Five bottles of gold, orange, a pink natural wines sit on a table behind a carafe with orange wine in it.
A natural wine lineup from Bar Brava.
Bar Brava

Share a Bottle at These Intimate Twin Cities Wine Bars

Classic Chiantis, biodynamic natural wines, and citrusy Chablis

by Justine Jones and Katy Spratte Joyce Updated
A natural wine lineup from Bar Brava.
| Bar Brava
by Justine Jones and Katy Spratte Joyce Updated

Whether it’s a jammy Beaujolais in the dead of winter or a crisp sauvignon blanc during summer’s sweltering arc, few things are more delightful than a fragrant glass of wine. The Twin Cities wine bar scene never crosses into snobbish territory: Diverse as these bars may be, they all maintain an approachable warmth. Sip juicy, unfiltered natural wines along the Mississippi River, pair a Barolo with contemporary Italian cuisine in south Minneapolis, or lean on curated wine pairings in Highland Park. Here are nine intimate wine bars to try around the Twin Cities.

Domaćin Restaurant & Wine Bar

This cavernous, moody wine bar is located up the hill from Main Street in Stillwater, a half-hour’s drive from the metro. The cellar is stocked with more than 600 wines from many regions, but Domacin puts a special emphasis on northern Italy and pinot noir, particularly those from the Willamette Valley in Oregon. There’s also a swanky food menu of beef tenderloin, duck breast, risotto bistecca, and more.

102 2nd St S, Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-1352
(651) 439-1352

Meritage

St. Paul’s Meritage has all the lovely trappings of a French brasserie, including an extensive list of French wines. Director Desta Maree Klein’s selection changes with the season, but count on earthy, full-bodied Bordeaux, crisp Chablis, and plummy, spicy Côtes du Rhône. The bright and airy dining room, sleek oyster bar, and European-style terrace offer three distinct atmospheres for sipping.

410 St Peter St, St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 222-5670
(651) 222-5670

Joan's in the Park

One of St. Paul’s best restaurants, this white-tablecloth, from-scratch establishment doubles as a wine bar. Wood and stone accents add warmth to the small and inviting space. Grab a seat at the bar if you like, but the best way to enjoy Joan’s at the Park’s approachable wine list is to opt for the wine pairing with the four-course meal.

631 Snelling Ave S, St Paul, MN 55116
(651) 690-3297
(651) 690-3297

Bar Brava

Bar Brava’s natural wine list infuses the Minneapolis wine scene with a bit of delightful funk. With a dedication to organically farmed, unfiltered, wild-yeasted, and unfined wine, this space is truly one-of-a-kind. Modern finishes like subway tile and Edison bulbs round out the Brava aesthetic, and small plates like pan con tomate and orange wine roast pork make for excellent pairings.  

1914 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55411
(612) 208-1270
(612) 208-1270

Bev's Bar

With downtown views and a cozy atmosphere, Bev’s has been open since 1995. Offering a blend of modern and traditional wine choices, this is a great casual spot to grab a glass before a show at First Avenue (or even a game at Target Field).

250 3rd Ave N #100, Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 337-0102
(612) 337-0102

Troubadour Wine Bar

This Uptown staple has a bit of romantic charm — sandwiched between storefronts on busy Hennepin Avenue, it almost looks like a portal to a hip French quartier on the other side of the world. The energy is decidedly laid-back, the wine menu eclectic and approachable. Order by the glass or by the bottle, and stop by on weekends for live music and poetry readings.

2827 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 871-4073
(612) 871-4073
An arrangement of bottles and glasses of red with fruit, cheese and olives in front of them.
Troubadour is a cozy oasis on bustling Hennepin Avenue.
Troubadour Wine Bar

The Tasting Room

The Tasting Room’s pared-down, lightly industrial vibe keeps the focus on the wines. Host and noted sommelier Nico Giraud was raised in the French regions of Champagne and Provence — after eventually landing in the Twin Cities, he directed the wine program at both Meritage and, later, Spoon and Stable. The Tasting Room’s selection features wines from its sister winery, Coursey-Graves, in Santa Rosa, California. Pair a glass with an assortment of French tapas.

1434 W 31st St, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 910-3045
(612) 910-3045
A person wearing an apron holds a bottle of red wine in front of them.
The Tasting Room’s selection features wines from its sister winery, Coursey-Graves.
The Tasting Room

TERZO

Terzo’s wine menu — organized by region — highlights traditional Italian wines, including some of the country’s most iconic producers. With more than 300 selections, it can be hard to choose between the Chiantis, Toscanas, and Piemontes: Narrow it down to something from the ever-changing “by the glass” menu for an easier selection. Terzo also serves an excellent menu of contemporary Italian cuisine.

2221 W 50th St, Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 925-0330
(612) 925-0330
A bar stocked with tons of wine bottles, with wooden shelves and burgundy-colored paint.
The bar at Terzo.
Katie Cannon

Wineside Wine Bar & Market

Wineside, newly open in Minnetonka, is a one-of-a-kind wine bar experience. Upon arrival, register a credit card and receive a glass — from there, the self-pour kiosks are yours to peruse and taste from. Wineside has a menu of cheeses, charcuterie, and other small plates, plus a curated grocery.

1641 Plymouth Rd, Minnetonka, MN 55305
(952) 600-7093
(952) 600-7093

