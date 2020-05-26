 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Eat Tacos in Minneapolis and St. Paul

17 Fantastic Mexican Restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul

10 Can’t-Miss Restaurants in the Twin Cities’ Burgeoning South Asian Food Scene

A cake frosted with pink and gold icing on a pink round plate.
A special-order cake from Dahlia.
Dahlia

Where to Get a Lovely Whole Cake in the Twin Cities

Cakes for birthdays, celebrations, and holidays

by Stacy Brooks and Eater Staff Updated
A special-order cake from Dahlia.
| Dahlia
by Stacy Brooks and Eater Staff Updated

Every special occasion requires an equally special cake. With all due respect to cake slices — an immaculate dessert in their own right — there’s something irresistibly festive about ordering a whole cake in all its frosted glory. These Twin Cities bakeries offer cakes in all styles: layered with pastry creams, dripping with chocolate ganache, or painted with bright frosting flowers. Here are 19 places to get a lovely whole cake in the Twin Cities.

Note that these bakeries are listed geographically.

Moua Pop-Up

Pastry chef Diane Moua, keeping herself busy as she readies to open a new restaurant, whips up cakes with simple but striking contemporary style for Moua Pop-Up. Note that this pop-up is specifically timed with holidays, so cakes aren’t always available to order, but those dreamy layers of coconut cream are well worth the wait. Keep an eye out for an upcoming Mother’s Day pop-up. Cakes clock in around $65.

5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419
A layered coconut cream cake topped with white cream on a round cake stand.
A coconut cream cake by pastry chef Diane Moua.
Gemma Watson

Cafe Ceres

Pastry chef Shawn McKenzie — recently nominated for a James Beard Award — offers a tahini carrot cake at Café Cerés. The tahini is a lovely, nutty complement to the carrot’s natural earthiness. The cake is $32; pick up at the Linden Hills or Armatage locations.

3509 W 44th St, Minneapolis, MN 55410
(612) 345-4866
(612) 345-4866

Patisserie 46

Patisserie 46’s chef and owner John Kraus is a maestro of chocolate. Highlights from this menu include a gluten-free chocolate mousse and hazelnut cake, a flourless raspberry chocolate cake, and a New Orleans cake made with vanilla mousse, caramelized bananas, and salted caramel.

4552 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 354-3257
(612) 354-3257

Black Walnut Bakery

Black Walnut Bakery’s cakes are beautiful in their simplicity — the pineapple coconut meringue cake, for example, is adorned with golden-brown peaks of meringue and toasted coconut flakes; the flower-topped cake layers a chiffon sponge with vanilla Bavarian cream and cassis preserves. Chocolate aficionados should opt for the chocolate lux or carmella cakes. Cakes range from $40 to $70.

3157 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 353-6552
(612) 353-6552
A three tiered cake with bare sides topped with whipped cream
An ethereal cake from Black Walnut.
Joy Summers

The Lynhall No. 2640 LynLake

A plethora of sprinkles, subdued watercolor-style buttercream, precisely-arranged flower petals: Each cake on the Lynhall’s menu has a distinct personality. The lemon vanilla funfetti cake with prickly pear panna cotta and raspberry filling is a customer favorite, but the minimal cookies-and-cream cake and sophisticated pistachio passion fruit cake are also exquisite. Cakes range from $110 to $130.

2640 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 870-2640
(612) 870-2640
A white cake with purple and red flowers on a round black cake stand.
A floral cake from the Lynhall.
Heartbeet Kitchen

Vegan East

Vegan eaters shouldn’t have to settle, especially on special occasions. Thanks to Vegan East, which offers flavorful layer cakes festooned with buttercream rosettes, fresh raspberries, and cookies, they don’t have to. Pick from nearly a dozen options, from carrot cake with vegan cream cheese frosting to a chocolate cookie dough cake. Several flavors are available gluten-free. Cakes range from $45 to $52.

2409 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55405
(612) 449-4249
(612) 449-4249
A cake with pink icing topped with strawberryes and whorls of cream on a circular plate.
A summery cake from Vegan East.
Vegan East

The Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen

Ordering a cake from the Copper Hen is the dessert version of a choose-your-own-adventure novel. Start by selecting the cake design (options include a crisp minimalist icing, an arrangement of fresh berries, or lavish drips of caramel with a rose petal garnish). Next pick a serving size, from four-inch to 12-inch. Finally, pick out a flavor — maybe carrot, vanilla raspberry, or champagne — and voila. (A gluten-free cake is available, too.)

2515 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 872-2221
(612) 872-2221

Pasteleria Gama

This Lake Street bakery specializes in moist tres leches cakes decorated with colorful frosting and bold flourishes. Pick one of the pre-made cakes dressed with ganache and fresh strawberries from the bakery case, or commission a custom creation, whether it’s for a multi-tiered cake blanketed with fondant or a single-layer cake heaped with sliced fresh fruit.

1703 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 298-7335
(612) 298-7335

Quiet Cat Bakery

Quiet Cat Bakery specializes in neat layer cakes with exquisite layers of piping and fresh fruit adornment. Place a custom order — maybe an Italian meringue buttercream topped with figs and berries, or a gluten-free vanilla cake with a strawberry filling and chamomile mousse. To order, send a DM on Instagram or email quietcatbakery@gmail@com.

