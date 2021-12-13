 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

17 Gorgeous Twin Cities Party Rooms to Plan an Event Around

20 Must-Have Soups in the Twin Cities

The 16 Hottest New Restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul Right Now, November 2021

A meatless spread from The Herbivorous Butcher.
Go vegan this Christmas with a winter charcuterie pack from The Herbivorous Butcher.
The Herbivorous Butcher/official

Where to Order Christmas Meals Around the Twin Cities

From seafood boil kits to heat-and-eat guava rolls, it’s easy to host a festive feast

by Ali Elabbady
View as Map
Go vegan this Christmas with a winter charcuterie pack from The Herbivorous Butcher.
| The Herbivorous Butcher/official
by Ali Elabbady

With Christmas quickly approaching, it’s time to ditch last-minute trips to the grocery store in favor of preordering a festive meal from a reliable Twin Cities restaurant.

Chefs offer a slew of take-and-make meals to enjoy in the comfort of one’s home, designed to feed parties of one, two, or a quite a few. Whether Christmas cravings call for a meatless charcuterie board, deliciously messy seafood boil, countless cookies, or a gingerbread ice cream pie, here’s a guide to Twin Cities restaurants offering a superior selection of curated holiday spreads.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed in geographically.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Girl With Spoon

Copy Link
(612) 368-7878
(612) 368-7878
Visit Website

This private chef in the heart of Brooklyn Park offers a holiday menu where Liberian and Cajun cuisine meet in the middle. The flavorful and savory lineup includes roasted Cornish hens or Liberian fried cabbage. Ordering information can be found via Instagram.

2. Centro

Copy Link
1414 Quincy St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 345-5527
(612) 345-5527
Visit Website

Looking to keep things informal, festive, and chill for the holidays? Chef Jose Alarcon has it covered with a take-home nacho kit, and to satisfy a sweet tooth, there’s take-and-bake guava rolls. Additionally, its family-sized taco set features a pound of chosen meat with rice, beans, and tortillas. Visit Centro’s website and click the online ordering button.

3. Panda Garden Buffet

Copy Link
1706 Lexington Ave N
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 488-5505
(651) 488-5505
Visit Website

Celebrating the holidays as a lone wolf or as a couple? Consider the buffet at Panda Garden off Lexington and Larpenteur in Roseville, where one can load up on some Cantonese and Chinese-American fare with a soft-serve finish.

Also Featured in:

4. The Herbivorous Butcher

Copy Link
507 1st Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 208-0992
(612) 208-0992
Visit Website

The Herbivorous Butcher rolls out a winter charcuterie pack for the holidays, consisting of a bevy of its beloved “meats and cheeses.” Just add crackers, bread, and any other items to make a proper vegan spread at home. Order a winter charcuterie board here.

Also Featured in:

5. Bellecour Bakery @ Cooks

Copy Link
210 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 223-8167
(612) 223-8167
Visit Website

The beloved bakery offers a holiday brunch package built with French toast with crème brûlée batter, spinach and cheese quiche, and salad, Portions feed two to three or four to six. Tack on a French silk crepe cake, which can be ordered separately. Pre-ordering and pickup information here.

Also Featured in:

6. Union Hmong Kitchen

Copy Link
520 N 4th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 259-8965
(612) 259-8965
Visit Website

Looking to give an awesome gift or simply spice up your own pantry? Consider chef Yia Vang’s Union Hmong Kitchen pantry essentials kit. This curated box comes with sauces, shroomami salt, and its special Szechuan coffee rub. Order online, or pick up the boxed loot at its flagship location inside Graze Provisions + Librations.

Also Featured in:

7. Red Rabbit Minneapolis

Copy Link
201 N Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 767-8855
(612) 767-8855
Visit Website

The team at Red Rabbit and Red Cow offer surf-and-turf takeout kits starring a Manhattan loin cut and shrimp scampi ($259 for five to seven). Along with a bevy of appetizers, a charcuterie board, and a chocolate cake with buttercream frosting, Red Rabbit has all the bases covered for a joyous holiday feast. Order here for pickup at Red Cow Uptown.

