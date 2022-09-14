Great Spots for a Vikings Pregame Near U.S. Bank Stadium

The Minnesota Vikings’ 2022 season started out with a bang — after a 23-7 win against rivals the Green Bay Packers, the upcoming football season is looking brighter for Vikings diehards and fair-weather fans alike. This football season, loosen that purple belt and hit up a tailgating party or a game-day brunch, or try your luck at a bourbon-themed raffle — all just a short jaunt to the game. Here are eight spots to pregame and eat near U.S. Bank Stadium.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.