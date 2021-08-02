 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Eat Great Pizza in the Twin Cities

11 Flavorful Indian and South Asian Restaurants Around the Twin Cities Metro

15 Essential Twin Cities Breakfasts

A heap of buffalo chicken wings on a white plate next to blue cheese and celery.
Buffalo wings from Runyon’s Tavern.
Runyon’s Tavern

Where to Find Stellar Wings in the Twin Cities

A local guide to everyone’s favorite game day snack

by Ali Elabbady and Eater Staff Updated
Buffalo wings from Runyon’s Tavern.
| Runyon’s Tavern
by Ali Elabbady and Eater Staff Updated

Whether it’s game day or a spontaneous hankering for a crispy, saucy meal, the demand for good wings never wavers. Juicy and handheld, they’re an excellent vessel for flavor — and though they’re messier than the average knife-and-fork chicken dinner, they’re undoubtedly a top contender in the poultry world. Whether you’re in search of wings as a complement to pizza and beer, or a full meal for the everyday spice hound, here are 18 places in the Twin Cities to get a wing fix.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

D-Spot

Chef Darin Koch is the primary architect of D-Spot out in Oakdale. This restaurant’s serves wings made with a huge, inventive list of scratch-made sauces and dry-rubs — true spice hounds should opt for the fiery Seizonsha or Scorpion King wings, but there are many other choices for the less bold. (Think Lalapalooza, made with lavender and peppercorn, or The Canadian, made with bourbon and brown sugar.) D-Spot offers a flavorful burger selection, too.

7129 10th St N, Oakdale, MN 55128
Cora's Best Chicken Wings

With two St. Paul locations on Cesar Chavez Street and Payne Avenue, Cora’s is a bit of a hidden gem of the wings scene, and every bit worth the stop. It serves up sweet or spicy wings with a side of Cantonese fare (think wontons, egg rolls, and fried rice). There’s also the option to go boneless with a lemon pepper dry rub.

168 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul, MN 55107
A spread from Cora’s.
Cora’s

Alary's Bar

Alary’s neon sign signals to nearby wing lovers like a lighthouse beacon. This spot offers both dry-rubbed and saucy wings — the menu is pared-down but quality. Choose between classic buffalo, sweet sesame, Cajun rub, and a signature rub. Alary’s, not far from CHS field in downtown St. Paul, is stuffed with old-fashioned neon signs and TVs. It’s a great spot to catch the latest sports game on TV.

139 7th St E, St Paul, MN 55101
HmongTown Marketplace

Find some fantastic wings at the food court in HmongTown Marketplace. Stuffed with bean thread noodles, herbs, and ground meat, these wings are reassembled into a meaty masterpiece. Drizzle them with chili sauce to add some heat.

217 Como Ave, St Paul, MN 55103
Hickory Hut

This casual spot on St. Paul’s University Avenue is known for its legendary dry rub — the mastermind behind this amalgam of spices is local restaurateur Art Song. Order a full dinner with two sides, or as a standalone order of wings as an accompaniment to ribs or catfish — Hickory Hut is also popular as a barbecue spot.

647 University Ave W, St Paul, MN 55104
Red Rabbit St. Paul

Known primarily as an Italian eatery, Red Rabbit is also home to some excellent wings. While many spots in the Twin Cities opt for fried wings, Red Rabbit wood-grills its wings and serves a creamy parmesan dip on the side. Pro-tip: Don’t miss the vegetable selection. These wings pair fantastically with roasted carrots or cauliflower, a sure upgrade from basic celery and carrots.

788 Grand Ave, St Paul, MN 55105
A plate of wings sits next to a small black dish of blue cheese on a white plate.
Reb Rabbit’s offering.
Red Rabbit

Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub

In south Minneapolis sits Northbound Brewpub & Smokehouse, the brainchild of owners Jamie Robinson and Ryan Flanagan. This restaurant is known for its wings, which are applewood-smoked, then tossed in sauces that range from an Alabama white — made with mayonnaise, vinegar, and spices — to a finely tuned apricot chipotle, which gets the taste buds tapping.

2716 E 38th St, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Buster's On 28th

Located just a stone’s throw from A Baker’s Wife, Buster’s on 28th is a roomy neighborhood bar that’s home to some great chicken wings. Choose between a buffalo, barbecue, or Thai peanut sauce, or settle on a savory dry rub. Buster’s has other tantalizing selection as well, like its burgers — which can be made with a bison, chicken, or vegan patty — or the lamb meatball orecchiette,

4204 S 28th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Cedar Inn

Cedar Inn has satisfied wing aficionados far and wide since its debut in 1942. The vibe inside is equal parts neighborhood sports bar and tavern. Known for its jumbo buffalo wings — some call them “pterodactyl wings” — Cedar Inn slathers its wings with a choice of six sauces and three dry rubs. A mix of the hot buffalo and Asian sticky sauces gives a powerful punch of flavor.