Also Featured in:

8. Trap Haus Sweets & Baking Co.

Copy Link
Visit Website

Trap Haus Sweets & Baking Co. originally started as a way for chef/owner Sahkeena Mkali to keep connections strong with loved ones during the pandemic. The flourishing business delivers cakes, cookies, and more to keep hearts full and taste buds happy. To celebrate one year in operation, Trap Haus Sweets takes Christmas preorders for DIY cookie kits and three fan favorite pies as a post-holiday splurge. Check out its Instagram for ordering information.

Also Featured in:

9. JoJo & Co.

Copy Link
Visit Website

JoJo & Co., the brainchild of Joanna Beissner and Elsbeth Young-Haug, spruces up the holidays with desserts like chocolate peppermint tarts and hot chocolate bombs. In their words, “‘tis the season to eat dessert first.” Check out their website to stock up on assorted dessert wares to ring in a holly jolly Christmas.

JoJo &amp; Co.’s cookie spread.
The Cookie Exchange Package from JoJo & Co.
JoJo & Co./official

Also Featured in:

10. Monello

Copy Link
1115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 353-6207
(612) 353-6207
Visit Website

The Downtown Minneapolis mainstay carries on with business as usual on Christmas Eve, with a Christmas Day breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The three-course Christmas Day feast kicks off with a selection of smoked ham with pineapple chutney, followed by roast beef tenderloin with glazed parsnips. An array of sides complement the main course and choose between a cheesecake with lingonberry sauce or a decadent chocolate buche de Noel  for dessert. Click here to book a reservation.

Also Featured in:

11. P.S. Steak

Copy Link
510 Groveland Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 886-1620
(612) 886-1620
Visit Website

Chef Ryan Thompson gets into the holiday spirit with a takeout dinner for four ($130), featuring butternut squash soup with pepitas, prime rib with sauce au poivre, cheesy au gratin potatoes and dulce de leches bread pudding. Order here.

Also Featured in:

12. Cornelius Pasta Company

Copy Link
Visit Website

Chef/owner Rachael Cornelius McLeod creates pasta from scratch with vibrant and dazzling seasonal ingredients, enough to serve as an excellent accompaniment or a main entree no matter the size of the gathering. Visit their website to order directly from their webstore for pickup on Sundays, and don’t forget to stock up on their popular sauces.

13. Milkjam Creamery

Copy Link
2743 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 424-4668
(612) 424-4668
Visit Website

Chef/owner Sameh Wadi brings dessert goods to the masses, and holiday pies from Milkjam Creamery are an excellent way to sweeten any family gathering. Choose from a French silk pie featuring a milk chocolate ice cream base, topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate, or a gingerbread pie made with Milkjam’s chai gingerbread ice cream, and topped with cranberry. Visit Milkjam’s website to order one for pickup on December 22 or 23.

Two pies for the holidays at Milkjam Creamery.
Milkjam Creamery makes French Silk and Gingerbread Ice Cream pies for the holidays, both with a graham cracker crust.
Milkjam Creamery/official

Also Featured in:

14. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Woodbury

Copy Link
9060 Hudson Rd
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 346-0370
(651) 346-0370
Visit Website

Spending the holidays alone because family, friends, or others can’t make it? Not to worry. Alamo Drafthouse has awesome appetizers, beverages, and pizzas to enjoy while catching a showing of Eyes Wide Shut or Spider Man: No Way Home on the evening of Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Stroll by during the afternoon of Christmas Day to enjoy a special brunch menu and view the 2015 Cate Blanchett flick “Carol.”

Also Featured in:

15. Grand Catch

Copy Link
1672 Grand Ave
St Paul, MN 55105
(651) 348-8541
(651) 348-8541
Visit Website

Looking to switch up the centerpiece? Sameh Wadi offers take-home boil kits perfect for one or the whole squad. Choose from three different boil kits, and take advantage of add-on options to get more adventurous with the gloriously messy seafood spread. Don’t forget the bibs and gloves. Lock in an order here.

