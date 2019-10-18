9 Secret Bars For Clandestine Cocktails Around the Twin Cities

Speakeasies were all the rage during the Prohibition era, when selling alcoholic beverages was illegal throughout the United States. These establishments quenched the public’s thirst for a smooth cocktail in dark, smoke-filled basements. Prohibition ended in 1933, but almost a century later, speakeasies — now operating under considerably lower stakes — are again proliferating in bar scenes across the country, and the Twin Cities’ is no exception. Slink down narrow alleys and slip through unmarked doors to find a not-so-secret world in these nine hidden bars around the Minneapolis and St. Paul metro area.
Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.
Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.Read More