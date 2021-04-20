Where to Eat Tacos in Minneapolis and St. Paul

The Twin Cities’ taco scene is more dynamic today than ever. From long-established spots like El Burrito Mercado and Las Cuatros Milpas to pop-up and food truck transformations like Yeah Yeah Tacos and Habanero Tacos, Minneapolis and St. Paul have no shortage of stellar options. Stop by one of the essential taco spots on this list to get your fill of tangy al pastor, carne asada, or carnitas — or try something unique, like charred cauliflower or grilled cactus. Here are 24 great taco spots around the Twin Cities.