A seafood spread by Grand Catch
A take-home boil kit from Grand Catch
Grand Catch/official photo

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Petite León

Copy Link
3800 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55409
(612) 208-1247
(612) 208-1247
Visit Website

The 2021 Eater Awards winner from chef Jorge Guzmán and mixologist Travis Serbus offers an array of takeaway meals and rave-worthy starters for the holiday. Options include an appetizing smoked pork shoulder with cider mustard gravy, and a bread pudding collab with Patisserie 46 spiked with Kentucky bourbon, plus Venezuelan chocolate for dessert. Ordering details here.

Also Featured in:

17. El Burrito Mercado

Copy Link
175 Cesar Chavez St
St Paul, MN 55107
(651) 227-2192
(651) 227-2192
Visit Website

El Burrito Mercado has some of the top Mexican food in town and is ready to cater to any holiday gathering. Visit their location in West Saint Paul, or place an order online for pickup. For a stocking stuffer idea, pick up some of its imported goods or gift cards.

Also Featured in:

18. Tilia

Copy Link
2726 W 43rd St
Minneapolis, MN 55410
(612) 354-2806
(612) 354-2806
Visit Website

Looking for a more traditional way to ring in the holidays? Tilia is offering an assortment of holiday cookies prepared by the staff. Call dibs on a $45 cookie package through December 23.

Also Featured in:

19. Patisserie 46

Copy Link
4552 Grand Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 354-3257
(612) 354-3257
Visit Website

While dessert options are endless this time of year, confectionary king John Kraus has introduced something to rival the breakable Valentine hearts on Valentine’s Day. Say hello to the Chocolate Santa Hat, filled with a ton of holiday goodies. Visit Patisserie 46’s website to pre-order for pickup between December 22 to 24.

Also Featured in:

20. Cheesecake Funk

Copy Link
Minneapolis Marriott Southwest, 5801 Opus Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55343
(612) 388-3121
(612) 388-3121
Visit Website

Cheesecake Funk based out of the Minneapolis Marriott Southwest in Minnetonka is known for its fantastic varieties of cheesecakes that even impressed the late purple majesty Prince. Its cult cheesecakes come in both small and large sizes. Order online.

21. Mason Jar Kitchen

Copy Link
1565 Cliff Rd # 1
Eagan, MN 55122
(651) 340-7809
(651) 340-7809
Visit Website

Mason Jar Kitchen in Eagan has both heat-and-serve and ready-to-eat options to round out Christmas dinner this year, with options like Canadian salmon with lemon beurre blanc, prime rib with au jus, or go the surf-and-turf route and order both. Dinners for four to six comes with a load of sides, salad options, and dinner rolls with butter. Ordering, add-ons, and pickup information here.

Surf and turf options at Mason Jar Kitchen
Mason Jar Kitchen’s Christmas feast spread. 
Mason Jar Kitchen/official

More in Maps

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Girl With Spoon

Brooklyn Park, MN

This private chef in the heart of Brooklyn Park offers a holiday menu where Liberian and Cajun cuisine meet in the middle. The flavorful and savory lineup includes roasted Cornish hens or Liberian fried cabbage. Ordering information can be found via Instagram.

(612) 368-7878
Visit Website

2. Centro

1414 Quincy St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Looking to keep things informal, festive, and chill for the holidays? Chef Jose Alarcon has it covered with a take-home nacho kit, and to satisfy a sweet tooth, there’s take-and-bake guava rolls. Additionally, its family-sized taco set features a pound of chosen meat with rice, beans, and tortillas. Visit Centro’s website and click the online ordering button.

1414 Quincy St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 345-5527
Visit Website

3. Panda Garden Buffet

1706 Lexington Ave N, Roseville, MN 55113

Celebrating the holidays as a lone wolf or as a couple? Consider the buffet at Panda Garden off Lexington and Larpenteur in Roseville, where one can load up on some Cantonese and Chinese-American fare with a soft-serve finish.

