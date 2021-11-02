These Twin Cities Restaurants Are Offering Thanksgiving Take-Home Feasts

Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and if a homemade meal just won’t cut it this year, look no further than these Twin Cities restaurants serving take-home feasts. Many spots, like Spoon and Stable, Colossal Cafe, Tilia, and Lowry Hill Meats are serving classic spreads of turkey, creamy mashed potatoes, cranberries, and decadent seasonal pies. If you’re on the hunt for something different, try spiced turkey with Mediterranean-style stuffing from Fhima’s, or Hmong sausage, fish, and steamed buns from Union Hmong Kitchen. This map highlights places offering full Thanksgiving meals, but many other restaurants and bakeries, like Hot Hands, Vikings & Goddesses, and Fruit and Grain have Thanksgiving pies and pastries available for order.

Thanksgiving is an immensely complex holiday — often a time for family gathering and sharing gratitude, for many, it’s closely tied to the United States’ colonial legacy and violence against Indigenous people. Note that November is Indigenous History Month, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate and support Indigenous communities in Minnesota, the ancestral homeland of the Dakota and the Ojibwe. Enjoy a meal or coffee at Gatherings Cafe, Pow Wow Grounds, Makwa Coffee, Indigenous Food Labs, or Owamni — named the James Beard Foundation’s Best New Restaurant of 2022 — and learn more about NATIFS, chef Sean Sherman and Dana Thompson’s nonprofit, which works to revitalize Indigenous foodways. Indigenous Food Network has also partnered with Seward Cafe on a series of Indigenous cooking classes throughout November.