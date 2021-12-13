A Guide to Holiday Dinners in the Twin Cities

Tis the season to abandon the kitchen and let local restaurants do the holiday cooking. Many restaurants around Minneapolis and St. Paul are offering take-home Christmas feasts, from Southern-style smoked brisket and candied yams to Venezuelan feasts of hallacas, pan de jamon, and pernil. Others are serving dine-in meals on Christmas day, swapping in dishes like red wine-braised beef short ribs for the more traditional ham. Either way you plan it, don’t overlook these enticing holiday dessert options, either: butterscotch pudding, Honeycrisp apple crostata, and eggnog custard pie. Here are 13 places to order a holiday meal around the Twin Cities.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.