Smoked turkey breast, one part of it sliced, on a white tray with rosemary and lemon wedges.
Smoked turkey breast from Wise Acre Eatery.
Wise Acre Eatery

Where to Pre-Order Thanksgiving Take-Home Feasts in the Twin Cities

A guide for takeout turkeys, stuffing, and other Thanksgiving essentials

by Justine Jones Updated
Smoked turkey breast from Wise Acre Eatery.
| Wise Acre Eatery
by Justine Jones Updated

Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and if a homemade meal won’t cut it this year, look no further than these Twin Cities restaurants serving take-home feasts. Many spots, like Surly, Colossal Cafe, and Red Cow are serving classic spreads of turkey, creamy mashed potatoes, cranberries, and decadent seasonal pies — but Reverie offers a fully vegan menu, and Travail has tossed in potato pavé and a shrimp cocktail. Here’s where to pre-order a Thanksgiving takeout meal around the Cities (and note that this map highlights places offering full Thanksgiving meals, but many other restaurants and bakeries have Thanksgiving pies and pastries available for order).

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Colossal Cafe

Colossal Cafe’s a la carte Thanksgiving offerings include turkey breast and thigh, herbed dressing, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, cranberries, bread, and apple, pumpkin, and pecan pies. Orders are already live, and pick up is Wednesday, November 22 at both Colossal Cafe locations.

2315 Como Ave, St Paul, MN 55108
(651) 797-4027
(651) 797-4027
A white bowl full of cranberry sauce sits on a wooden table.
Cranberry sauce from Colossal Cafe.
Colossal Cafe

Surly Brewing Co.

Surly’s 2023 Thanksgiving feast features oak-smoked, lemon-brined turkey breast, white cheddar mashed potatoes, green bean casserole with smoked mushroom cream, wild rice stuffing, maple-glazed carrots, cranberries, cornbread, pumpkin pie, and a bottle of Feastbier. The meal is portioned for four to six people and costs $225; dark meat is an add-on for $25. Place an order online.

520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
(763) 999-4040
(763) 999-4040

Chowgirls Catering

Chowgirl’s Thanksgiving offerings include turkey, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, cranberry-orange relish, sweet potato soufflé, and much, much more. There are a number of vegan options, too. Order online.

336 Hoover St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 203-0786
(612) 203-0786

Alma

Alma’s “everything but the turkey” package includes fresh ricotta with herbs, marinated olives, caramelized Brussels sprouts, roasted heirloom squash, sourdough-sage stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, cranberry-ginger mostarda, sourdough bread, and pumpkin pie with maple bavarian cream. Two options are avaible: $70 for two people and $140 for four. Order online.

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 379-4909
(612) 379-4909

Animales Barbeque Co.

Animales’ take-and-bake Thanksgiving package, portioned for four to six people, comes with half of a smoked turkey, wild rice pilaf, gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry-ginger relish, roasted vegetables, vinaigrette, cheddar biscuits, and pumpkin cheesecake, all for $180. Order soon; this one sells out fast.

Bauhaus Brewlabs, 1315 Tyler St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 400-2153
(612) 400-2153

Diane’s Place

Chef Diane Moua’s Thanksgiving menu features Hmong sausage, oven-roasted Cornish hen, seasoned rice, and four desserts: sweet potato cake, pumpkin cream cheese torte, caramelized white chocolate truffles, and spiced cranberry truffles. Prices are a la carte; order online.

117 14th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
612-489-8012
612-489-8012

Dahlia

Dahlia’s a la carte, pastry-forward Thanksgiving offerings include stuffing, kale mushroom tarts, cranberry hanabero hot sauce, and a whole roster of desserts: brown butter caramel pumpkin pie, dutch apple pie cake, apple pie snickerdoodles, and chocolate pecan tarts. Order online.

