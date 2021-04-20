The Twin Cities’ taco scene is more dynamic today than ever. From long-established spots like El Burrito Mercado and Las Cuatros Milpas to pop-up and food truck transformations like Yeah Yeah Tacos and Habanero Tacos, Minneapolis and St. Paul have no shortage of stellar options. Stop by one of the essential taco spots on this list to get your fill of tangy al pastor, carne asada, or carnitas — or try something unique, like charred cauliflower or grilled cactus. Here are 24 great taco spots around the Twin Cities.Read More
Where to Eat Tacos in Minneapolis and St. Paul
Tender lengua, smoky chicken tinga, and crispy tacos dorados
El Taco Riendo
A neighborhood favorite on Central Avenue in Northeast, El Taco Riendo rose from the ashes after a fire almost burned it down during the pandemic. Try the chicharron tacos, made with pork skin, or the tangy, smoky tinga de pollo tacos.
Maya Cuisine - Minneapolis
Grab tacos from Maya Cuisine’s cafeteria-style counter, or indulge in tacos fritos — rolled, deep-fried corn tortillas filled with chicken or potatoes, drizzled with sour cream and queso fresco — in the restaurant’s sit-down section.
Yeah Yeah Taco
During the pandemic, the owners of Zetta’s, a flatbread sandwich restaurant, opened Yeah Yeah Tacos as a pop-up, and eventually fully devoted themselves to taco slinging. Yeah Yeah’s menu is simple, but quality. Try the carnitas with shagbark bacon glaze, or the veggie, a mix of elote, sweet potato, and radish.
El Sazon Tacos & More
Tucked inside an Eagan gas station, El Sazon is a family-owned operation serving some of the Cities’ finest tacos. Don’t miss the pork belly chicharrón taco, tender and fatty and crowned with purple cabbage, queso fresco, and salsa ranchera, all over a fresh smear of guacamole.
Valerie's Taqueria Inc
Valerie’s Taqueria’s wide range of meat options — from lengua to carnitas to milanesa — are served street-style or norteno. Try the cecina: thinly sliced, salt-cured skirt steak that’s lightly grilled.
Centro
Centro, stationed on a cobblestone street corner in Northeast Minneapolis, serves tasty tacos in a fast-casual setting. The restaurant’s full bar is known for its margarita pitchers — ideal for a sunny day on the Quincy Street patio.
Tacos El Kevin
Recognized by critics and customers alike as one of the best taco spots in Minneapolis, Tacos El Kevin is Portland Avenue’s pre-eminent taco restaurant. Try a plate of the carne asada, served with whole grilled green onions, and pair it with an elote and sliced mango.
Pineda Tacos Plus
A gem among the taco restaurants on Lake Street, Pineda Tacos is a great spot for hard-shell tacos, if that’s your jam — otherwise, try the bistec a la Mexicana served acorazado-style with jalapenos and onions.
Nixta Tortilleria & Mexican takeout
Chef Gustavo Romero takes pride in the hearty, densely flavorful heirloom tortillas he makes from scratch — they’re a true labor of love. His tacos, along with the weekly meal kits to make your own tacos, are a Northeast staple.
Taqueria Los Ocampo
A Lake Street staple and next-door neighbor to Chicago Lake Liquors, Los Ocampo has been serving late-night tacos with any choice of meat and toppings for a long time. Save room for esquites and churros.
Taco Taxi
Located just next door to Mercado Central, Taco Taxi serves an excellent birria de chivo, with a spicy and flavorful consomé. Pair a cup with carnitas or tripa tacos.
Taqueria y birrieria las cuatro milpas
Tucked under an emerald green awning on East Lake Street, Taqueria y Birrieria Las Cuatro Milpas is reputed to be the first restaurant to introduce birria to the Twin Cities. Many years later, it remains the Cities’ go-to for messy, indulgent birria tacos. Try the lamb, goat, or beef tacos dorados.
MB Foodhouse
Located next door to Five Watt Coffee, chef Kristen Martinez of Minneapolis-based noise rap group Moodie Black serves Tex-Mex tacos like the macha chicken, tossed in macha barbecue sauce and topped with pico, or the “death veggie” tacos, made with charred cauliflower. Go early for the breakfast tacos and bowls.
Taqueria Las Cañadas
Hidden inside of Winner Gas Station on Cedar Avenue, Taqueria Las Cañadas serves a full menu of tacos, tortas, and more. Pair carne asada tacos with a bowl of birria de borrego, or lamb stew.
Tacos El Primo Restaurant
Tucked into a bright yellow and orange storefront on Minnehaha Avenue, Tacos El Primo is a marvelous spot for all kinds of Mexican dishes, from its al pastor, chicharron, and carnitas tacos to calda de camaron and flautas.
Owamni by The Sioux Chef
Owamni, known for its James Beard Award-winning Indigenous cuisine, serves great tacos. The menu rotates, but expect options like elk tacos, cedar-braised bison tacos dressed with corn salsa, and corn dumpling tacos. Note that Owamni is temporarily closed following an electrical fire, but plans to reopen in the coming weeks.
Habanero Tacos Grill
Habanero Tacos started as a food truck and has since found a permanent location a few blocks away from Hymie’s Records on Lake Street. Try the street tacos trio, or grab a quesabirria plate, served with consomé for dipping.
El Norteño Authentic Mexican
A popular, woman-owned Mexican restaurant in Minneapolis’s Longfellow neighborhood, El Norteño serves classic tacos on corn or flour tortillas. Try the savory asada, the shrimp tacos, or the norteño: beef, bacon, and pork with onions and cheese.
Colita
Colita, an upscale spot in Linden Hills by chef Danny del Prado, focuses on Oaxacan flavors and smoked meats, weaving subtle Tex-Mex influences into the mix. The lamb barbacoa tacos are prepared with anchovies; the green chile pork tacos are made with fresh, acidic tomatillos.
Taco Libre
Another West Saint Paul institution, Taco Libre has been serving both classic street tacos and vegetarian options on Robert Street since 2015. Try the mushroom tacos, served with queso fresco, or the picadillo (ground beef with potato).
Tavial Grill
Brothers Victor and Tanis Alquicira have been serving tacos on West 7th and Lexington in Saint Paul for years. Try the tinga, pescado, or buche (pork stomach) tacos — or the tamales, which are equally notable.
El Burrito Mercado
Equal parts market and restaurant, this Saint Paul staple run has been serving the westside since 1979. El Burrito Mercado has a stellar taco Tuesdays deal: Get three tacos for five dollars, and grab a margarita off the happy hour menu.
Boca Chica | Restaurante Mexicano & Cantina
Serving West Saint Paul since 1964, Boca Chica is a mainstay of Cesar Chavez Avenue. Among the restaurant’s most notable menu items are the nopalitos con cebolla (grilled cactus and onion) tacos — or for meat lovers, swap in the shredded beef or tinga de pollo tacos.
Taqueria Los Paisanos
Located in east St. Paul, Taqueria Los Paisanos serves noteworthy tacos, enchiladas, and quesadillas in its East 7th Street storefront. Stop in for birria, chorizo tacos, or al pastor tacos, or for savory consomé con carne.
