11 Great Twin Cities Steakhouses

From classic ribeye and filet mignon to wagyu New York strip, these steakhouses are worthy of a feast

Say the word “steakhouse” and many familiar images come to mind: massive cuts of beef, hearty sides like baked potatoes and green beans, a dimly lit dining room with a large wooden bar. Happily, the Twin Cities have more than a few classics to choose from. From long-standing Minneapolis legends like Jax Cafe and Murray’s to buzzing spots like Fogo De Chao, the Twin Cities is stacked with steakhouses serving excellent cuts of grilled meat. Here are eleven great spots to try in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.