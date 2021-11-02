 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Find Locally Made THC Drinks in Minnesota

15 Essential Twin Cities Brunches

12 Essential Restaurants in St. Paul’s Mac-Groveland Neighborhood

A red and white dish full of creamy mashed potatoes on a wooden table.
Creamy mashed potatoes from Spoon and Stable.
Erin Kincheloe

These Twin Cities Restaurants Are Offering Thanksgiving Take-Home Feasts

Oak-smoked turkeys, creamy cheddar potatoes, vegan dishes, and maple-bourbon pecan pies

by Justine Jones and Tierney Plumb Updated
Creamy mashed potatoes from Spoon and Stable.
| Erin Kincheloe
by Justine Jones and Tierney Plumb Updated

Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and if a homemade meal just won’t cut it this year, look no further than these Twin Cities restaurants serving take-home feasts. Many spots, like Spoon and Stable, Colossal Cafe, Tilia, and Lowry Hill Meats are serving classic spreads of turkey, creamy mashed potatoes, cranberries, and decadent seasonal pies. If you’re on the hunt for something different, try spiced turkey with Mediterranean-style stuffing from Fhima’s, or Hmong sausage, fish, and steamed buns from Union Hmong Kitchen. This map highlights places offering full Thanksgiving meals, but many other restaurants and bakeries, like Hot Hands, Vikings & Goddesses, and Fruit and Grain have Thanksgiving pies and pastries available for order.

Thanksgiving is an immensely complex holiday — often a time for family gathering and sharing gratitude, for many, it’s closely tied to the United States’ colonial legacy and violence against Indigenous people. Note that November is Indigenous History Month, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate and support Indigenous communities in Minnesota, the ancestral homeland of the Dakota and the Ojibwe. Enjoy a meal or coffee at Gatherings Cafe, Pow Wow Grounds, Makwa Coffee, Indigenous Food Labs, or Owamni — named the James Beard Foundation’s Best New Restaurant of 2022 — and learn more about NATIFS, chef Sean Sherman and Dana Thompson’s nonprofit, which works to revitalize Indigenous foodways. Indigenous Food Network has also partnered with Seward Cafe on a series of Indigenous cooking classes throughout November.

Animales Barbeque Co.

Thanks to this year’s turkey shortage, Animales has pared back its usual Thanksgiving offerings to family kits. The menu has some homey Midwestern touches: Each kit, which feeds four to six people for $160, includes a half smoked turkey, wild rice pilaf, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, pumpkin pudding, biscuits, and roasted root vegetables. Orders are open on Tock; pick up at Bauhaus Brew Labs on Wednesday, November 23.

1121 Quincy St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 400-2153
(612) 400-2153

The Herbivorous Butcher

The faux meat and cheese makers behind Minneapolis’s beloved vegan butcher are offering a stuffed turkey-free feast for eight to 10 ($115), complete with hickory bacon, maple sage breakfast sausage, smoked gouda, chive cheddar “cheese” sauce, gravy, and vegan marshmallows. Order online for shipping or pick-up from November 16 to November 23.

507 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 208-0992
(612) 208-0992

Surdyk's Liquor & Cheese Shop

Around since 1934, this family-owned market offers a whole array of dishes and sides to assemble at-home holiday feasts. Turkeys are already sold out this year, but Surdyk’s has accompaniments like mashed potatoes, roasted root vegetables, and giblet stuffing. It also curates a four-bottle wine package that pairs well with the menu. Don’t forget an apple, pumpkin, or maple-bourbon pecan pie.

303 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 379-3232
(612) 379-3232

Colossal Cafe

Colossal Cafe’s a la carte Thanksgiving offerings include turkey breast and thigh by the pound, herbed dressing, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, cranberries, bread, and apple, pumpkin, and pecan pies. (Or, buy an individual dinner with most of these dishes combined.) Orders go live online on November 1, and pick-up is November 23 at either Colossal Cafe location.

2315 Como Ave, St Paul, MN 55108
(651) 797-4027
(651) 797-4027
A white bowl full of cranberry sauce sits on a wooden table.
Cranberry sauce from Colossal Cafe.
Colossal Cafe

Surly Brewing Co.

Surly’s Thanksgiving feast, portioned for four to six people, packs a punch. Three pounds of oak-smoked, lemon-brined turkey breast pairs with white cheddar mashed potatoes, green bean casserole with smoked mushroom cream, wild rice stuffing, maple-glazed carrots, cranberry sauce, and rolls. Surly is also offering a Jojo & Co’s pumpkin pie, infused with Skeleton Key baltic porter and topped with a dollop of vanilla chantilly cream. This year, for the first time, Surly has a beer pairing: A bottle of rye barrel-aged strong ale. Place an order online ($225) and pick up at Surly November 22 and 23.

520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
(763) 999-4040
(763) 999-4040

Spoon and Stable

Spoon and Stable’s take-home Thanksgiving meals come in two portions: six to eight people for $325, or 12-16 people for $595. Turkey preparations include classic roasted breast and confit legs with crispy wings. Sides include gravy, mashed potatoes, rolls, brioche stuffing, cranberry sauce, roasted delicata squash with balsamic vinaigrette, Brussels sprouts with bacon, and pumpkin pie (a gluten-free pie option is available, too). Order online and pick up November 23 at Spoon and Stable.

