15 Essential Twin Cities Brunches

12 Essential Restaurants in St. Paul’s Mac-Groveland Neighborhood

14 Flavorful Indian and South Asian Restaurants Around the Twin Cities Metro

Two brightly-colored cans sit on a green table. One reads “CBD+” and the other reads “THC+”.
Bent Paddle has two THC offerings — one leans a little heavier on the CBD.
Bent Paddle Brewing Co.

Where to Find Locally Made THC Drinks in Minnesota

Curious about the hemp-infused drinks flooding Minnesota’s brewery scene? Here’s where to find them.

by Ryan Meaney and Justine Jones
Bent Paddle has two THC offerings — one leans a little heavier on the CBD.
| Bent Paddle Brewing Co.
by Ryan Meaney and Justine Jones

In July of this year, breweries and cideries across Minnesota were handed a legislative boon: The ability to make and sell THC drinks alongside their craft beers, ciders, and seltzers. Since then, the Twin Cities scene has been abuzz with creativity. While CBD (cannabidiol, a cannabis ingredient that doesn’t cause a high) has featured in locally made drinks for a few years now, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol — the stuff that does, indeed, get you high) is new territory. (Take an inside look at how THC drinks are made here.) While further legislation regulating the sale of hemp-infused drinks is slated for next year, here are 14 Minnesota breweries and cideries trying their hand at the THC market.

Little Thistle Brewing

Little Thistle Brewing in Rochester has done something unique with its take on THC drinks — beer lovers should be happy with this pick. Instead of taking the seltzer route, the brewery infused its malty, golden, nonalcoholic beer with five milligrams of THC and added a little strawberry flavor. Chill is available in cans to go at Little Thistle’s Rochester taproom.

2031 14th St NW, Rochester, MN 55901
(507) 226-8014
(507) 226-8014
A row of cans with a green label reading “CHILL” on them stacked on top of one another.
Chill is a THC-infused nonalcoholic beer.
Little Thistle Brewing

Wild Mind Ales

WLD WTR Infusions is the THC version of Wild Mind Ales’ boozy seltzers (it’s completely alcohol-free, though). Currently available in a juicy, blended pineapple, orange, and cherry flavor, this drink has five milligrams of THC in each 16-ounce can. Find it at the Wild Mind on Pillsbury Avenue, to sip at the taproom or to go.

6031 Pillsbury Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 286-1777
(612) 286-1777

Venn Brewing Company

Venn Brewing Company’s new THC tonic, Zenn, mimics a paloma, with fruit infusions of grapefruit and lime and a touch of sea salt. The THC dosage stays quite light, at just five milligrams per 32-ounce crowler. Zenn is available to go at Venn Brewing’s taproom while supplies last — note that payment is cash only.

3550 E 46th St Suite 140, Minneapolis, MN 55406
(612) 887-8366
(612) 887-8366

Eastlake Craft Brewery

High & Dry is a fruity THC sparkling water from Eastlake Craft Brewery. Available in lemon, passionfruit, and pamplemousse flavors, each can has five milligrams of THC. The effects kick in fast, after about 15 minutes. High & Dry is available at the taproom, at an array of Twin Cities stores (find the whole list here) and, notably, for free home delivery.

920 E Lake St #123, Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 666-0422
(612) 666-0422

Lakes & Legends Brewing Company

Lakes & Legends’ THC sparkling water, Hiii, dropped in October. The peppery ginger ale and juicy passionfruit flavors have five milligrams of THC and five milligrams of CBD each — but if you’re looking for an extra kick of energy, opt for the ginger ale, which has an added 10 milligrams of caffeine. Sip Hiii at the taproom, grab a can to go, or find it in stores around the Twin Cities.

1368 Lasalle Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 999-6020
(612) 999-6020

Modist Brewing Co.

TINT (an acronym for “thanks, I needed that”) is a new line of THC seltzers from downtown Minneapolis’s Modist Brewing. The blackberry-lime and mango-passionfruit TINTs are available in three-milligram THC doses — if you’re looking for something a little stronger, the pineapple-raspberry punches it up to five milligrams. Grab a can on-site at the brewery.

