A table set with five white dishes: grilled asparagus, cheddar biscuits, sliced steak, a spinach quiche, and a salad.
Lunch at Wise Acre Eatery.
Wise Acre Eatery

Twin Cities LGBTQ-Owned Restaurants To Try This Pride Month and All Year

Classic diner fare, refined tasting menus, and farm-to-table dining

by Justine Jones
Lunch at Wise Acre Eatery.
| Wise Acre Eatery
by Justine Jones

June 1 marks the beginning of Pride Month, a nationwide celebration of LGBTQ identity, culture, and community. This year, the 50th-annual Twin Cities Pride Festival will take place at Loring Park in Minneapolis — expect the usual excellent showing of local vendors, food stands, and musical acts, plus perhaps a little extra jubilance for the half-century milestone. (Keep an eye out for a map of where to celebrate Pride at iconic Twin Cities LGBTQ bars later this month.) But at all times of the year, Minneapolis and St. Paul have plenty of LGBTQ-owned restaurants and cafes to explore: Try loaded hashbrowns at the Nicollet Diner, elegant farro carbonara at Joan’s in the Park, or spring salads straight from the farm at Wise Acre Eatery. Here are a few fantastic queer-owned spots to try around the Cities.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically. Did we miss something? Reach out at minneapolis@eater.com.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Joan's in the Park

631 Snelling Ave S
St Paul, MN 55116
(651) 690-3297
Joan’s in the Park is a lauded fine dining restaurant in St. Paul’s charming Highland Park neighborhood. Make a reservation for a tasting menu dinner and choose four courses from options like charred sunchoke with brown butter, farro carbonara, and filet mignon. Save room for the buttermilk panna cotta.

2. Workhorse Coffee Bar

2399 University Ave W
St Paul, MN 55114
(651) 348-7561
Workhorse is a local coffee shop favorite in St. Paul’s St. Anthony Park neighborhood, just off the Green Line. For a light lunch, try the maple yogurt and granola, a pumpkin muffin, or a spinach and feta croissant — on a hot summer’s day, there are few better ways to cool off than with a glass of the house-made switchel (an iced, vinegar-based drink).

3. The Coffee Shop NE

2852A Johnson St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 259-8478
The Coffee Shop NE has been around in Northeast Minneapolis for nearly 12 years — its menu features fair-trade organic coffee, tea, and classic breakfast and lunch fare. Try the signature chocolate and almond “Killer Chai,” or a seasonal brew like the bumblebee latte, made with honey, lavender, or vanilla. The sandwich selection here makes it a solid spot for a quick lunch.

4. Dancing Bear Chocolate Northern Chocolate Studio

4367 N Thomas Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55412
(612) 963-1912
Dancing Bear Chocolate opened in North Minneapolis in 2020 and has quickly become a popular spot for indulgent chocolates, tarts, and gelato. Stop by for an iced hot chocolate or a tiramisu — or fill up an entire truffle box and take it home.

5. Hot Indian Foods

1 Twins Way
Minneapolis, MN 55403

A local favorite for Indian street food, Hot Indian Foods operates a stand at Target Field. A paneer tikka kati roll (garnished with curry-spiced yogurt and mint cilantro chutney, wrapped in flaky roti) makes for an excellent pairing with a baseball game.

6. The Nicollet Diner

1428 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 399-6258
The Nicollet Diner serves classic American fare just blocks away from lush Loring Park, near downtown Minneapolis. Come for the all-day breakfast (think chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy, and crispy loaded hashbrowns), or pair a burger with a cocktail for dinner. The Nicollet Diner also has a wide selection of hand-spun malts, from flavors like graham cracker to black cherry.

7. Muffin Top Cafe

1424 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 315-5946
Just next door to the Nicollet Diner is the Muffin Top Cafe, a community coffee shop in the Loring Park neighborhood. Grab a London fog, a nitro cold press, or a mango smoothie to go, or enjoy some fresh baked goods (like muffin tops) on the back patio.

8. Cuppa Java

400 Penn Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55405
(612) 374-4806
A cornerstone coffeeshop of the Bryn Mawr neighborhood, Cuppa Java serves espresso drinks, coffee, malts, and food out of a cozy storefront on Penn Avenue. The lunch menu features sandwich staples like Reubens, BLTs, and tuna melts — beer and wine are also served for the evening crowd.

9. Wise Acre Eatery

5401 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 354-2577
A farm-to-table restaurant, Wise Acre Eatery serves fresh ingredients straight from its Plato, Minnesota farm. Come for weekend brunch and try a buttermilk cheddar biscuit sandwich with kimchi and gruyere — or for lunch, pair a citrus wild rice bowl with an herbal iced tea.

A white bowl with roasted potatoes, green beans, and poached eggs garnished with dill and microgreens.
Brunch at Wise Acre Eatery.
Wise Acre Eatery

10. Bussin’ Birria Tacos

60 E Broadway
Bloomington, MN 55425

Bussin’ Birria Tacos at the Mall of America has been in the works for a while — its owners closed their Hot Indian restaurants (among the Twin Cities’ most popular spots for Indian street food) at MOA and Midtown Global Market this spring. Though the taco spot isn’t launched quite yet, expect an early June opening, and come for messy, juicy birria bites.

