Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink in Duluth, Minnesota

Planning a weekend getaway to catch the changing fall colors of Minnesota’s forests? Duluth, a bustling port city and the gateway to majestic Lake Superior, is a compelling place to start. The refreshing breeze off the lake and access to hikes and other adventures make Duluth a prime road trip destination — but don’t forget to stop along the way for a great meal. Here are 15 great places to grab food and drink around Duluth.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.