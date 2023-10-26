11 Food-Filled Day Trips From the Twin Cities

Spouses Anna Wilson and Brock Berglund distill organic, single-batch spirits in Alexandria, Berglund’s hometown, which is about two hours northwest of the Twin Cities. Since founding their business in 2016, Wilson and Berglund have expanded their line-up to include amaro, aquavit, gin, and vodka. Sure, Ida Graves spirits are available in bars and restaurants all over the Twin Cities metro — but you’ll have to hike to their 77-acre property if you want to see nearby Lake Ida Cemetery (get it?) or take a short distillery tour. Wilson and Berglund hope to open a cocktail room for the public in 2024. (To double down on good eats, swing through cheese palace Redhead Creamery in Brooten, Minn., on the way to or from Ida Graves.)