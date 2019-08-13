 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Eater Scenes: Murray’s Steakhouse. A bright orange leather booth wraps around a dark wood table with two chairs in front of a green wall and lit wall sconce.
A booth at Murray’s, a Minneapolis classic.
Katie Cannon/Eater Twin Cities

11 Great Twin Cities Steakhouses

From classic ribeye and filet mignon to wagyu New York strip, these steakhouses are worthy of a feast

by Ryan Meaney Updated
A booth at Murray’s, a Minneapolis classic.
| Katie Cannon/Eater Twin Cities
by Ryan Meaney Updated

Say the word “steakhouse” and many familiar images come to mind: massive cuts of beef, hearty sides like baked potatoes and green beans, a dimly lit dining room with a large wooden bar. Happily, the Twin Cities have more than a few classics to choose from. From long-standing Minneapolis legends like Jax Cafe and Murray’s to buzzing spots like Fogo De Chao, the Twin Cities is stacked with steakhouses serving excellent cuts of grilled meat. Here are eleven great spots to try in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Mancinis Char House

531 7th St W
St Paul, MN 55102
Just outside of downtown St. Paul in the heart of the West Seventh neighborhood sits the fabled Mancini’s Char House, which opened there more than 70 years ago. Charbroiled beef dominates the menu — New York strips and sirloins fly out of the kitchen alongside lobster tails, baked potatoes, and relish trays. Live music is frequent, so be sure to check the restaurant’s calendar on its website.

A crisscrossed charred steak with a split open baked potatoe
A Saint Paul classic
Mancini’s / Facebook

2. Jax Cafe

1928 University Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
The Kozlak family has provided the people of Northeast Minneapolis a classic steakhouse experience at Jax Cafe since opening in the 1930’s, at the tail end of Prohibition. The 14-ounce grilled pork chop with a side of cinnamon apples is a must-try, but start your dinner with any of Jax’s seafood dishes: The jumbo shrimp cocktail and oysters on the half shell are a solid choice for appetizers.

A chef carves a giant hunk of prime rib on a white butchers block.
A slice of prime gold.
Katie Cannon/Eater Twin Cities

3. J.D. Hoyt's Supper Club

301 N Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
A supper club in the truest sense, folks come from far and wide to enjoy the steaks and convivial atmosphere of JD Hoyt’s. If you’re looking for a steakhouse that leans casual, this is a great option. Classic cocktails like aperol spritzes, mules, and daiquiris and cajun-inspired meat and seafood can be enjoyed in the photo-clad dining room or the patio. The steaks here are hickory-charred.

4. Murray's

26 South 6th St
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Murray’s is nothing short of a Twin Cities legend. Since 1946, the family-owned steakhouse has been serving its famous silver butter knife steak out of its iconic, old-fashioned building — you can’t miss the neon signs and hand-painted steak decal walking down 6th Street. While the steak is the star of the menu here, don’t overlook the Tennessee hot chicken sandwich with ghost chili sauce, if you’re in the mood for something different.

Murray’s Steakhouse exterior with a red neon sign and teal exterior with a hand-painted steak decal.
Steak knife need not apply.
Katie Cannon/Eater Twin Cities

5. Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

645 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Taking inspiration from traditional Brazilian cuisine, Fogo De Chao is known as an event hotspot with attentive service. The star of the show here is the “Churrasco experience,” where for a prix fixe diners are treated to a continuous parade of steak cuts like sirloin, filet mignon, and ribeye, plus chicken and side dishes like feijoada, a black bean stew that’s served with rice.

6. The Capital Grille

801 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55402
A national steakhouse chain located on Hennepin Ave in downtown Minneapolis, The Capital Grille has been a popular happy hour and dinner choice for years. The steak tartare here is briny and rich, while the filet mignon makes for an excellent classic entree — add creamed spinach or mashed potatoes as a side.

7. 801 Chophouse Minneapolis

801 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Located on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis, 801 Chophouse has a menu that any steak lover would dream of. The menu is divided by how the meat is aged (wet vs. dry), prime rib, wagyu, and offers an array of finishes: The black truffle butter is a customer favorite, or try the traditional bearnaise.

8. Manny's Steakhouse

825 S Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55402
It’s all about service at Manny’s, a classic steakhouse with moody lighting and a beautiful bottle-lined bar. Servers are well-versed on the various cuts of beef and willing to educate patrons on their meals. The double-cut prime rib is a great choice, while the famous “Manny’s seafood tower” adds a fun bit of extravagance for a larger party.

9. Ruth's Chris Steak House

920 2nd Ave S Suite 100
Minneapolis, MN 55402
While the term “chain” can sometimes have a negative connotation, Ruth’s Chris in Minneapolis has been serving up delicious cuts of beef to its downtown patrons for years. Try the rich, 40-ounce Porterhouse for two, or the lamb chops served with fresh mint — the lobster tail and shrimp are ideal accompaniments to any meal.

A steak with one slice
Ruth’s Chris makes for a great stop before a night at Orchestra Hall.
Ruth’s Chris [Official]

10. The Butcher's Tale

1121 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
The Butcher’s Tale is a phoenix risen from the ashes of the adored Butcher & Boar. Though the restaurant may not be a traditional steakhouse, chef Peter Botcher’s has a notable array of steak dishes, from the angus beef tenderloin to achiote-marinated hanger steak. Enjoy a pour from one of the most extensive whiskey and bourbon lists in the Cities in the beer garden or on the sunny patio.

11. P.S. Steak

510 Groveland Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Housed in the 510 Groveland building near Loring Park, P.S. Steak serves some of the Cities’ best steaks in an opulent dining room and lounge. The Denver steak is exceptionally tender — the grilled asparagus with truffle vinaigrette and sauteed mushrooms are ideal veggie foils for P.S. steak’s hefty cuts of beef.

The dark dining room with a crystal chandelier, giant booths, with red velvet upholstery
The swanky dining room at P.S. Steak.
Lucy Hawthorne/Eater Twin Cities

Related Maps