4124 W Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN 55422

Travail Kitchen and Amusements

Travail’s Thanksgiving meal kit includes a whole turkey, gravy, sage sausage stuffing, sweet potatoes, potato pavé, creamed spinach, green bean casserole, cranberry jam, brioche buns, and shrimp cocktail (why not?). At $300, they’re designed to serve six to eight people. Pick-up runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22nd. Order online.

4134 Hubbard Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
(763) 535-1131
(763) 535-1131

Homegrown Foods

Homegrown Foods’ meal kits aren’t quite take-and-bake, but they do come pre-portioned and partially prepped. (They come with step-by-step instructions, too.) This year’s slate includes roast turkey, garlic whipped potatoes, sage dressing, yams with maple streusel, roasted carrots, garlic green beans, kale salad, and pumpkin pie. Prices range from $75 to $225 based on the portions. Order online by November 14 for doorstep delivery on Tuesday, November 21.

Minneapolis, MN

Reverie Cafe + Bar

Reverie’s Thanksgiving take-and-bake meal kits are totally vegan, and serve four to six people. Place an order online for dishes like a “turkey” roast, spiced-wine cranberry sauce, portabello gravy, and bourbon maple-glazed roasted veggies. Pick-up is Wednesday, November 22 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, November 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

1517 E 35th St, Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 987-7080
(612) 987-7080

Wise Acre Eatery

Wise Acre has a range of a la carte Thanksgiving dishes — not the least of which is its turkey, raised at Tangletown Garden Farms in Plato, MN (both smoked turkey breast and spiced confited turkey legs are available). Other accompaniments include classic stuffing, cranberry raisin sweet relish, garlic mashed potatoes, classic seasonal pies, and maple-ginger roasted squash. Make your online order by November 17, and pick up at Wise Acre on Tuesday, November 21 or Wednesday, November 22 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

5401 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 354-2577
(612) 354-2577
Roasted squash topped with greens on a white plate.
Maple-ginger roasted squash from Wise Acre.
Wise Acre Eatery

Broders' Pasta Bar

Broder’s Thanksgiving package a la Italiana offers prosciuttio and spinach rotolo or chicken piccata as entrees — a whole host of sides include focaccia stuffing, traditional Italian green beans, root vegetable mash, truffle potato gratin, and a choice of dessert. A la carte pricing; order online.

5000 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 925-9202
(612) 925-9202

Red Cow Uptown

Red Cow’s Thanksgiving kits includes all the essentials: roasted turkey breast, garlic mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, truffled green bean casserole, gravy, butter pecan sweet potatoes, mac n’ cheese, rolls with garlic butter, cranberries, and of course, pumpkin pie. At $264, they feed five to seven people. Add-ons (like a chèvre salad, Brussels sprouts, and wild rice casserole) are available a la carte. Orders go live online November 1 and close November 19. Pick-up is 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22 at Red Cow’s Uptown location.

2626 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 767-3547
(612) 767-3547
An assortment of Thanksgiving dishes against a black background.
Thanksgiving pick-up is at Red Cow’s Uptown location.
Red Cow

Hi Flora!

Hi Flora’s a la carte Thanksgiving menu, which is totally vegan, offers truffle mac and cheese, mushroom stuffing, purple sweet potatoes, green bean and broccoli cheese casseroles, smashed potatoes, cauliflower roast, wild rice and hazelnut mushroom roast, heirloom pumpkin pie, and black walnut cream cake. Each dish (except the pie) is portioned for two to four people; prices range from $33 to $55 per dish. Email heather@roottorisekitchen.com to order.

2558 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55405
(612) 222-1868
(612) 222-1868

Toma Mojo Grill

Toma Mojo’s Thanksgiving spread, portioned for two, four, or eight people, features turkey breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, sage apple stuffing, green bean casserole, maple glazed sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie. Add-ons are available, too. Order online.

12977 Ridgedale Dr, Minnetonka, MN 55305
(952) 405-9179
(952) 405-9179

