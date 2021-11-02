Where to Pre-Order Thanksgiving Take-Home Feasts in the Twin Cities

Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and if a homemade meal won’t cut it this year, look no further than these Twin Cities restaurants serving take-home feasts. Many spots, like Surly, Colossal Cafe, and Red Cow are serving classic spreads of turkey, creamy mashed potatoes, cranberries, and decadent seasonal pies — but Reverie offers a fully vegan menu, and Travail has tossed in potato pavé and a shrimp cocktail. Here’s where to pre-order a Thanksgiving takeout meal around the Cities (and note that this map highlights places offering full Thanksgiving meals, but many other restaurants and bakeries have Thanksgiving pies and pastries available for order).

