restaurant, this Saint Paul staple run has been serving the westside since 1979. El Burrito Mercado has a stellar taco Tuesdays deal: Get three tacos for five dollars, and grab a margarita off the happy hour menu.

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul, MN 55107
(651) 227-2192
(651) 227-2192
Two crispy birria tacos and a small black dish of consomé on a white plate.
Birria tacos from El Burrito Mercado.
El Burrito Mercado

Boca Chica | Restaurante Mexicano & Cantina

Serving West Saint Paul since 1964, Boca Chica is a mainstay of Cesar Chavez Avenue. Among the restaurant’s most notable menu items are the nopalitos con cebolla (grilled cactus and onion) tacos — or for meat lovers, swap in the shredded beef or tinga de pollo tacos.

11 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul, MN 55107
(651) 222-8499
(651) 222-8499

Taqueria Los Paisanos

Located in east St. Paul, Taqueria Los Paisanos serves noteworthy tacos, enchiladas, and quesadillas in its East 7th Street storefront. Stop in for birria, chorizo tacos, or al pastor tacos, or for savory consomé con carne.

825 E 7th St, St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 778-8062
(651) 778-8062

