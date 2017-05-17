9 Underrated Restaurants to Explore in the Twin Cities

As exciting as it is to check out the new and exciting restaurants around Minneapolis and St. Paul, there are certain neighborhood gems that anchor our dining landscape. These spots fly a little under the radar, but if you’re in search of fragrant pork ragu pappardelle, a classic chicken adobo, or tender, thin-sliced bulgogi, look no further. Here are 9 great underrated restaurants worth returning to time and time again in the Twin Cities.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.