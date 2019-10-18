 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Dark floral wallpaper covered with small wooden-frames, old tables, and even older loveseats.
The back bar at Young Joni.
Katie Cannon/Eater Twin Cities

9 Secret Bars For Clandestine Cocktails Around the Twin Cities

Look for the red light in the alley at these speakeasies around Minneapolis and St. Paul

by Alex Lodner and Eater Staff Updated
The back bar at Young Joni.
| Katie Cannon/Eater Twin Cities
by Alex Lodner and Eater Staff Updated

Speakeasies were all the rage during the Prohibition era, when selling alcoholic beverages was illegal throughout the United States. These establishments quenched the public’s thirst for a smooth cocktail in dark, smoke-filled basements. Prohibition ended in 1933, but almost a century later, speakeasies — now operating under considerably lower stakes — are again proliferating in bar scenes across the country, and the Twin Cities’ is no exception. Slink down narrow alleys and slip through unmarked doors to find a not-so-secret world in these nine hidden bars around the Minneapolis and St. Paul metro area.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Sockdollager

590 W 79th St
Chanhassen, MN 55317
(952) 934-6127
(952) 934-6127
In the back of Chanhassen’s Tequila Butcher in Chanhassen, look for a hallway with an old-fashioned phone booth. Pass through the dark curtains to the right and step back in time, to a place where last century’s roaring 20’s are still roaring. Choose from over 500 whiskeys, including rare pours concealed in a “Members Only” wall safe. Feathers and suspenders are encouraged here.

2. The Hardware Store Speakeasy

201 Jackson St Suite 101
Anoka, MN 55303
(763) 316-6118
(763) 316-6118
During Prohibition, the success of speakeasies was due in part to their creative disguises as everyday businesses. In Anoka, The Hardware Store revives that clandestine tradition by sending patrons on a search for a red light above a heavy metal door. Come for live jazz, blues, and guitar music and cocktails with modern twists — like the “Mayor Lorraine,” a turquoise elixir of champagne, tequila, house mixes and edible glitter.

3. The Cardinal Room

4401 N Upton Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55412
(612) 756-9856
(612) 756-9856
The Cardinal Room prides itself on being exceptionally hard to find. Reservations here are required, and cell phones are checked at the door. Come for quirky cocktails like the signature “The Cardinal,” made with Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year and red dye #6, or the “Coocoo Bird,” a pour of absinthe. More details are provided upon reservation.

4. Sooki & Mimi

1432 W 31st St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 540-2554
(612) 540-2554
Slip into the alleyway off of 31st street and look for the red light above the door — from there, descend in the ‘70s rec room-inspired speakeasy at Sooki & Mimi. The atmosphere here is more mid-century than Prohibition-era. Enjoy the vinyls playing on loop with a crisp martini or Old Fashioned in hand.

5. Volstead's Emporium

711 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Tread down the alley and keep an eye out for the red light above a door to spot this hidden bar. Not only does Volstead’s pour some excellent drinks, but it has an extensive food menu — details aren’t publicly available online, but expect burgers, rich desserts, and classic cocktails like gimlets. Come for live jazz music on the weekend, or ragtime happy hour tunes off the old-fashioned grand piano.

6. Prohibition Bar

821 South Marquette Avenue 27th Floor, Speakeasy in the Sky
Minneapolis, MN 55402
(612) 215-3700
(612) 215-3700
Prohibition Bar isn’t exactly hidden, but considering it’s on the 27th floor of the Foshay Tower, it is hard to reach. Order an old-fashioned cocktail like the “Jackie Diamond,” made with Keeper’s Heart Irish-American whiskey, cherry bark bitters, and orange peel, and poured into a smoked class. The bar — and the Foshay Tower itself — drips with the ornamental charm of the 1920s and 30s.

7. Cobble Social House

213 3rd Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 345-5463
(612) 345-5463
Look for the mysterious golden eye painted on the dark brick building next to Monte Carlo’s parking lot. This swanky little bar serves gorgeous drinks and snacks for those clever enough to get in and snag a seat. Signature cocktails run at $15 — try a savory Morricone martini, made with mozzarella and MSG-washed vodka, smoked olives, and olive brine.

A tattooed hand holds a cocktail garnished with a citrus slice stamped with an eye outline
Look for that eye on the outside to sip these drinks
Cobble Social House [Official]

8. Young Joni

165 13th Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 345-5719
(612) 345-5719
This hidden bar behind Young Joni is just as popular as the award-winning restaurant it’s attached to. Sneak down the alley and look for the red neon light, which indicates if the bar is open. A limited number of patrons are allowed at a time inside, but the wait is worth it — this intimate room, cloaked in dark florals and velvet, feels like your sophisticated grandma’s basement setup. (That is, if your grandma had a 70s-era reel-to-reel playing in the background.)

Dark floral wallpaper covered with small wooden-frames, old tables, and even older loveseats.
The back bar at Young Joni.
Katie Cannon/Eater Twin Cities

9. The Velveteen Speakeasy

123 2nd St N
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 342-2571
(651) 342-2571
Descend a tight staircase in a nondescript building in Stillwater, and you’ll enter a dusky room filled with stylish seating and romantic corners. Sneak onto the secret garden patio and enjoy a Prohibition-era classic cocktail, like a Pisco sour topped with ethereal egg whites.