1706 Lexington Ave N
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 488-5505
Visit Website

4. The Herbivorous Butcher

507 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

The Herbivorous Butcher rolls out a winter charcuterie pack for the holidays, consisting of a bevy of its beloved “meats and cheeses.” Just add crackers, bread, and any other items to make a proper vegan spread at home. Order a winter charcuterie board here.

507 1st Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 208-0992
Visit Website

5. Bellecour Bakery @ Cooks

210 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN 55401

The beloved bakery offers a holiday brunch package built with French toast with crème brûlée batter, spinach and cheese quiche, and salad, Portions feed two to three or four to six. Tack on a French silk crepe cake, which can be ordered separately. Pre-ordering and pickup information here.

210 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 223-8167
Visit Website

6. Union Hmong Kitchen

520 N 4th St, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Looking to give an awesome gift or simply spice up your own pantry? Consider chef Yia Vang’s Union Hmong Kitchen pantry essentials kit. This curated box comes with sauces, shroomami salt, and its special Szechuan coffee rub. Order online, or pick up the boxed loot at its flagship location inside Graze Provisions + Librations.

520 N 4th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 259-8965
Visit Website

7. Red Rabbit Minneapolis

201 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

The team at Red Rabbit and Red Cow offer surf-and-turf takeout kits starring a Manhattan loin cut and shrimp scampi ($259 for five to seven). Along with a bevy of appetizers, a charcuterie board, and a chocolate cake with buttercream frosting, Red Rabbit has all the bases covered for a joyous holiday feast. Order here for pickup at Red Cow Uptown.

201 N Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 767-8855
Visit Website

8. Trap Haus Sweets & Baking Co.

Minneapolis, MN

Trap Haus Sweets & Baking Co. originally started as a way for chef/owner Sahkeena Mkali to keep connections strong with loved ones during the pandemic. The flourishing business delivers cakes, cookies, and more to keep hearts full and taste buds happy. To celebrate one year in operation, Trap Haus Sweets takes Christmas preorders for DIY cookie kits and three fan favorite pies as a post-holiday splurge. Check out its Instagram for ordering information.

Visit Website

9. JoJo & Co.

Minneapolis, MN
JoJo &amp; Co.’s cookie spread.
The Cookie Exchange Package from JoJo & Co.
JoJo & Co./official

JoJo & Co., the brainchild of Joanna Beissner and Elsbeth Young-Haug, spruces up the holidays with desserts like chocolate peppermint tarts and hot chocolate bombs. In their words, “‘tis the season to eat dessert first.” Check out their website to stock up on assorted dessert wares to ring in a holly jolly Christmas.

Visit Website

10. Monello

1115 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55403

The Downtown Minneapolis mainstay carries on with business as usual on Christmas Eve, with a Christmas Day breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The three-course Christmas Day feast kicks off with a selection of smoked ham with pineapple chutney, followed by roast beef tenderloin with glazed parsnips. An array of sides complement the main course and choose between a cheesecake with lingonberry sauce or a decadent chocolate buche de Noel  for dessert. Click here to book a reservation.

1115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 353-6207
Visit Website

11. P.S. Steak

510 Groveland Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403

Chef Ryan Thompson gets into the holiday spirit with a takeout dinner for four ($130), featuring butternut squash soup with pepitas, prime rib with sauce au poivre, cheesy au gratin potatoes and dulce de leches bread pudding. Order here.

510 Groveland Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 886-1620
Visit Website

12. Cornelius Pasta Company

St Paul, MN

Chef/owner Rachael Cornelius McLeod creates pasta from scratch with vibrant and dazzling seasonal ingredients, enough to serve as an excellent accompaniment or a main entree no matter the size of the gathering. Visit their website to order directly from their webstore for pickup on Sundays, and don’t forget to stock up on their popular sauces.

Visit Website

13. Milkjam Creamery

2743 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Two pies for the holidays at Milkjam Creamery.
Milkjam Creamery makes French Silk and Gingerbread Ice Cream pies for the holidays, both with a graham cracker crust.
Milkjam Creamery/official

Chef/owner Sameh Wadi brings dessert goods to the masses, and holiday pies from Milkjam Creamery are an excellent way to sweeten any family gathering. Choose from a French silk pie featuring a milk chocolate ice cream base, topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate, or a gingerbread pie made with Milkjam’s chai gingerbread ice cream, and topped with cranberry. Visit Milkjam’s website to order one for pickup on December 22 or 23.