4155 Cedar Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Tracy's Saloon & Eatery

About five minutes from Electric Fetus on Franklin Avenue is Tracy’s Saloon & Eatery. Stock up on on some vinyls, cassette tapes, and CD’s, and then stop by this neighborhood spot. Whether it’s the oyster sauce or wings dry-rubbed in Ethiopian berbere seasoning, Tracy’s has flavors to satiate any taste. Photos of Prince and Bob Dylan, plus a number of choice hockey jerseys, decorate the walls.

2207 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
Blue Door Pub University

A relaxed pub known as the home of the “Blucy” (a Juicy Lucy burger stuffed with bleu cheese) and an expansive selection of beers on tap, the Blue Door Pub has four locations across Saint Paul and Minneapolis. With six different wing sauces and three different dry rubs to select from, it’s strong fixture in the local wing circuit — try the Frogtown, made with a rich peanut sauce, or the strawberry habanero for some sweet heat.

1514 Como Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Five vertical photos of wings arranged next to each other.
Blue Door Pub’s diverse wing selections
Blue Door Pub

Ray J's American Grill

This Northeast Minneapolis staple is a cozy sports bar for wing lovers seeking refuge from busy downtown. Ray J’s is known for its jumbo wings, tossed in sauces that satisfy tame and adventurous taste buds alike. Instead of the bleu cheese or ranch that accompanies the wings, ask for Ray J’s homemade garlic sauce to add some zing. (That said, Ray J’s blue cheese is homemade.)

500 Central Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Spring Street Tavern

An understated tavern in Northeast Minneapolis, Spring Street Tavern is known equally for its karaoke nights and its great wings. Choose between four varieties: a hot-honey barbecue, tangy buffalo, a house-made dry rub, and the lemon pepper curry dry rub. (Heat lovers should opt for the latter.)

355 Monroe St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Buffalo chicken wings sit in a basket beside blue cheese and celery.
Wings from Spring Spreet.
Spring Street Tavern

The Monte Carlo

A downtown Minneapolis institution since 1906, The Monte Carlo is a historic time capsule with an the old-school interior — the decor emulates supper clubs and steak houses of the 20th century. But the Monte Carlo’s wings steal the show: Served “Beijing-style,” they’re packed with spices. Swap the standard carrots and celery for the grilled asparagus or broccoli spears, which make an excellent pairing.

219 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Runyon's

Located near the Warehouse District in downtown Minneapolis, Runyon’s was one of the first local restaurants to introduce buffalo wings to its menu in 1984. The now-ubiquitous wings still remain a top seller. Patrons from all walks of life pull up to Runyon’s bar stools and tables, whether they’re sport goers catching a game at Target Field, or art lovers leaving the latest play or concert. The walls are decorated with historic photos of Minneapolis.

107 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Eli's Food & Cocktails

Eli’s is a classy, quaint restaurant and cocktail spot that’s been in business since 1960, with locations in both downtown and Northeast Minneapolis. Its honey soy wings, served with sriracha aioli on the side, hit the tastebuds right. Aside from that standout variety, Eli’s also serves traditional buffalo wings and two dry rub selections — Cajun and Nashville hot — to awaken anyone’s inner spice hound.

1225 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Tooties On Lowry

A family-owned restaurant since 1988, Tootie’s is filled with dive bar memorabilia, from pool tables to arcade games and pinball machines. Alongside appetizers, burgers, and sandwiches are Tootie’s stellar wings, served in huge portions and with a plethora of dry rub and sauce options, from a traditional five-spice dry-rub to chili plum sauce.

2706 Lowry Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Brick & Bourbon

Maple Grove’s Brick & Bourbon Craft Bar & Brewery is an industrial-style space decorated with brick and bourbon barrels — a vibe you might spot in Minneapolis’s Warehouse District. Among the menu highlights are the wings, offered with four dry rubs and six sauces (three of which are in-house barbecue). The pomegranate sriracha brings plenty of heat, while the Taj Mahal dry rub unites savory and spicy notes for one hell of a good wing.

7887 Elm Creek Blvd N, Maple Grove, MN 55369
