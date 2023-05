Share All sharing options for: 11 Underrated Restaurants to Explore in the Twin Cities

As exciting as it is to check out the newest restaurants around Minneapolis and St. Paul, there are certain neighborhood gems that anchor the dining landscape. For golden-fried arepas, tangy pani puri, or salmon in bright arugula pesto, look no further. Here are 11 great underrated restaurants worth returning to time and time again in the Twin Cities.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.