2743 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 424-4668
Visit Website

14. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Woodbury

9060 Hudson Rd, Woodbury, MN 55125

Spending the holidays alone because family, friends, or others can’t make it? Not to worry. Alamo Drafthouse has awesome appetizers, beverages, and pizzas to enjoy while catching a showing of Eyes Wide Shut or Spider Man: No Way Home on the evening of Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Stroll by during the afternoon of Christmas Day to enjoy a special brunch menu and view the 2015 Cate Blanchett flick “Carol.”

9060 Hudson Rd
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 346-0370
Visit Website

15. Grand Catch

1672 Grand Ave, St Paul, MN 55105
A seafood spread by Grand Catch
A take-home boil kit from Grand Catch
Grand Catch/official photo

Looking to switch up the centerpiece? Sameh Wadi offers take-home boil kits perfect for one or the whole squad. Choose from three different boil kits, and take advantage of add-on options to get more adventurous with the gloriously messy seafood spread. Don’t forget the bibs and gloves. Lock in an order here.

1672 Grand Ave
St Paul, MN 55105
(651) 348-8541
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Petite León

3800 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55409

The 2021 Eater Awards winner from chef Jorge Guzmán and mixologist Travis Serbus offers an array of takeaway meals and rave-worthy starters for the holiday. Options include an appetizing smoked pork shoulder with cider mustard gravy, and a bread pudding collab with Patisserie 46 spiked with Kentucky bourbon, plus Venezuelan chocolate for dessert. Ordering details here.

3800 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55409
(612) 208-1247
Visit Website

17. El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul, MN 55107

El Burrito Mercado has some of the top Mexican food in town and is ready to cater to any holiday gathering. Visit their location in West Saint Paul, or place an order online for pickup. For a stocking stuffer idea, pick up some of its imported goods or gift cards.

175 Cesar Chavez St
St Paul, MN 55107
(651) 227-2192
Visit Website

18. Tilia

2726 W 43rd St, Minneapolis, MN 55410

Looking for a more traditional way to ring in the holidays? Tilia is offering an assortment of holiday cookies prepared by the staff. Call dibs on a $45 cookie package through December 23.

2726 W 43rd St
Minneapolis, MN 55410
(612) 354-2806
Visit Website

19. Patisserie 46

4552 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419

While dessert options are endless this time of year, confectionary king John Kraus has introduced something to rival the breakable Valentine hearts on Valentine’s Day. Say hello to the Chocolate Santa Hat, filled with a ton of holiday goodies. Visit Patisserie 46’s website to pre-order for pickup between December 22 to 24.

4552 Grand Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 354-3257
Visit Website

20. Cheesecake Funk

Minneapolis Marriott Southwest, 5801 Opus Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN 55343

Cheesecake Funk based out of the Minneapolis Marriott Southwest in Minnetonka is known for its fantastic varieties of cheesecakes that even impressed the late purple majesty Prince. Its cult cheesecakes come in both small and large sizes. Order online.

Minneapolis Marriott Southwest, 5801 Opus Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55343
(612) 388-3121
Visit Website

21. Mason Jar Kitchen

1565 Cliff Rd # 1, Eagan, MN 55122
Surf and turf options at Mason Jar Kitchen
Mason Jar Kitchen’s Christmas feast spread. 
Mason Jar Kitchen/official

Mason Jar Kitchen in Eagan has both heat-and-serve and ready-to-eat options to round out Christmas dinner this year, with options like Canadian salmon with lemon beurre blanc, prime rib with au jus, or go the surf-and-turf route and order both. Dinners for four to six comes with a load of sides, salad options, and dinner rolls with butter. Ordering, add-ons, and pickup information here.

1565 Cliff Rd # 1
Eagan, MN 55122
(651) 340-7809
Visit Website

Related Maps