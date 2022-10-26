Where to Find Locally Made THC Drinks in Minnesota

In July of this year, breweries and cideries across Minnesota were handed a legislative boon: The ability to make and sell THC drinks alongside their craft beers, ciders, and seltzers. Since then, the Twin Cities scene has been abuzz with creativity. While CBD (cannabidiol, a cannabis ingredient that doesn’t cause a high) has featured in locally made drinks for a few years now, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol — the stuff that does, indeed, get you high) is new territory. (Take an inside look at how THC drinks are made here.) While further legislation regulating the sale of hemp-infused drinks is slated for next year, here are 14 Minnesota breweries and cideries trying their hand at the THC market.Read More
Little Thistle Brewing
Little Thistle Brewing in Rochester has done something unique with its take on THC drinks — beer lovers should be happy with this pick. Instead of taking the seltzer route, the brewery infused its malty, golden, nonalcoholic beer with five milligrams of THC and added a little strawberry flavor. Chill is available in cans to go at Little Thistle’s Rochester taproom.
Wild Mind Ales
WLD WTR Infusions is the THC version of Wild Mind Ales’ boozy seltzers (it’s completely alcohol-free, though). Currently available in a juicy, blended pineapple, orange, and cherry flavor, this drink has five milligrams of THC in each 16-ounce can. Find it at the Wild Mind on Pillsbury Avenue, to sip at the taproom or to go.
Venn Brewing Company
Venn Brewing Company’s new THC tonic, Zenn, mimics a paloma, with fruit infusions of grapefruit and lime and a touch of sea salt. The THC dosage stays quite light, at just five milligrams per 32-ounce crowler. Zenn is available to go at Venn Brewing’s taproom while supplies last — note that payment is cash only.
Eastlake Craft Brewery
High & Dry is a fruity THC sparkling water from Eastlake Craft Brewery. Available in lemon, passionfruit, and pamplemousse flavors, each can has five milligrams of THC. The effects kick in fast, after about 15 minutes. High & Dry is available at the taproom, at an array of Twin Cities stores (find the whole list here) and, notably, for free home delivery.
Lakes & Legends Brewing Company
Lakes & Legends’ THC sparkling water, Hiii, dropped in October. The peppery ginger ale and juicy passionfruit flavors have five milligrams of THC and five milligrams of CBD each — but if you’re looking for an extra kick of energy, opt for the ginger ale, which has an added 10 milligrams of caffeine. Sip Hiii at the taproom, grab a can to go, or find it in stores around the Twin Cities.
Modist Brewing Co.
TINT (an acronym for “thanks, I needed that”) is a new line of THC seltzers from downtown Minneapolis’s Modist Brewing. The blackberry-lime and mango-passionfruit TINTs are available in three-milligram THC doses — if you’re looking for something a little stronger, the pineapple-raspberry punches it up to five milligrams. Grab a can on-site at the brewery.
Dangerous Man Brewing Company
Dangerous Man is rolling out THC tonics batch by batch. The first, a passionfruit, guava, and orange tonic, packs 13.5 milligrams of THC into each crowler — at three servings of 4.5 milligrams each, this drink is best for sharing. Up next: an Arnie Palmer tonic. Find it at Dangerous Man’s taproom and growler shop.
Indeed Brewing Company and Taproom
Another early player in the THC seltzer game, Indeed’s Two Good seltzer comes in just one flavor, a botanical lavender lemonade. Its gentler dose — just two milligrams of THC and two milligrams of CBD — makes it a good starter drink for anyone who’s a little apprehensive about ingestible THC. Cans are available to go from Indeed’s taproom and at stores across Minnesota.
Fair State Brewing Cooperative
Fair State’s THC seltzer, aptly named Chill State, balances five milligrams of THC with a whole 25 milligrams of CBD. Flavor-wise, tart grapefruit notes pair with piney King Louis terpenes, making Chill State one of the more aromatic blends on this list. Grab a few cans at the taproom to go.
Bauhaus Brew Labs
Bauhaus Brewing’s Tetra THC seltzer debuted in September. It has a light, zingy lemon-lime flavor, and hits a mellow note by balancing its five-milligram THC dose with 15 milligrams of CBD. Buy a four-pack of Tetra at Bauhaus’s taproom, or crack one open on-site.
Minneapolis Cider Company
Minneapolis Cider Company was one of the first Minnesota producers to release a THC beverage. Trail Magic is a series of sparkling drinks made, in the spirit of the cidery, with fresh fruit: the Berry Basil (three milligrams) is blended with blueberries and strawberries, the Hop Water (three milligrams) with real hops, and the Half and Half (five milligrams) with squeezed lemons and black tea. (Take an inside look at its making here.) Trail Magic is available at Minneapolis Cider Company in to-go cans and at liquor stores around the metro — or get it shipped to your house.
Surly Brewing Co.
Brewing giant Surly debuted its Take Five THC tonic in late September. At the moment, Take Five is only available as a lime seltzer, but Surly has both mixed berry and lemonade flavors in the works. These 12-ounce cans have five milligrams of THC each, and are only available to go from the brewery.
Burning Brothers Brewing
Burning Brothers Brewing took a unique approach to THC beverages — mainly by kicking up the sugar quotient. Kite Soda is a new line of, well, soda, infused with 10 milligrams of THC. The citrus, ginger ale, and root beer all come in 16-ounce cans, and are by far the sweetest hemp-infused drinks on this map. Grab one to go at Burning Brothers Brewing, or at a wide array of vendors across the Cities.
Bent Paddle Brewing Co.
Duluth’s Bent Paddle Brewing has two hemp-infused offerings: THC+ and CBD+. THC+, a mango-tangerine blend, balances five milligrams of THC with five milligrams of CBD. CBD+, which comes in a passionfruit-orange-guava flavor, tips the scale toward a more mellow drinking experience, with 25 milligrams of CBD and just two milligrams of THC. Find both at Bent Paddle Brewing Co. in Duluth, to go or to drink on-site. Bent Paddle’s store locator maps out other distributor spots around the state.