211 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 224-9850
(612) 224-9850

Union Hmong Kitchen

Union Hmong Kitchen’s Thanksgiving menu features traditional Hmong influences — the full menu has yet to be released, but expect a spread of smoked turkey legs, Hmong sausage, fish, and galabaos (a type of steamed buns), plus an array of side dishes. Orders open on Tock on November 1, and pick-up runs throughout the day on November 23 in Uptown.

520 N 4th St Ste 4, Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 431-5285
(612) 431-5285
An array of traditional Hmong dishes on a granite-colored background.
UHK’s Thanksgiving spread.
Lauren Cutshall

Red Rabbit Minneapolis

Red Cow and Red Rabbit’s Thanksgiving meal kits ($239) feature a classic spread of turkey, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy, butter pecan sweet potatoes, stuffing, mac and cheese, bread, cranberries, and pumpkin pie. All of these dishes are available a la carte, as well — as are extra add-ons like salad, wild rice casserole, and cocktail kits. Orders launch online on November 1, and pick up is November 23 at the Red Cow in Uptown.

201 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 767-8855
(612) 767-8855
An array of Thanksgiving dishes on a dark background.
Red Cow and Red Rabbit’s Thanksgiving spread.
Red Cow / Red Rabbit

Mara Restaurant and Bar

Known for its Mediterranean-influenced dishes, Mara is offering a traditional Thanksgiving take-home feast — think oven-roasted turkey with gravy, butternut squash soup, cranberry sauce, roasted yams with rosemary honey, sourdough stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, and mashed red potatoes. Dutch apple and pecan pies top it all off. The packages come in portions for four to six, six to eight, and eight to twelve, and range in price from $340 to $560. Order on Tock by November 18 and pick up at the Four Seasons hotel on November 24. Note that Mara also has dine-in Thanksgiving service.

245 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 895-5709
(612) 895-5709

Fhima's Minneapolis

Fhima’s Thanksgiving takeout menu switches things up by pairing a honey-glazed ham with a free-range, spiced turkey. The stuffing is Mediterranean-style — other sides include apple cranberry salad, green beans with roasted garlic, potato parmesan au gratin, roasted Brussels sprouts with maple glaze, and a tarte tatin with chantilly cream. Order online for $55 per guest, and pick up November 23.

40 S 7th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402
(612) 353-4792
(612) 353-4792

Lowry Hill Meats

Thanksgiving orders at Lowry Hill Meats go live November 1 — note that these turkeys required a deposit beforehand. This year, choose between a fresh whole bird from Nine Patch Farm in Wausau, Wisconsin or smoked turkey breast from Wild Acres Farm in Pequot Lakes. Round out the meal with sides like turkey gravy, sage stuffing, pureed Yukon potatoes, pies from Honey & Rye Bakery, and more. Pick up at Lowry Hill Meats Tuesday, November 22 and Wednesday, November 23.

1934 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 999-4200
(612) 999-4200
A golden, roasted turkey on a white plate.
Lowry Hill is offering fresh whole birds from Nine Patch Farm in Wausau, Wisconsin.
Lowry Hill Meats

The Lynhall No. 2640 LynLake

The Lynhall’s Thanksgiving bundles are portioned for either two to three ($120) or four to five ($230) people. This year’s menu features a sage and peppercorn-brined turkey breast, brown butter mashed potatoes, winter squash stuffing, a green bean and crimini mushroom casserole, cider-braised cabbage, ginger-cranberry marmalade, a green salad, and turkey gravy. (Or, opt for the vegetarian menu, and sub out turkey for sage-laminated house pappardelle). A la carte sides, pastries, and pies are available, too. Order are live online; pick-up November 22 and 23 at the Lyn-Lake location.

2640 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 870-2640
(612) 870-2640

Reverie Cafe + Bar

Reverie’s Thanksgiving offerings are totally plant-based — the take and bake meal kits serve four to six people for $120. This year’s kits feature a house-made “turkey” roast, spiced-wine cranberry sauce, green salad, portabello gravy, bread with herbed butter, bourbon maple-glazed roasted veggies, and roasted potatoes with chili crisp and preserved lemon crema. Add on a cheese board and desserts for a little extra. Pick up at Reverie November 23 and 24 — and note that these vegan feasts tend to sell out quickly. Orders open online in early November.

1517 E 35th St, Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 987-7080
(612) 987-7080

Tilia

Elegant Linden Hills spot Tilia has a Thanksgiving menu to match this year. Wild Acres turkeys — breast brined and roasted, leg confited, and served with jus — are available in portions for four, six, or eight people. Sides include butternut squash soup, charred Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, caramelized shallot stuffing, chicken liver and foie gras mousse, and charcuterie boards, all available a la carte. (Pecan, pumpkin chiffon, and lemon cranberry pies are on the menu, too.) Orders open on Tock on October 28, and pick-up is on Wednesday, November 23.

2726 W 43rd St, Minneapolis, MN 55410
(612) 354-2806
(612) 354-2806

Wise Acre Eatery

Wise Acre has a range of a la carte Thanksgiving dishes — not the least of which is its turkey, raised at Tangletown Garden Farms in Plato, MN. Choose between smoked turkey breast and spiced confited turkey legs. Other accompaniments include classic stuffing, cranberry raisin sweet relish, garlic mashed potatoes, classic seasonal pies, and maple-ginger roasted squash. Make your online order by November 18, and pick up at Wise Acre November 22 and 23.

5401 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 354-2577
(612) 354-2577
Roasted squash topped with greens on a white plate.
Maple-ginger roasted squash from Wise Acre.
Wise Acre Eatery

Related Maps