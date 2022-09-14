 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A pan of pizza with red peppers and artichokes with a pint of beer and another pizza in the background.
A pregame pizza and beer at Day Block Brewing.
Day Block Brewing

Great Spots for a Vikings Pregame Near U.S. Bank Stadium

Bloody Marys and bourbon raffles just a stone’s throw from the game

by Alex Lodner
A pregame pizza and beer at Day Block Brewing.
| Day Block Brewing
by Alex Lodner

The Minnesota Vikings’ 2022 season started out with a bang — after a 23-7 win against rivals the Green Bay Packers, the upcoming football season is looking brighter for Vikings diehards and fair-weather fans alike. This football season, loosen that purple belt and hit up a tailgating party or a game-day brunch, or try your luck at a bourbon-themed raffle — all just a short jaunt to the game. Here are eight spots to pregame and eat near U.S. Bank Stadium.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

The Butcher's Tale

The new beer garden at the Butcher’s Tale is stunning: Lush greenery surrounds massive tables under the outdoor roof, making it a great spot to gather with friends before the game, even if it’s drizzling. The beer garden does cocktail and food specials on game days, plus raffles and giveaways for bourbon and swag.

1121 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 236-4075
(612) 236-4075
An outdoor dining space with tables and greenery.
The new beer garden at Butcher’s Tale.
Butcher’s Tale

Hell's Kitchen Inc.

Nothing pairs better with a Sunday game than a decked-out Bloody Mary. The sky’s the limit at Hell’s Kitchen’s 35-foot-long Jacked Up Bloody Mary bar. Choose from over 200 hot sauces, loads of meats, and other accoutrements, like olives, cheeses, or veggies. For some game-day bubbly, there’s a mimosa bar, too.

80 S 9th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402
(612) 332-4700
(612) 332-4700

Hen House Eatery

Every game day breakfast should start with a cocktail, and Hen House Eatery is a great spot for breakfast booze. Drink like a Viking with the Northwoods cocktail, made with Vikre Distillery’s juniper gin, St. Germain, and cranberry juice, or the bubbly Draco, a prosecco drink blended with lemonade and dragonfruit.

114 S 8th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402
(612) 345-4664
(612) 345-4664

Aster Cafe

In search of a quieter start to game day? Try the Sunday swing brunch at Aster Café, which sits on the scenic banks of the Mississippi River. The Bloody Marys, Nordic mules, and Aster New Fashioneds are all great bets. Enjoy the cobblestone patio before the snow begins to fly.

125 SE Main St, Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 379-3138
(612) 379-3138
A pizza, bowls of food, a beer, and a pina colada on a table outside.
A spread from Aster Cafe.
Aster Cafe

Pog Mahone's Pub & Grill

Sixty bucks gets you a ticket to Pog Mahone’s, for the pregame tailgate party to beat all tailgate parties. Snag one for food and booze, music, and games, just a block from U.S. Bank Stadium. Pog Mahone’s parties continue for all home games through December.

903 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415
(612) 236-4724
(612) 236-4724

Day Block Brewing Company

Known mostly for its unique pizzas (the biscuits and gravy pizza, available only on Sundays until 3 p.m., is worth trying) Day Block’s game day brunch runs until 1 p.m. on Sundays. Stop by before the game for breakfast burgers, Belgian waffles, and of course, Bloody Marys. A variety of specials change throughout the week, too.

1105 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415
(612) 617-7793
(612) 617-7793
A calzone stuffed with melted cheese and peppers on a white plate with marinara sauce and beer in the background.
A calzone from Day Block Brewing,
Day Block Brewing

Maxwell's American Pub

Maxwell’s Sunday special is the Mary’s Burger, an homage to long-time bartender Mary. This hefty patty is slathered generously with Mary’s own award-winning barbecue sauce. Come in any night of the week for happy hour deals on apps and domestic beers.

1201 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415
(612) 354-7085
(612) 354-7085

Town Hall Brewery

Town Hall Brewery — located on the U of M campus, just across the highway from the stadium — is a popular Seven Corners’ mainstay for football games. A vast selection of beers and an excellent menu (think classic cheese curds, short rib poutine, and wings) has been welcoming Vikings and Gopher fans since 1997.

1430 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55454
(612) 339-8696
(612) 339-8696

Related Maps