10 North Loop Restaurants For A Swanky Night Out

Back in the 19th and early 20th centuries, the North Loop was Minneapolis’s warehouse district, a manufacturing and wholesale center for everything from farm implements to Model T Fords and the original Milky Way candy bar. Today, many of Minneapolis’s upscale restaurants have moved into these historic brick and limestone buildings. Humming with creativity, the North Loop is within an easy walk from downtown, and the Mississippi River beckons to the northeast. Here are ten restaurants for a swanky night out in the North Loop.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.