2323 Dupont Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55411

Thirsty Whale Bakery

From sugary three-dimensional dinosaurs to tiered cakes blooming with frosting flowers, this beloved North Minneapolis bakery specializes in whimsical desserts. These cakes taste just as imaginative as they look — choose from nearly 20 flavors, including amaretto, honeywine moscato, and chocolate orange, and banana. Then select a jam, mousse, custard, or buttercream as a filling. The bakery will even create custom flavors by request. Get a quote online.

4149 Fremont Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55412
(612) 259-7168
(612) 259-7168
A cake in the shape of a green T-Rex dinosaur against a black background.
A dino cake from Thirsty Whale.
Thirsty Whale

Dahlia

Dahlia’s cakes are dreamy and romantic — they look a little more like Monet’s Water Lilies than dessert. Made with either two or four layers, they’re frosted with buttercream in a simple color scheme, though pastry chef Alex Althoff accepts requests for design, color, and flavor. Cakes range from $50 to $120 depending on size.

4124 W Broadway Ave, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
A cake frosted with white and beige icing and topped with pink flowers with grass in the background.
A special-order cake from Dahlia.
Dahlia

Nadia Cakes

Makers of the famous “geode cake,” Nadia Cakes offers imaginative sculpted and tiered cakes. Order a recreation of a character from an animated movie, a pastel-hued cake garnished with fondant flowers, or a replica of an everyday object, like a teapot or box of cigars. Two to four months notice is advised; request a quote online.

11650 Fountains Dr #207, Maple Grove, MN 55369
(763) 575-8885
(763) 575-8885

B’Beri Desserts

These cakes have the precise contours and rich, creamy layers of Paris’s fine pastries. The buttery Paris Brest cake is studded with hazelnuts; the opera cake is built on an irresistible coffee buttercream. B’Beri Desserts is online only, but delivers around the metro. Cakes range from $42 to $57.

Coon Rapids, MN
763-406-1040
763-406-1040

Eat Me Bakery

Whimsical mermaid tails, vibrant flowers, cheeky phrases — Eat Me Bakery offers a wide range of cake styles, all frosted with a skillful flourish. Flavors include classic chocolate, vanilla, and red velvet, as well as more unusual fruit and botanical-inspired options like grapefruit, peach, and chai. Add buttercream, jam, or toasted marshmallow filling. Cakes start at $60.

1325 Quincy St NE Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55413
A cake with cream-colored frosting with large blue, yellow, and orange flowers on it.
A floral cake from Eat Me Bakery.
Eat Me Bakery

Fruit & Grain

Need a nut allergy-friendly cake? Fruit and Grain offers elegant layer cakes made in a dedicated peanut-free and tree nut-free bakery. Owner Emily Lauer’s favorites include a tahini cake topped with chocolate ganache and sesame brittle, and a tart lemon cake frosted with matcha vanilla buttercream piped flowers. Cakes can also be topped with caramel, fresh flowers, and herbs.  

1490 Fulham St, St Paul, MN 55108

Amour Patisserie

Pastry chef Jai Xiong was recently featured on Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship, where she whipped up a lemon and strawberry mousse cake and a passionfruit-topped coconut tart, among other treats. Back home in St. Paul, her cakes and pastries are as delectable as ever. Put in a request online and choose from dozens of flavors, fillings, and frostings.

865 Pierce Butler Rte, St Paul, MN 55104

Marc Heu Patisserie Paris

Marc Heu’s cakes evoke the romance of Paris with ganache, pastry cream, and gold leaf. French classics are well-represented, including a fraisier cake made with a vanilla sponge and ringed with strawberries, and a striking opera cake made with coffee buttercream and dark chocolate ganache. In the mood for something exceptionally fancy? Order a towering croquembouche decorated with fresh flowers.

383 University Ave W, St Paul, MN 55103
(651) 666-1464
(651) 666-1464
A A red berry Saint Honoré ake topped with halved strawberries.
A red berry Saint Honoré from Marc Heu.
Marc Heu

Cafe Latte

This Grand Avenue icon has been frosting cakes since 1984. The pecan and caramel-topped three-layer turtle chocolate cake is a customer favorite. In addition to rich chocolate cakes (Michael’s fudge cake is an excellent gluten-free option), Cafe Latte offers fruit-flavored layer cakes and tres leches cakes.

850 Grand Ave, St Paul, MN 55105
(651) 224-5687
(651) 224-5687

The Buttered Tin - St. Paul (Lowertown)

The layer cakes at the Buttered Tin are the platonic ideal of a birthday cake — the moist layers are held together with generous frosting. The hot fudge sundae cake is an exuberant confection topped with dark chocolate ganache, whipped cream, sprinkles, and cherries, and the TBT Ho Ho is a massive, gourmet version of the childhood treat. For a more subdued dessert, try the delicately-flavored lemon drop cake garnished with edible flowers. 

237 7th St E, St Paul, MN 55101
(651) 224-2300
(651) 224-2300
A cake frosted with white frosting with chocolate ganache on top, plus whorls of cream topped with maraschino cherries and sprinkles.
The Buttered Tin’s hot fudge sundae cake.
The Buttered Tin