505 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 454-0258
(612) 454-0258

Dangerous Man Brewing Company

Dangerous Man is rolling out THC tonics batch by batch. The first, a passionfruit, guava, and orange tonic, packs 13.5 milligrams of THC into each crowler — at three servings of 4.5 milligrams each, this drink is best for sharing. Up next: an Arnie Palmer tonic. Find it at Dangerous Man’s taproom and growler shop.

1300 NE 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 259-7283
(612) 259-7283

Indeed Brewing Company and Taproom

Another early player in the THC seltzer game, Indeed’s Two Good seltzer comes in just one flavor, a botanical lavender lemonade. Its gentler dose — just two milligrams of THC and two milligrams of CBD — makes it a good starter drink for anyone who’s a little apprehensive about ingestible THC. Cans are available to go from Indeed’s taproom and at stores across Minnesota.

711 NE 15th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 843-5090
(612) 843-5090
A person wearing a brown jumpsuit holds two white cans with lettering reading “Two Good” in their hands.
Indeed’s Two Good has a lower dose than many other local THC seltzers.
Indeed Brewing

Fair State Brewing Cooperative

Fair State’s THC seltzer, aptly named Chill State, balances five milligrams of THC with a whole 25 milligrams of CBD. Flavor-wise, tart grapefruit notes pair with piney King Louis terpenes, making Chill State one of the more aromatic blends on this list. Grab a few cans at the taproom to go.

2506 NE Central Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 444-3209
(612) 444-3209

Bauhaus Brew Labs

Bauhaus Brewing’s Tetra THC seltzer debuted in September. It has a light, zingy lemon-lime flavor, and hits a mellow note by balancing its five-milligram THC dose with 15 milligrams of CBD. Buy a four-pack of Tetra at Bauhaus’s taproom, or crack one open on-site.

1315 Tyler St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 276-6911
(612) 276-6911

Minneapolis Cider Company

Minneapolis Cider Company was one of the first Minnesota producers to release a THC beverage. Trail Magic is a series of sparkling drinks made, in the spirit of the cidery, with fresh fruit: the Berry Basil (three milligrams) is blended with blueberries and strawberries, the Hop Water (three milligrams) with real hops, and the Half and Half (five milligrams) with squeezed lemons and black tea. (Take an inside look at its making here.) Trail Magic is available at Minneapolis Cider Company in to-go cans and at liquor stores around the metro — or get it shipped to your house.

701 SE 9th St, Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 886-1357
(612) 886-1357
Blue and yellow metal cans reading “Trail Magic” float in an ice bath.
Trail Magic comes in three flavors.
Minneapolis Cider Company

Surly Brewing Co.

Brewing giant Surly debuted its Take Five THC tonic in late September. At the moment, Take Five is only available as a lime seltzer, but Surly has both mixed berry and lemonade flavors in the works. These 12-ounce cans have five milligrams of THC each, and are only available to go from the brewery.

520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
(763) 999-4040
(763) 999-4040

Burning Brothers Brewing

Burning Brothers Brewing took a unique approach to THC beverages — mainly by kicking up the sugar quotient. Kite Soda is a new line of, well, soda, infused with 10 milligrams of THC. The citrus, ginger ale, and root beer all come in 16-ounce cans, and are by far the sweetest hemp-infused drinks on this map. Grab one to go at Burning Brothers Brewing, or at a wide array of vendors across the Cities.

1750 Thomas Ave W, St Paul, MN 55104
(651) 444-8882
(651) 444-8882

Bent Paddle Brewing Co.

Duluth’s Bent Paddle Brewing has two hemp-infused offerings: THC+ and CBD+. THC+, a mango-tangerine blend, balances five milligrams of THC with five milligrams of CBD. CBD+, which comes in a passionfruit-orange-guava flavor, tips the scale toward a more mellow drinking experience, with 25 milligrams of CBD and just two milligrams of THC. Find both at Bent Paddle Brewing Co. in Duluth, to go or to drink on-site. Bent Paddle’s store locator maps out other distributor spots around the state.

1832 W Michigan St, Duluth, MN 55806
(218) 279-2722
(218) 279-2722
Two brightly-colored cans sit on a green table. One reads “CBD+” and the other reads “THC+”.
Bent Paddle’s THC duo.
Bent Paddle Brewing Co.

